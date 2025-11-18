Woman Gives Birth Alone After Her Fiancé Takes The Side Of His ‘Female Best Friend’

Childbirth isn’t just a physical process; it encompasses a wide range of emotions as well. So moms need all the support they can get.

But unfortunately for Reddit user Lost_Recommendation4, when she was expecting, her fiancé only made things worse.
The two of them had a huge fight over his female best friend, and it got so bad that the guy even forced her out of their home!

When he finally came back to his senses, however, the woman started doubting if she could forgive him.

The support of healthcare professionals, family, and their partner is crucial to pregnant women

Image credits: William Fortunato (not the actual image)

But this mom-to-be had to give birth without her fiancé because he chose to be with his female best friend instead

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: Lost_Recommendation4

For many couples, going through childbirth together is what feels right

Many men, unlike the Redditor’s partner, want to be there to offer physical and emotional support to their partners.

Being there for the delivery means you’re there to fully share the experience with your wife. Instead of pacing around in the hospital waiting area, anxiously awaiting what the doctor is going to say, plenty of dads want to be in the thick of things. This gives them a sense of satisfaction that they played a part (however small) in the birthing process.

For example, according to a 2023 survey of 203 prospective fathers from Australia, 201 of them (99.0%) intended to attend the birth.

The reported reasons included: a sense of responsibility (99.5%), protectiveness (99.0%), love for their partner (99.0%), the right thing to do (98.0%), desire to see the birth (98.0%), the perception that partners should attend (97.4%), duty (96.4%), and partner preference (91.4%).

Although, some also felt pressured by their partner (12.8%), society (10.8%), cultural expectations (9.6%), and family (9.1%).

Nonetheless, dads say that being present is an amazing privilege and something they will not forget for the rest of their lives.

By the looks of it, this particular one has ultimately realized what he missed out on, but it sounds like it may be too late for redemption.

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual image)

As her story went viral, the woman provided more information on the ordeal

People were baffled by her partner’s decisions

Everyone supported her plan to leave him

ESH

