“No More Linkin Park For Me”: Band’s New Singer Emily Armstrong Slammed Over Scientology Claim

The new lead singer of Linkin Park sparked controversy because of her affiliation with the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson. Emily Armstrong was announced as the band’s new singer in a live stream on Thursday (September 5), replacing the late Chester Bennington.
It didn’t take long for Linkin Park fans to dig up some dirt on the 38-year-old vocalist, who joined the Californian rock band alongside Colin Brittain, who joined as the new drummer.
While listeners were excited about the band’s comeback following a hiatus prompted by the tragic death of Chester in 2017, some have also expressed their discomfort as a result of Emily’s link to the Church of Scientology.
The Church of Scientology is a group of organizations and corporate entities that practice and spread Scientology, a set of beliefs and practices created by sci-fi author L. Ron Hubbard.
Image credits: James Minchin III/Variety
Scientology has often been labeled as a dangerous cult due to its secretive practices, aggressive treatment of critics, and strict control over members.
Famous allegations against the organization include claims of financial exploitation, psychological manipulation, and forced disconnection, where members are separated from family members who criticize the church.
Emily, who previously dropped out of high school to chase her dream career, was seen attending the Church of Scientology’s 44th Anniversary Gala back in 2013, The Mirror reported on Friday (September 6).
Image credits: emilyarmstrong
The musician was reportedly one of many celebrities who attended the event, which took place on August 24, 2013, in Los Angeles, USA.
Former model Leilani Dowding, John Travolta, and sitcom star Jenna Elfman reportedly all appeared to attend the event.
In one particular photograph, Emily was seen posing alongside fellow musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala from the band Mars Volta.
Image credits: linkinpark/applemusic
The most controversial relation to Scientology, which has left fans stunned, was Emily’s connection to Danny Masterson. That ‘70s Show actor was sentenced to a term of 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2023.
The 48-year-old is notably a Scientologist, as were his victims at the time of the assaults. Moreover, the Church of Scientology’s attempts to silence the victims and its subsequent interference resulted in a 20-year delay in bringing the crimes to justice.
It is currently unclear whether Emily has any contact with Danny. However, as of Friday, the songstress still followed the actor and his ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, on Instagram.
Image credits: Ava Clithero/CoS
A handful of people expressed their concerns on social media, as a Threads user wrote: “Emily Armstrong is a known Scientologist and Danny Masterson supporter.”
A person commented: “Remember when I said I liked the Emily Armstrong pick? Yeah, no. She was in support of Danny Masterson.
“That’s a choice. So yeah, no more Linkin Park for me.”
Someone else penned: “Sorry but I can’t get behind someone who supported Danny Masterson.”
Image credits: Lucy Nicholson – Pool/Getty Images
A separate individual chimed in: “Disconcerting information is coming out alleging that Emily supports Danny Masterson and rallied for him at his trial.
“This is something I cannot get behind if true. Damn it.”
During Danny’s arraignment in Los Angeles back in 2020, his attorney, Tom Mesereau, filed a demurrer, an unusual move in a criminal case, in an attempt to dismiss charges before a plea was entered.
The proceedings, expected to be brief, were delayed by hours due to the actor arriving with a large entourage, forcing the court to limit his supporters, including several Scientologist friends, Tony Ortega, a journalist known for exposing Scientology, reported at the time.
Image credits: emilyarmstrong
Tony further described: “Left on the outside were several of Masterson’s longtime friends, which included fellow Scientologist Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Dead Sara.
“And hearing that name, we remembered that she was photographed at a Scientology Celebrity Centre annual gala seven years ago with fellow rocker (and then Scientologist) Cedric Bixler-Zavala, who is now married to one of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler.”
During Danny’s proceedings last year, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo attentively considered the testimonies of the women who had been sexually assaulted over two decades ago during the peak of his career.
Image credits: emilyarmstrong
“When you raped me, you stole from me,” one of the accusers, identified as N. Trout, said in a statement that was read aloud in the courtroom while Danny sat in his suit without showing any visible reaction.
“That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”
The father of one was convicted of sexually assaulting two women at his residence in the Hollywood Hills during the early 2000s.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge that accused the actor of raping a third woman.
Image credits: emilyarmstrong
Emily will join Linkin Park for their new album and tour, the BBC reported on Friday. The new lead singer and Colin, the new drummer, will join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn for the band’s forthcoming projects.
The band reportedly announced their new line-up ahead of the launch of their forthcoming album From Zero and a new world tour.
Linkin Park is one of the most successful bands of the streaming age. They are the only band to feature in Spotify’s top 10 most-streamed albums of all time, as per the BBC.
Bored Panda has contacted Emily and Linkin Park’s representatives for comment.
“This is especially horrifying since Chester was a victim of childhood sexual abuse,” a reader commented
