This Neglected Yorkie’s Miraculous Makeover Reveals The Sweet Dog Hidden Under Years Of Mats

Meet Mickey, a tiny Yorkshire terrier from Brooklyn whose life had shrunk down to a daily routine of scavenging for food, weighed down by a coat that had grown into heavy mats and even crept over his eyes. A neighbor watched him shuffle around outdoors for months, horrified as he dodged traffic and seemed to disappear into his own fur.
Eventually, that neighbour made the call that changed everything. Rescuers from AMA Animal Rescue arrived to find a frightened senior who didn’t want to be caught. He was running, growling, and snapping whenever anyone got close. But with patience, repeated visits, and a few well-timed hot dogs, they slowly earned enough trust to get him to safety. The photos below show how a dog who’d spent years surviving on the outside finally began to see, breathe, and live like someone’s loved pet.
More info: Instagram | petfinder.com
Mickey’s fur had grown into thick, heavy mats that dragged him down everywhere he went
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
After several careful visits, the rescuers were finally able to safely grab him
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Their first stop wasn’t a shelter photo-op, it was the vet
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Mickey was sedated so the vet could examine him properly and remove the mats safely
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
For the first time in a long time, Mickey could actually see clearly again
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
With his immediate needs handled, the harder part began: helping him feel safe
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Mickey spent a full year in the shelter learning that humans could be gentle
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Slowly, the fear softened, and little signs of trust started showing up
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Then a patient foster mom stepped in, ready to give him the time he still needed
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
With his current foster, he is a lively yet feisty dog, like a Yorkie ought to be
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
Now 15, Mickey sleeps in a soft bed, hangs out with other small dogs, and gets pampered
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
“If you are soft, gentle, and kind, he will respond the same way,” said Mariya Vlasova, a board member and director of veterinary care at AMA
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
The pup also seems to lovs staring into the mirror, admiring how handsome he is now that he’s healthy
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
That being said, Mickey is currently still looking for a forever home
Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue
You can check out where you can adopt Mickey on the PetFinder site.
