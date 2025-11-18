150 Weird, Maybe Useless, But Definitely Fun Facts To Know, As Shared In This Online Thread

You can’t really say a fact is useless trivia if creative individuals decide to capitalize on it by creating entire trivia leagues based on fun competition. And all you need to know are facts that you wouldn’t otherwise know. Nor would it bear any significance on your chances of survival on this planet either way. But life is for living, so let’s live it in fun ways.
With that said, folks have recently been sharing their favorite useless trivia facts in a fresh AskReddit thread. Here’s your chance to gather up some trivia for your next night of Trivial Pursuit.
#1 Spotted and Proud
Dalmatians are firehouse mascots because back when fire engines were just a horse drawn wagon, they were the sirens. They’d run in front of the wagon barking and nipping to spook other horses/wagons and pedestrians out of the way
It’s also the reason the Coachmen RV logo is a Dalmatian, rich people would have packs of them run alongside their coaches while traveling because thieves would often hide in wooded areas to ambush wealthy travelers. They’d alert to anyone hiding nearby and help defend the coach if it got attacked
Image source: MotherOfBorzoi, Alireza Roudbarmohammadi / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2 Shadows and Sisterhood
The word nun is really just an “n” doing a somersault.
Image source: Zombie_Slur, Ricardo Gomez Angel / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3 Golden Moments Await
The first Oscar’s acceptance speech in sign language wasn’t by Marlee Matlin for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1986 but by Louise Fletcher for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975. She was born to deaf parents and wanted them to hear her speech at home.
Image source: theseamstressesguild
#4 Quiet Guardian on Duty
We don’t know who invented or held the patent for the fire hydrant as those papers were lost when the US Patent Office…. burned down.
Image source: martusfine, Justin Meckes / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5 Sky High Shenanigans
If you break the word “helicopter” into prefix and suffix, it’s not “heli” and “copter” it’s “helico” and “pter”.
Helico for spiral, and pter for wing. See also: **Pter**odactyl
Image source: thvnderfvck, SPACEDEZERT / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6 Chasing Quiet Horizons
Alaska’s Aleutian Islands extend far enough west they’re in the Eastern hemisphere, making Alaska the northernmost, westernmost, *and* easternmost U.S. State
Image source: The_Mr_Wilson, Tobias Tullius / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7 Midnight Drive Mode
Nissan cars for ads/ racing normally use the number 23 because in Japanese, a 2 is pronounced ‘ni’ and a 3 is pronounced ‘san’.
Image source: Glittering-Fox-7558, Dima Panyukov / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8 Divine Perspective Shift
The bishop of the diocese of Orlando is also the bishop of the moon. Canon law states that the bishop of a port that launches a voyage of discovery is the de facto bishop of newly discovered territories until those lands receive their own bishop. So the religious leader of Disney World is also responsible for the moon.
Image source: Bobeetoo, Jomarc Nicolai Cala / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9 Timeless Seriousness
Joe Biden was born closer to Abraham Lincoln’s presidency than his own.
Biden was born in 1942 and Lincoln’s presidency ended in 1865, a gap of 77 years. Meanwhile Biden was 78 when his own presidency began.
Image source: autumn-knight, Alexander Gardner – museums.fivecolleges.edu / wikipedia
#10 Focused on the Fine Details
People use the word “peruse” wrong. We often use it for when we are just looking over, browsing and not paying super close attention. When in fact peruse means “to examine carefully at length” always found this fact interesting.
Image source: Last_Voice_4478, Beth Macdonald / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11 Signed, Sealed, Delivered
People who use sign language, even in the same country, can have ‘accents’ that can denote which region they’re from.
People who use sign language can stutter as they sign.
People who use sign language can ‘talk’ in their sleep with signs.
Note: I am not deaf, nor do I know any hearing impaired people. These items were taught to me by a friend whose mom taught at a school for people who are hearing impaired. If these aren’t accurate please correct me.
Image source: ramos1969, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12 Tunnel Vision Unlocked
The elevator shaft was invented before the elevator. Somebody essentially predicted that the elevator would soon be invented and left a space for it while constructing a building.
Image source: Joe_PM2804, Chris F / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Ernest Hemingway once survived two plane crashes in the space of 24 hours.
He was thought to have died in the second crash, but was later found alive with a bottle of gin in one hand and a handful of bananas in the other.
Image source: Cadao_Nguyen
#14 Deadline Dodger Strategies
The word “factoid” means “a piece of incorrect information that is asserted as a fact.”
But now that it has colloquially come to mean “a small bit of trivia,” the definition of a factoid is itself, in fact, a factoid.
Image source: liamemsa, Scott Graham / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
The Caribbean island nation of Jamaica and the New York City neighborhood of Jamaica, Queens, are not named after the same thing, nor each other.
The country got its name from “Xaymaca,” which is Arawak for “Land of wood and water.”
The neighborhood got its name from “Yamecah,” which is Lenape for “Beaver.”
Image source: Boomerang503
#16
Jeremiah’s law states “the best way to get the right answer on the internet is not to ask a question; it’s to post the wrong answer.”
Image source: Lumpyyyyy
#17 Ocean Showoff
Orca are considered a natural predator of moose
Image source: BostonRob125, Thomas Lipke / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#18
NASCAR was started because moonshiners need to modify their cars to evade police, when prohibition ended they started racing
Image source: Goblindeez_
#19 Outnumbered and Outmatched
The filming of the original Willy Wonka was actually rather unsafe, with a large amount of the cast suffering something. In the candy forest scene, Veruca can be seen having cut her knee on a rock, and that’s a real injury her actress picked up. She even still has a scar on her knee to this day. In the soap boat scene, all the soap pumped onto the characters caused the actors to have massive reddening and irritation of the skin. Shooting had to be paused for several weeks to allow them to recover.
Image source: MaeBeaInTheWoods
#20 Block Party Vibes
Lego are the largest tyre manufacturer in the world
Image source: TheJammyBiscuit, Ryan Wallace / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21 Old School Authority
John Wilkes booth’s brother saved Abraham Lincoln’ s Son from being killed by a train
Image source: CMSV28, Sarony / wikipedia
#22 Liquid Gold Vibes
Did you know honey never spoils? Archaeologists found pots of the stuff in ancient Egyptian tombs that’s still edible. So, in case of a zombie apocalypse, at least we’ve got eternal honey for our waffles, right?
Image source: CharmingCameo, Art Rachen / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23 Refreshment in Focus
The day Michael Jackson got his hair burned in the Pepsi commercial was the exact midpoint of his life.
Image source: Phillies1993, NIKHIL / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24 Soup’s On, No Questions
In the UK, for every 1 degree Celsius the temperature drops, Heinz soup sales increase 3.4%
Image source: tevans1192, Kolforn / wikicommons (not the actual photo)
#25 Slow and Steady Mood
A sloth can hold its breath longer than a dolphin
Image source: B1matth, Javier Mazzeo / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26 Nature’s Fury Unleashed
Twister was the first DVD released in the us
Image source: jsolence420
#27
The opposite of formaldehyde is casualdejekyll.
Image source: BlottomanTurk
#28
Sharks predate trees. Boggles my mind.
Image source: valis6886
#29 Walking Through Fire
The only word in the english language with three sets of consecutive double letters is “bookkeeper.”
The longest single syllable word in English is “strengths.”
And Oppenheimer is now the highest grossing movie of all-time that was never #1 at the box office. Before that it was Sing 2.
Edit: changed “in a row” to “consecutive.”
Image source: mag0802
#30
The word for ‘tea’ in most languages depends whether they first traded for tea with mainland China or coastal China. That is why almost every language the word for tea is similar to “cha” or “te”.
Image source: breakermw
#31
Squirrels can virtually fall from any height and survive, due to their very low terminal velocity (large surface, low weight)
Image source: cozzimo
#32
Human skin shedding is a big contributor for dust at home.
Image source: curious_they_see
#33 Ancient Zodiac Vibes
The most common star sign in mental hospitals are Aquarius (so those born between Jan 20th to Feb 18th)
Image source: kewpiemoon, AnotherGypsy / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#34
The word facetious has all of the vowels and in order.
Image source: effdubbs
#35
Cabbage, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, gai lan (Chinese broccoli), brussels sprouts, collard greens, savoy cabbage and kohlrabi are all different cultivars of the same plant – brassica oleracea.
Image source: medicated_in_PHL
#36
Viking is a verb. Vikings went viking.
Image source: JeremyWheels
#37 Slice of Heroic Fun
Chuck Lorre, who created Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, also wrote the theme song to the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series.
Image source: Fabulous_General6597, nickelodeon
#38 Middle of Nowhere Magic
The state of Colorado is not a rectangle with four straight sides. Due to poor navigation and the terrain getting in the way during early border markings and expeditions, Colorado Is a shape with 697 sides to it.
Image source: Alabastersunrise, TUBS / wikipedia
#39
There was a time your parents put you down and never picked you back up
Image source: Fagtastrophe
#40 Bounce Mode Activated
Kangaroos can’t jump backwards.
Image source: threwthetoyallday, Ashish Upadhyay / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#41 String Theory in Action
Gary Numan is older than Gary Oldman
Image source: HereForTheBeer87, Man Alive! / flickr
#42 Perched with Purpose
Peacocks sleep in trees.
Image source: patchgrabber, Sagar Kulkarni / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#43
MISSOURI CHEESE CAVES!!!! You’ve heard of the U.S. subsidizing farmers but did you know that since the 1970’s the U.S. has subsidized the dairy industry. So much money has been poured into dairy industry that the U.S. owns currently hoards approximately 1.5 BILLION pounds of cheese. The cheese isn’t stored in warehouses or facilities, they are simply sent to limestone mines in Missouri, creating The Cheese Caves!
Image source: Ok_Air_6116
#44 Effortless Cool Vibes
My favorite recent stupid trivia is: most people have an above average number of arms and legs
Image source: snafoomoose, Sebastian Arie Voortman / pexels (not the actual photo)
#45
“Gremlins” and “Temple of Doom” caused the PG-13 rating. “Red Dawn” would become the first movie released in theatres with the new rating
Image source: The_Mr_Wilson
#46
William Shakespeare was the first person to use the word “Bump”.
Matt Stone and Trey Parker created the word “Derp”
Image source: Gincairn
#47
The dots on a dice are called pips and the dots on a ping-pong paddle are also called pips
Image source: jsolence420
#48
Apron used to be napron but a napron sounds like an apron so the word naturally changed.
Image source: SOwED
#49
There’s enough calcium in the Sun to make a ball of calcium a good bit bigger than Earth.
Image source: Bismarcus
#50
The capitol of Djibouti is Djibouti
Image source: notmoleliza
#51 Colorful Brain Tease
The word trivia comes from the markets where three roads would intersect. The roads would create a tri V shape and the markets would be a place where local information was shared. Trivial information.
Image source: ReasonablyConfused
#52
Not ‘useless’ but a great trivia question!
Q – Name the brothers that hold the NHL record for most combined points by 2 brothers?
A – The Gretzky brothers
Wayne – 2857 points
Brent – 4 points
Image source: clinched01
#53
The Word ‘bed’ looks lika small bed.
Image source: Electronic-Pool-7458
#54 Odd One Out Vibes
Starfish poop through their mouths
Image source: cowboyecosse, Clara Cordero / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#55
[Fixed Action Patterns](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fixed_action_pattern) in animals. Example: If an egg Is out of place, a bird will do a specific ritual to get it back in place. Once started, the bird will complete the ritual even if the egg is removed.
Image source: windmill-tilting
#56
Elephants are the only mammal that cannot jump. They are also the only other mammal with a chin.
Image source: gingerlemon
#57
The word typewriter can be typed without removing your fingers from the top row of the keyboard.
Image source: Lyndzay
#58
Detroit has many bizarre laws, including spitting on sidewalks being illegal, and any house with over 5 women living in it is considered a brothel. This is the reason there are no sorority houses (yet there are fraternity houses) at the University of Detroit-Mercy.
Image source: Wise-Manufacturer324
#59
Manhole covers are round with a small lip so the cover could never accidentally fall in the opening and injure the worker.
Image source: Watarush27
#60
Polar Bear fur isn’t white, it’s sort of translucent (hollow with no pigment) when light is reflect off it that’s when it looks white.
To add: there skin is black to absorb the warmth from sun
**corrected to remove part about covering noses, apparently existed because of native lore and accounts but has never been observed in the wild be scientists****
Image source: Last_Voice_4478
#61
The Ramones were said to be unbeatable at Trivial Pursuit. They would always pick geography, they were also on tour for many years.
Image source: Patrickmonster
#62
It is illegal to hunt camels in Arizona.
Image source: AXPendergast
#63
Cleopatra used pomegranate seeds for lipstick
Image source: Potato2890
#64
Iron Maiden have only ever had 1 UK number one.
Image source: teamangrybadger
#65
Maine is closer to Africa than Florida is.
Image source: BlueFlagHonestly
#66
There are only two escalators in the entire state of Wyoming
Image source: SoonerLax45
#67
Six State Capitals (USA) are found West of Los Angeles.
Image source: RobynsNest1971
#68
As of 2005 there were still about 400 widows receiving military survivors benefits from the American Civil War
Image source: Cavalier40
#69
Indianapolis Motor Speedway was paved with 3.2 million bricks.
Image source: Active-Strawberry-37
#70
In the shining, Jack Torrence has a son named Danny (aka Daniel). In the bar scene he drinks a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. So the scene features Jack talking about his son Daniel while drinking Jack Daniel’s.
Image source: NowIsAllThatMatters
#71
El Paso is closer to San Diego than it is to Houston.
Image source: Cgk-teacher
#72
That Tungsten is also known as Wolfram.
Image source: peteys03
#73
Adele is younger than Carly Rae Jepsen… that was an interesting fact to learn
Adele was born in 1988
Jepsen born in 1985
Image source: IntoTheVeryFires
#74
In 1975 David Bowie, Dennis Hopper, and Dean Stockwell smuggled coke into Iggy Pop who was in a psychward. They did it wearing spacesuits
Image source: Irondaddy_29
#75
Human buttholes can be expanded to about 6-7 inches with proper training and time. Raccoons can fit into any hole as wide as their skull, about 2-4 inches. You do the math.
Image source: GasStationBlues1312
#76
A dork is a whale penis
Image source: New_Development9100
#77
Balsa wood is classified as hardwood
Image source: fleakill
#78
There is a member of the Nazi party buried in Mount Zion in Jerusalem.
Image source: Rollswetlogs
#79
Jamaica is the only country whose flag does not contain any red, white, or blue.
Image source: striped_frog
#80
Richard Patrick from the bands Filter and NiN is the younger brother of Robert Patrick of Terminator/X-Files fame
Image source: Subs2
#81
Roald Dahl’s last words were “Ow. F**k.”
Edit: spelling, changed Ronald to Roald.
Image source: jonwitmer
#82
All froot loops are the same flavor just different colors.
Image source: Brilliant-Climate207
#83
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson — the second and third presidents of the United States — both died *on the same day*.
Not only that, the day they both died happened to be July 4th, 1826 — ***exactly fifty years to the day from the signing of the Declaration Of Independence***.
Image source: DickySchmidt33
#84
That the Moops conquered Spain in the 7th century.
Image source: idog99
#85
Despite being in several pieces at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean the swimming pool of the Titanic still remains full.
Image source: JuGGieG84
#86
Martin Van Buren was the first President born an American citizen (1782), and the only president who spoke English as a second language. His first language was Dutch.
For good measure, although 3 presidents died on July 4 (Thomas Jefferson and John Adams in 1826; James Monroe in 1831), only 1 was born on July 4 (Calvin Coolidge in 1872).
Image source: i-am-garth
#87
First Lady Abigail Adams had an uncle named Cotton Tufts, who helped the Adams family with their finances and investments. Dr. Cotton Tufts also had a son, Cotton Tufts Jr.
Image source: funnydarksquiggles
#88
The phrase “damn the torpedos” was coined by US admiral David Farragut in the Civil War, as his squadron was attacking Mobile Bay. The torpedos referenced were not the underwater missiles that we know today, but were more similar to underwater mines. The safe channel was obstructed by a slowed vessel, so he ordered some of his ships to veer into the waters that were feared to be mined. His ships escaped mostly intact and captured the bay.
Image source: asoughtafterdroid
#89
The very first bomb dropped by the Allies in WWII killed the only elephant in the Berlin Zoo.
Context: Once the War expanded the Allies (primarily the UK in this case weren’t heavily involved as Hitler/Germany stuck to targeting military bases and locations. This changed after the bombing of London. The Allied (UK) forces retaliated and did a bombing run over Berlin. The first if these bombs that landed ended up killing the only elephant in the Berlin Zoo.
Image source: masterm1ke
#90
Grenadine is pomegranate flavored and not cherry.
Image source: SqWR37
#91 Potatomammoth3228 Reply
The area code of Kennedy Space Center & Cape Canaveral is 3…2…1…
Image source: PotatoMammoth3228
#92 Careless-Two2215 Reply
The languages of California Indians were as diverse from each other as English was to Cantonese.
Image source: Careless-Two2215
#93
Frank Sinatra died while the final episode of Seinfeld was airing.
Image source: SculpinIPAlcoholic
#94
You can’t drown in lava.
Image source: go_eat_worms
#95
The average adult spends more time of their life on the toilet than exercising
Earth is rotating counterclockwhise (That one kinda unnerves me ngl)
Image source: Agreeable_Hippo_7971
#96
If you type “fact” into the search bar for this subreddit, you will find about a dozen posts from the last 24 hours asking basically the same question. It’s a useless fact since no one ever uses the search feature or cares that they’re posting the same question that’s been posted a dozen times today.
Image source: STROKER_FOR_C64
#97
The gene editing technique CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats
Image source: Chaos-1313
#98
Baby mice are called pinkies
Image source: Oldassrollerskater
#99
Swearing in newspaper comic strips and comic books where they use symbols instead of words is called grawlix.
Image source: hotherblood
#100
Jaws is rated PG. A man gets bitten in half. A 12 year old boy gets chewed up. PG.
Image source: mcgrupp79
#101 gdhkhffu reply
Verb is a noun
Image source: gdhkhffu
#102 crazysal reply
Based on the statements in the song. Ice Cube’ s good day in it was a good day is January 20, 1992
Image source: crazysal
#103 Employee_Brave519 reply
Lemons can float but limes can’t
Image source: Employee_Brave519
#104 BarracudaImpossible4 reply
Dr. Seuss invented the word “nerd”
Image source: BarracudaImpossible4
#105 LethalPriest reply
Wombats poop cubes
Image source: LethalPriest
#106 Envermans reply
Platypus’s have poisonous barbs on their back legs.
When cavemen were walking the earth there was a stretch of land called Doggerland that connected britian with denmark/germany. This area existed until 6000bce when it fell into the sea.
Image source: Envermans
#107 redstickinsect40 reply
Rome is further north than New York. Also that the entirety of Florida is west of Brazil.
Image source: redstickinsect40
#108 KnotAwl reply
Canada holds 40% of the world’s fresh water.
Image source: KnotAwl
#109 hybridaaroncarroll reply
The names uppercase and lowercase letters came from the printing press era, where individual capital and smaller letters were kept in upper and lower cases, respectively. There were many different sizes and styles, aka sorts, which is also where the term “out of sorts” came from. If you ran out of particular letters, you were *all out of sorts*.
Image source: hybridaaroncarroll
#110 ebobbumman reply
That when asked about useless trivia facts, somebody will always mention that the things on the end of your shoe laces are called aglets.
Image source: ebobbumman
#111 theSamGynaMonlogues reply
Alcatraz means Pelican
Image source: theSamGynaMonlogues
#112 OldNewUsedConfused reply
Corn: Is the only vegetable you throw away the outside, cook the inside, eat the outside, and throw away the inside. 🌽🌽🌽
Image source: OldNewUsedConfused
#113 ___HeyGFY___ reply
Syzygy is the shortest English word with three Ys in it.
Image source: ___HeyGFY___
#114 wetlettuce42 reply
The ginger friend in the time machine movie is the voice of scrooge mcduck
Image source: wetlettuce42
#115 Cynical_Humanist1 reply
Bacteria cells in your body outnumber your body’s actual cells at a ratio of 10:1
It seems counter intuitive, but we have trillions of bacterial cells in our guts and they are much smaller than our human cells. They make up about 2% of our bodys’ mass.
Image source: Cynical_Humanist1
#116 roastingchicken reply
Shaquille O’Neil made a grand total of 1 3 pointer in his hall of fame career
Image source: roastingchicken
#117 Clownheadwhale reply
Unfrosted Pop-Tarts have more calories than frosted Pop-Tarts.
That’s because they are thicker to be the same size when they go through the wrapping machine.
So eat the frosted, guilt free.
Image source: Clownheadwhale
#118 Randy___Watson reply
Marv from Home Alone was also the voice of Kevin’s inner monologue from The Wonder Years.
Image source: Randy___Watson
#119 death_or_glory_ reply
The midpoint between the Planck length (smallest measurable length) and the width of the observable universe is the diameter of the average human egg cell.
Image source: death_or_glory_
#120 Tryn4SimpleLife reply
Car fact. The first Chevrolet SS was actually a Corvette in 1957. It was a race car. Did one race. And they never used the SS title in a Corvette ever again. As you know, damn near every car has had SS version since
Image source: Tryn4SimpleLife
#121 CorollaBeachBum reply
That the celestial event known as Bailey’s Beads can only be seen during a total solar eclipse
Image source: CorollaBeachBum
#122 Electrocat71 reply
Oldest wombat in captivity is named Wayne and lives in Japan.
Image source: Electrocat71
#123 Extraportion reply
More people have died falling or jumping from the monument to the great fire of London than died in the fire itself.
Image source: Extraportion
#124 Lil_Artemis_92 reply
Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump were all born in 1946.
Image source: Lil_Artemis_92
#125 SharpPoetry reply
In 1997, Dutch hackers discovered an exploit in Hotmail that allowed an attacker to log into any email account with a single password. The password was “eh”.
Image source: SharpPoetry
#126 MaddHollander reply
The father & son who appeared in the most movies together were Bernard and Leo Gorcey in the Bowery Boys series. Bernard was Louie, the proprietor of Louie’s Sweet Shop. Leo, of course was Slip Mahoney.
Image source: MaddHollander
#127 Jusmaskn reply
Caesar Salad originated in at Caesar Hotel in Tijuana Mexico
Image source: Jusmaskn
#128 jaltang reply
Tennis balls are fluorescent yellow because of David Attenborough.
During the b&w TV era he was at the BBC and suggested the colour as they would show up clearer on TV.
Image source: jaltang
#129 ImGCS3fromETOH reply
The blanket octopus is immune to the venom of the Portuguese Man’o’war, a jellyfish-like animal with long, venomous tentacles. Knowing that it is immune, the blanket octopus will pull the tentacles off the man’o’war and use them as venomous flails to beat the s**t out of other sea creatures.
Image source: ImGCS3fromETOH
#130 BabasFavorite reply
The first CD to sell a million copies was Dire Straights-Brother in Arms
Image source: BabasFavorite
#131 Shapit0 reply
One of the fastest manmade objects ever recorded is a manhole cover. There was a nuclear test back in the 1957, where they placed a nuke 500 foot deep hole, and capped the hole off. They recorded the detonation with a camera that shot one frame per millisecond. The manhole cover was only seen on one single frame. It was calculated to have been launched out at 125,000 MPH, or 5x the escape velocity of earth.
Image source: Shapit0
#132 DropOver4145 reply
Chevy Chase was the original drummer for Steely Dan
Image source: DropOver4145
#133 fromouterspace1 reply
The deck of cards in your house is probably in an order never before seen in history
Image source: fromouterspace1
#134 Screaming-baguettes reply
Charles Darwin attempted to eat every species he discovered. When he was in college he was part of the “Glutton Club” which was dedicated to eating unusual animals.
Image source: Screaming-baguettes
#135 suicidal_whs reply
That the English verb ‘hang’ has a different past tense depending on whether someone was executed. E.g. ‘I hung a Christmas wreath on my door’ versus ‘The convicted bank robber John Doe was hanged yesterday’.
Image source: suicidal_whs
#136 Actual-Answer-1980 reply
A woodpeckers tongue wraps around it brain to give it protection from all the head bashing it does
Image source: Actual-Answer-1980
#137 Majestic_Electric reply
Before vanillin (aka artificial vanilla) was invented, people used castoreum, a substance extracted from beaver a**l glands, to make vanilla-flavored products.
Image source: Majestic_Electric
#138 OhShitStick20cc reply
When one thinks of ninja its is more based on legend than on reality. The black outfit that is associated with the shinobi comes most likely from the practice in Japanese theater to use a black costumed actor or stagehand to indicate an invisible person.
Ninjas would disguise themselves as a priest, merchant, monk, peasant, or any other normal person. Same thing for their weapons, hide in everyday objects, then infiltrate and complete the task.
Image source: OhShitStick20cc
#139 bobcat74 reply
The TV show Gilligan’s Island. What was the skippers name ? Allen Hale was the name of the actor who played Skipper but what was his name ? It was mentioned once in the first episode .
Jonas Grumby .
Image source: bobcat74
#140 toreadornotto reply
Mitochondria is the power house of a cell.
What do I do with the information?
Image source: toreadornotto
#141 Dies2much reply
Santiago Chile is in the same time zone as Bermuda. It’s that far east.
It’s only surprising because most maps of the US make it look like it is due south of El Paso TX.
Image source: Dies2much
#142 IntrovertIdentity reply
The first US station to broadcast in HD is in my hometown: [WRAL TV](https://www.edn.com/tv-station-broadcasts-first-hd-signal-in-us-july-23-1996/)
Image source: IntrovertIdentity
#143 groovychick reply
Kauai is the only Hawaiian island with a navigable river.
Image source: groovychick
#144 gilestowler reply
Tigers hate the smell of alcohol and will become very aggressive toward anyone who has been drinking. I always get irrationally angry watching the bit where they steal the tiger in The Hangover when they’re drunk because of my knowledge of this fact.
Image source: gilestowler
#145 mkwas343 reply
Sharks have existed on earth longer than trees have.
Image source: mkwas343
#146 LegitimatePepper2679 reply
Yaks milk is pink
Image source: LegitimatePepper2679
#147 sadboykvlt reply
A group of ravens is called an “unkindness” or a “conspiracy”
Image source: sadboykvlt
#148 TravellingBeard reply
That Hitler was a vegetarian and was nice to kids.
This is a fun one I use when people make faulty correlation arguments.
Image source: TravellingBeard
#149 Nunyabidnisss reply
Blue eyes aren’t really blue
Image source: Nunyabidnisss
#150 alphabetjoe reply
Isaac Newton invented the cat flap door.
Image source: alphabetjoe
