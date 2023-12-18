Recasting Fifty Shades of Grey: Which Actors Could Star in a Remake?

The Fifty Shades of Grey franchise took the world by storm with its erotic storytelling of the whirlwind romance between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. These movies earned over 1.3 billion worldwide, so it’s no surprise that studios would be willing to consider rebooting the franchise. These movies were based on the best-selling novels of the same name by E.L. James.
Although these films were not critically acclaimed, fans loved the tale and eagerly watched each instalment until the final movie, Fifty Shades Freed. With reboots of franchises like Batman, Harry Potter, and Twilight in the works, a Fifty Shades reboot could be in talks to happen. While Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are synonymous with the lead roles, a fresh new cast could breathe life into the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise if a potential reboot decides to recast the characters.
Jaz Sinclair as Anastasia Steele
Jaz Sinclair is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood now. Her most recent starring role in Prime Video’s Gen V, as the bloodbender Marie Moreau, has also earned her some new fans, so it is an easy pick that she could get a leading role in a movie franchise like Fifty Shades of Grey. Sinclair has starred in romantic movies before showcasing her skill with drama in a way that captivates audiences. She could easily play a young bookworm studying English literature in college who falls in love with a wealthy businessman who is way out of her league. Sinclair has also starred in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Paper Towns, When the Bough Breaks, and Slender Man.
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Christian Grey
Christian Grey is a complicated man with a tragic past who stumbles on Anastasia Steele and falls in love with her. In the books, he is described as one of the most handsome men in the world, and who else to play a wealthy billionaire with a dark side other than Patrick Schwarzenegger? Schwarzenegger might only have done a few roles, but he’s proven to deliver drama and good looks in these projects. In Gen V, Schwarzenegger delivers an excellent performance as a young man who is struggling with mental illness because his girlfriend has been erasing his memories. Although they did not spend too much time together on screen, Schwarzenegger and Sinclair had obvious chemistry that would translate if they were paired as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in a reboot.
Sophie Turner as Kate
Kate is Steele’s outgoing and extroverted roommate in the Fifty Shades movies. Unlike her roommate, she comes from a well-off family and loves to enjoy life to the fullest. She is protective and wants the best for Steele, whether it means being with Grey or not. Who better to play this role than the talented Sophie Turner? Although most fans will recognize her from HBO’s Game of Thrones, her role in Netflix’s Do Revenge showed she can take on roles similar to Kate and could also pass as a care-free young student who is all about living life and going with the flow as her character is described in the books.
Maddie Phillips as Mia Grey
Maddie Phillips is a Canadian actress most famous for her role in the Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters and, most recently, Gen V. In the latter series, she plays a composed yet introverted character who keeps to herself because of her manipulative power. Mia Grey in the books is Christian Grey’s younger sister, who loves to have fun. Phillips can easily play a bubbly character with access to all the finer things in life and only wants what’s best for her brother. The role was previously played by the singer Rita Ora.
Alexander Calvert as Elliot Grey
Elliot Grey is Christian’s brother who falls in love with Kate. According to his character in the books, he is laid back and more easygoing than the business-focused Grey, who is primarily serious and brooding. Although the two brothers had problems when they were kids, they have grown to trust one another and strengthen their brotherly bond even though they are adopted siblings. Alexander Calvert is perfect for this role because he played an easygoing character in Supernatural.
Xolo Maridueña as José
José is Anatasia Steele’s closest friend in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies. They met in their first year of college and have been going places and making memories ever since. Jose falls in love with Steele, but when he gets the courage to tell her about his feelings, she is already entangled with Grey. Xolo Maridueña got his leading role in DC’s Blue Beetle, and while the movie didn’t break Box Office records, his acting performance was stellar. He could easily play a young man who wants a romantic relationship with his best friend.
