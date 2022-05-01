Fan Theory: Captain Hook Killed Ariel’s Mother

It’s usually not wise to make assumptions, but it’s one of the most natural things in the world when it comes to fiction. The fact that so many stories that have been released by Disney over the years can connect thanks to one thread or another is intriguing, especially since it indicates that the stories aren’t that far removed from each other at times. People have guessed that Tarzan is the younger brother of Elsa and Anna, and have made other guesses about other movies when it comes to a connection, but the link between Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid is a bit dark considering that when The Little Mermaid initially came out it wasn’t hard to note that her mother was absent and that her father hated humans with a passion. There wasn’t any reason given for this hatred, but it was easy to guess that being denizens of the sea it was simple for any of them to see humans as barbarians that only knew how to destroy and take what they wanted. More theories stem from this part of the story, but let’s stick to the main idea for now.
The death of Ariel’s mother was seen in one of the sequels that followed the first movie and it was established that a band of pirates was responsible for her demise. The fact is that there are a few pirates within Disney’s many stories, but one of the most famous of the bunch is none than Captain James Hook. It can be argued that Hook is a villain that inhabits Neverland more often, but if one has ever watched The Pirate Fairy in the Tinkerbell series, they’ll see that Captain Hook is the type of man that knows how to get to where he wants to be no matter how it has to be done. However he came to be within the area at the time that he attacked the merfolk, it makes sense to think that Hook would be the one to do the deed.
Whether he knew, or cared, about the reaction that his action would create within the merfolk society, Hook’s brush with Ariel and Triton’s world was enough to devastate both of them since, for a time, Triton outlawed music in Atlantica since his wife had died because she’d tried to save a music box that Triton had given her as a gift. This allowed the pirates to end her life, and as a result, Triton became kind of a tyrant to his people even though it stemmed from a place of grief. Captain Hook has been shown as a character that has his own past and that he’s not the most stable individual, but they’ve also been introduced to the character in a way that suggests that he would be as murderous as he needed to be to kill anyone at any time. Hook has been seen and heard to be a violent character, no matter how ridiculous his character is at times. The fact that the mermaids in Peter Pan were scared of him is proof to some that his reputation had already been well-earned, meaning that the incident with Ariel’s mother was in the past at that point.
This theory is about as cut and dried as it could be when one really gets down to it, but it can be assumed that some folks would want to know the logistics and would therefore delve into the idea of how Hook traveled back and forth between Neverland and our world since it’s understood that Ariel’s home exists in an animated version of our world. From that point on, people would likely try to figure out all the finer details, such as whether it was actually Hook’s ship that was there at that moment, or if he was part of a crew at that time, and hadn’t yet become the captain of his own vessel. There are a lot of details to figure out, but at the same time, it feels as though a lot of them wouldn’t matter quite as much as people think since this theory is one of those that is akin to that of Bambi’s mother, or Todd’s mother, or any other opening death that as little to no reason, but is the catalyst for one story or another.
Captain Hook is by far and large just a bad guy that has a past that might have explained how he came to be this way. But more often than not, people want to believe that villains do villainous things, and that’s the long and short of it. Captain Hook killing Ariel’s mother makes sense, and in turn, it made King Triton far less trusting of humans than he might have otherwise been. It sounds like something that Hook would do.