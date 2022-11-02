Does Do Revenge Live Up to the Hype of the Classic Mean Girl Trope?

Finally, after years of waiting, we have a new movie with the all-time classic mean girl trope – Do Revenge. No matter how toxic you might think this genre of film is, no one can argue that we have been waiting for another one of them!
It would be such a great honor to the movie, its cast, directors, producers, and obviously, to the fans of iconic teenage revenge movies to have this dark comedy stand alongside all the classic high school movies of the 90s and 2000s.
Alfred Hitchcock was the obvious inspiration for this top-notch film that fits the notorious, ruthless teenage girls category. But the question is: does Do Revenge do justice to its predecessors? Does it live up to the hype of our beloved movies like Heathers, Mean Girls, Jaw Breaker, and Cruel Intentions?
And so, the drama begins…
Do Revenge portrays Drea (Camila Mendes, Riverdale) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke, Stranger Things) as the duo of the pretty and popular queen bee and the mysterious new girl at school, respectively, with Austin Abrams starring as Max, the rich, popular boy. As always, the popular girl gets the popular boy in school because like attracts like, now doesn’t it?
Everything goes exactly the way it’s supposed to until Drea’s boyfriend Max releases her sex tape, and Drea’s reputation goes down the drain. Rich, popular and handsome Max has more influence than his girlfriend and, subsequently, turns the entire school against her.
And so, Mean Girl One, yes, ONE, gets acquainted with Mean Girl Two, Eleanor. Who could have thought that anything other than the mean girl making a fool of the new girl could happen? Oh, but things do happen: soon enough, Drea and Eleanor team up and decide to “do” each other’s revenge.
But what’s a typical classic mean girl movie without the nostalgic makeover and the popular clique?
Both of these tropes are present in this picture, but neither is similar in context to what was in the older classics. Drea gives Eleanor a makeover so she can become the new, popular girl, and they both share the same goal: exact each other’s revenge. The popular clique, the one Drea is kicked out of in the beginning, aims to get Eleanor.
As far as classic teen comedies go, Do Revenge does have a lot of the old cliche tropes that are so beloved, but when the entire thing comes together, it’s a much different story. Several plot twists, secret reveals, and aha! moments cumulate into the happily ever after, which is very different from the one we’re used to seeing.
Instead of the usual ending where the mean girl would redeem herself, Drea and Eleanor, despite their differences, patch things up and unite against the real enemy, Drea’s ex. So while the original mean girl concept was there, the ultimate result was entirely new.
So is Do Revenge the new Mean Girls?
While Do Revenge is not precisely what you would expect from a classic teenage movie, many fans would say that it is a near-accurate depiction of Gen Z. And, therefore, a good representation of the mean girl trope through a new and refreshing Gen Z-lens.
So despite the stark differences and the criticisms, Do Revenge does live up to the classic mean girl trope! It puts a fresh Gen Z spin on it, but the answer to this question depends on who you ask. Devoted fans of the original Mean Girls and the other classics might totally disagree. They may say that the plot is entirely different, and that Do Revenge doesn’t live up to any of them. But ask a Gen Z student. They’ll agree with you because for every high schooler, school is hell; this movie shows how it is with this generation.
Ultimately, this movie was on a different track from the mean girl stereotype. Although there are slight references and expectations built, it feels more like a shadow of its predecessors rather than a new addition.
Best to say that Do Revenge is merely a celebration of classic high school movies.