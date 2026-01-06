This Neglected Yorkie’s Miraculous Makeover Reveals The Sweet Dog Hidden Under Years Of Mats

by

Meet Mickey, a tiny Yorkshire terrier from Brooklyn whose life had shrunk down to a daily routine of scavenging for food, weighed down by a coat that had grown into heavy mats and even crept over his eyes. A neighbor watched him shuffle around outdoors for months, horrified as he dodged traffic and seemed to disappear into his own fur.

Eventually, that neighbour made the call that changed everything. Rescuers from AMA Animal Rescue arrived to find a frightened senior who didn’t want to be caught. He was running, growling, and snapping whenever anyone got close. But with patience, repeated visits, and a few well-timed hot dogs, they slowly earned enough trust to get him to safety. The photos below show how a dog who’d spent years surviving on the outside finally began to see, breathe, and live like someone’s loved pet.

More info: Instagram | petfinder.com

Mickey’s fur had grown into thick, heavy mats that dragged him down everywhere he went

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

After several careful visits, the rescuers were finally able to safely grab him

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Their first stop wasn’t a shelter photo-op, it was the vet

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Mickey was sedated so the vet could examine him properly and remove the mats safely

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

For the first time in a long time, Mickey could actually see clearly again

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

With his immediate needs handled, the harder part began: helping him feel safe

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Mickey spent a full year in the shelter learning that humans could be gentle

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Slowly, the fear softened, and little signs of trust started showing up

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Then a patient foster mom stepped in, ready to give him the time he still needed

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

With his current foster, he is a lively yet feisty dog, like a Yorkie ought to be

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Now 15, Mickey sleeps in a soft bed, hangs out with other small dogs, and gets pampered

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

“If you are soft, gentle, and kind, he will respond the same way,” said Mariya Vlasova, a board member and director of veterinary care at AMA

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

The pup also seems to lovs staring into the mirror, admiring how handsome he is now that he’s healthy

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

That being said, Mickey is currently still looking for a forever home

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

You can check out where you can adopt Mickey on the PetFinder site.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
