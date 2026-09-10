10 Famous People Who “Looksmaxxed” Throughout The Years, As Plastic Surgeons Hint At Procedures

Looksmaxxing isn’t just for TikTok influencers and teenage boys obsessed with their jawlines. Some of the world’s biggest celebrities have seemingly mastered it, too.
Over the years, these recognizable faces have gone from awkward teens or fresh-faced newcomers to impossibly polished stars.
Naturally, the internet had questions about their sculpted jaws, immaculate smiles, and ultra-toned bodies.
We asked cosmetic surgeons to dissect the transformations of 10 famous people who have seemingly looksmaxxed their way through the years.
“With all of these comparisons, it’s important to remember that we are looking at photographs taken years apart, often under completely different conditions,” Plastic surgeon Dr. Omar Tillo, Medical Director and Plastic Surgeon at CREO Clinic, told Bored Panda.
He said one can identify changes and explain which treatments could produce them, but “it isn’t possible to confirm someone’s cosmetic treatment or surgical history from photographs alone,” Dr. Tillo.
#1 Jeff Bezos
“The billionaire glow-up is real,” said the internet about Jeff Bezos’ transformation.
His early Amazon days saw him have a lean, suburban-dad look. And now he has an action-hero type aesthetic, making him go “from a chud to a chad,” as the internet put it.
“The elites are looksmaxing,” one commented on side-by-side looks of his glow-up.
Several netizens made speculations about what went behind his sculpted, physical reinvention.
“It’s called botox and surgery,” one said, while others claimed he was probably just working out.
“Looksmaxing is a long word for joining a gym,” said one.
But most agreed that his transformation to razor-sharp looks played a big role in the rebranding of his image.
“Jeff Bezos is the best representation of nothing to everything. The man is an absolute myth,” said one.
Experts linked his transformation to a combination of factors: grooming, fitness, facial volume and natural ageing.
One of the most obvious changes is his physique. Bezos has traded his once-slim frame for a considerably more muscular build.
“His overall appearance has changed considerably, and much of that could come down to styling and lifestyle,” Prof Dr. Fuat, a board-certified plastic surgeon associated with Longevita, told Bored Panda.
“He has embraced being bald, appears more tanned and looks considerably more muscular than he did in his earlier years.”
Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, a medical aesthetician in London, also said Bezos’ physique could be playing a significant role in his changed looks.
“He appears much more muscular now, particularly around the neck and trapezius area, which can change the overall proportions of the face and neck,” she told Bored Panda.
Pointing out the changes to his facial appearance, she said, “His mid-face appears somewhat fuller and more lifted in some recent photographs. That could potentially be associated with subtle filler, although biostimulatory treatments that encourage collagen production may create a similar effect.”
At the same time, Dr. Gizem noted that high-profile mogul still retained several signs of natural ageing.
“There are still fine lines around the neck and eye area, and his eyelids retain their natural hooding. This could suggest that, if any aesthetic treatments have been explored, they may have been relatively subtle,” she said.
There are also possible changes around the lower face, Dr. Fuat noted.
“His jawline looks stronger and more defined now. This could potentially be linked to subtle filler, although changes in weight, muscle mass and facial hair may also play a role,” he said.
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images, fortunemag
#2 Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was only a teenager with a toothy smile when he joined Manchester United. Since then, he has become a global icon and praised for his sculpted physique and chiseled facial features.
Netzens often get into discussions about his transformation, pointing to his work ethic and strict lifestyle. But skeptics often attribute his razor-sharp facial features and physique to “steroids” or cosmetic procedures.
When comparing Ronaldo’s early Manchester United days to his present look, experts note that the most striking change is the sheer definition across his lower face.
“The most noticeable change is the overall definition of his face. In the more recent image, his lower face appears stronger and more angular, with greater definition around the jaw and chin.
“His nose also appears more refined, while his face as a whole has lost some of the softness we would expect to see in someone in their late teens or early twenties,” he added.
Fans have speculated whether he has had a nose job, and Dr. Omar Tillo agreed that his nose does appear “more refined” in his more recent photos.
“However, I don’t think he has got anything done to his nose,” he said. “I would say that the lighting, facial maturation and changes in body fat are more likely the reasons why we see it a bit more defined.”
Even after two decades in the spotlight, one detail about his appearance that seems to have stayed the same is his hairline.
Dr. Tillo compared an old photo of the football icon with a recent one and agreed that it appeared “remarkably consistent across the two images, particularly given the roughly 20-year gap between them.”
“That is certainly possible naturally, as not every man experiences significant male-pattern hair loss, but many men will see at least some recession or thinning as they move through their 20s, 30s and 40s,” he continued.
The expert said there could be several possible explanations behind this, including naturally retaining a strong hairline.
“Medical treatments can also be used to slow or stabilise hair loss, and a hair transplant can restore areas that have receded,” he added. “The density and shape of the hairline in photographs alone wouldn’t allow us to determine which, if any, of these applies to Ronaldo.”
Image source: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images, Rodrigo Moreira/NurPhoto via Getty Images
#3 Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris went from being an awkward teen to one of the highest paid DJs on the planet who models for Calvin Klein and Armani.
His floppy hair, unkempt stubble, and wardrobe of tracksuit tops have all been replaced with an impeccable style and chiseled body that fans have long been obsessed with.
In his case, most fans don’t suspect that he has gone under the knife to alter his appearance.
“I think just he dyed his hair, groomed better & works out a lot. I mean maybe when the Armani shoot offer arrived he might have had some surgery but I don’t think much up to that point,” one said.
Another wrote, “I don’t think any surgery involved. Just better taste in style and worked hard at gym and has better stylist and barber.”
But one sceptical Redditor said, “I think a nose job for sure.”
Experts believe that much of his transformation could be linked to lifestyle, physical maturation and grooming, although some subtle aesthetic treatments might also have contributed.
Dr. Fuat points particularly to the mid and lower face, saying: “There may be some subtle differences around the under-eyes, cheekbones and jawline, which could potentially be consistent with filler, although natural changes in facial structure may also contribute.”
The cosmetic surgeon also pointed to the music star’s nose, saying it appears slightly different in some photos.
“This might potentially reflect subtle filler, but angles and lighting could create a similar effect,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Gizem believes any possible facial treatments appear relatively understated.
“In more recent photographs, his eyebrows appear slightly more lifted and his forehead looks smoother. That could potentially be consistent with subtle Botox rather than a surgical procedure,” she said.
Both experts also highlighted the artist’s teeth as one of the more noticeable changes.
“There appears to have been cosmetic dental work, possibly porcelain restorations, creating what is often described as a ‘Hollywood smile,’” Dr. Gizem said.
Image source: Jonathan Wood/Getty Images, JM Enternational/Getty Images
#4 Will Poulter
Will Poulter was so unhappy in school that when he landed his first on-screen role at the age of 13 as Lee Carter Son of Rambow, he knew that acting was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.
In between being a teen actor and a Hollywood heartthrob, the star grew up in the spotlight and naturally lost his boyish features.
“Damn. He had a bit of a glow up, yea?” one commented, while another wrote, “Well he grew into his eyebrows finally.”
“He got a little nip tuck. And honestly, it suits him,” another said.
“Did he do something to his face or is this a filter only?” one asked.
Experts helped clear some doubts, with Dr. Gizem saying most of his facial changes would be the result of “natural facial maturation.”
Dr. Gizem explained how the male face can mature over time.
“In men, the lower jaw can continue developing into the mid-20s and sometimes later, becoming more projected and defined,” she said. “That could explain a significant part of the change we see in his jawline.”
She also noted that differences in his hair, facial hair, and overall styling may also be contributing to a more mature appearance.
Dr. Fuat also agreed that grooming seems to have been an important factor in his glow-up.
“Changes to his hair, facial hair and eyebrows have helped frame his face differently and could be contributing to the stronger appearance he has today,” he said.
However, he also suggested that there may also have been some subtle aesthetic enhancement.
“His jawline appears noticeably sharper and more defined, so filler might potentially have contributed to that definition,” the expert said.
“Subtle treatment around the under-eye area or Botox could also potentially contribute to some of the differences,” he added.
Image source: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, Marc Piasecki/WireImage
#5 Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson, born to acclaimed actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, has grown immensely (both literally and figuratively) since her first acting role in Crazy in Alabama at the age of nine.
From being the little girl on set, she turned into a household name with her portrayal of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, taking her from her Hollywood nepo baby status to a true movie star.
But the transformation was not just professional. Her physical transformation has also sparked discussions online, with her facial features being more defined.
Fans certainly have theories, insisting that weight loss and aging can’t possibly be the only contributing factors.
“You just loose baby Face at 35,” one said, while another wrote, “I think it’s her teeth, you know sometimes your teeth position could change the whole face too.”
“Lol idk why everyone is saying she just lost weight. You don’t change your fing structure with weight! She had some work done,” said another.
Another snarked, “I’m so sick of people constantly pretending these people just “aged” or “lost weight” people don’t change their look this drastically just aging a bit. There are a lot of procedures done to look like this!”
Dr. Tillo believes the most stand-out feature in her transformation is her lower face.
In images from her younger days, “there is more fullness beneath the chin and around the jawline, whereas today that area appears leaner and the transition between the chin and neck is much more defined.”
The expert said there are several ways that his can happen.
“Normal aging and changes in weight or body-fat distribution can reduce fullness beneath the chin, while treatments such as submental liposuction or other fat-reduction procedures can create a more defined jaw and neck,” he continued. “The angle and posture in photographs can also make a significant difference.”
Despite what the internet says, Dr. Tillo believes the Materialists star’s appearance is a “good example of someone whose appearance hasn’t changed dramatically.”
“I wouldn’t look at these photographs and think there are obvious signs of extensive cosmetic work,” he said. “Much of the difference could quite reasonably be explained by normal facial maturation and changes in facial fat over time.”
Image source: Vera Anderson/WireImage, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
#6 Bad Bunny
It’s been about a decade since Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, broke out into the scene in his 20s.
He mostly sported buzzcuts and flashy outfits in his initial days, but now, the Puerto Rican rapper is seen as the embodiment of charm and charisma, wearing black velvet suits to award shows and flaunting his well-groomed beard.
His early style included flamboyant experiments, including showing up to the 2018 American Music Awards with an eye on his forehead.
“The eye represents many things,” the then-rising star explained at the time.
“Power, trusting yourself, seeing things that others don’t see and don’t understand, both in the world and in yourself, and most of all always having the vision to move forward, grow, and improve,” he added.
“My style influences what my music is and everything that surrounds me within it,” he told Billboard in 2019.
The global star said the way someone dresses is “a type of art.”
“Everyone must dress, and use their creativity, express themselves in that way, their feelings, their way of thinking,” he continued. “Everyone must be free in that area and let the mind flow.”
Fans have been obsessing over his transformation, saying: “I desperately need to know wich [sic] God Bad bunny prayed to manifest something like this.”
“Nah, Bad Bunny’s transformation is immaculate. Wow,” another chimed in.
The internet, staying true to its character, also speculated whether he underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve his current look.
“The way bad bunny got all that surgery and look completely different? Money well spent, though. He looks amazing,” one said.
“He has definitely had work done. And that’s okay,” another wrote.
The Latin singer’s sharper appearance may not necessarily point to cosmetic intervention.
Prof Dr Fuat and Dr Gizem noted that changes in weight, physique, facial hair and styling could all play a significant role, although subtle aesthetic treatments remain a possibility.
“Many of the most noticeable changes involve his hair, facial hair, eyebrows and physical build, all of which can significantly alter someone’s appearance without surgical intervention,” Dr. Fuat said.
Similarly, Dr. Gizem pointed to weight changes as an important factor, but noted that there may have been some additional contouring around the lower face.
“His face appears more sculpted now, particularly around the jaw and cheeks. Weight loss could certainly contribute to that definition, although subtle treatments such as jawline or cheek filler might also be a possibility,” she said.
Further inspection shows that his chin also appears “more projected in some photographs.”
“While this could potentially raise the possibility of enhancement such as a chin implant, changes in weight, facial structure and photographic angles may also influence that impression,” she said.
The expert added that the lips appear slightly fuller in some recent images.
“There could potentially have been a small amount of lip filler, but it appears quite subtle. His nose, eyebrows and eye area, however, look relatively consistent to me,” she said.
Dr. Fuat agreed that any possible cosmetic work may have been relatively understated.
“He might have explored non-surgical treatments such as subtle filler or Botox, but grooming and styling appear to account for a significant proportion of his overall transformation,” he said.
Bad Bunny, who already had an athletic physique, said began focusing more on his appearance when he became the global ambassador for Calvin Klein underwear in 2025.
“I had a whole routine focused on my physique and getting into the best shape for this campaign,” he told GQ in March last year. “I was eating super clean and training as much as possible.”
His focus on his physique also comes from his dive into acting and wrestling.
After making his in-ring wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37, he won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2021.
“I know [wrestling has] always been his dream. He stopped doing everything else. He’s always making music, but he stopped. He stopped doing everything to dedicate himself to this 100%,” his creative director, Janthony Olivares, previously told GQ.
Janthony said the singer trained twice a day and worked on his technique and body to ensure he was built for the sport.
“It was the biggest change I’d seen,” he added.
Bad Bunny’s commitment to acting also saw him change up his training when he took up the role of The Wolf in Bullet Train (2022).
“The amazing thing about Bad Bunny was that he came to us with not as much prep time but knew what he was up against,” the film’s stunt coordinator, Greg Remente, told Men’s Health in 2022.
The stunt coordinator described Bad Bunny as “hungry and humble,” saying he showed up every day for a week for a couple of hours.
He “grinded it out with us in our stunt workshop space. We knew he would use a knife and fight against a guy with a briefcase. He would be on the attack,” Remente said.
“He’s a badass. He showed up, started moving, and we were like, ‘Oh, this is going to turn out to be great,’” added the stunt coordinator, who believes Bad Bunny could have a big career in action movies as well if he wanted to.
Image source: Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
#7 Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa has undergone a very noticeable transformation, evolving from a fresh-faced newcomer into a highly poised and polished global superstar.
Some believe the singer has had cosmetic procedures, while others think her evolving appearance can be explained by weight loss, styling and simply growing into her features.
“Wish I had the funds and connections to look this good,” one commented on her photos, while another wrote, “Dua Lipa looked much cuter without all them surgeries… it’s the price you pay for being branded, I guess.”
“Not a surprise for me though. Almost every other ‘celebrity’ feels like its an obligation to tweak their faces. Thats the downside of this industry,” wrote one.
Another netizen took a guess and said, “Oh I thought she just lost some weight lol.”
Experts believed much of her changed appearance was partly due to facial maturation, weight loss, fitness and styling, alongside the possibility of subtle aesthetic treatments.
They also had slightly different interpretations after taking a good look at her nose.
“The nasal bridge and tip appear more defined than in some earlier photographs,” said Dr Fuat. “A subtle rhinoplasty could be one possible explanation, although facial maturation, weight loss, make-up and camera angles could also create that impression.”
Dr. Gizem, on the other hand, said the change could have other explanations.
“The face can naturally become leaner and more defined with age and weight loss, while contouring can make the nose appear slimmer,” she said. “Botox around the nasal muscles could potentially create a more refined appearance too.”
More broadly, the two experts pointed to increased definition across the Levitating singer’s face.
“Her face and jawline appear more defined now, which could be associated with facial maturation and weight changes, although subtle jawline filler might also be a possibility,” Prof Dr Fuat said.
There are also some noticeable changes around her eyebrows and lips.
“Her eyes appear more open and the brows have a more pronounced arch, which could potentially be achieved with subtle Botox, although brow styling can create a similar effect,” Dr Gizem said. “Her upper lip also appears slightly fuller and more defined, so she may have explored a small amount of filler or a lip flip.”
Even her teeth appear different from earlier in her career, Dr. Gizem added.
“There may also have been some cosmetic dental work, possibly bonding or thin veneers,” he said.
Image source: Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/WireImage
#8 Katy Perry
Katy Perry has changed her hair, makeup and entire aesthetic countless number of times since bursting into the scene with her hit song I Kissed a Girl.
Fans have also wondered whether her face got a little makeover of its own over the years.
“I think she also uses a lot of awesome makeup products but I think overall her genes are great,” commented a fan.
Another claimed, “I think it’s just makeup and she grew her eyebrows out, from when they had them thin, since that was popular 90s and 00s.”
“Or she just aged,” offered another commented.
“Nose job?” one simply asked.
Explaining procedures she may have undergone, Dr. Tillo said the most “obvious possibility” is a rhinoplasty.
“There is a noticeable difference in the overall shape and proportions of her nose, which appears slimmer and more sculpted in the more recent images. Her upper lip also appears fuller, so some lip filler could potentially explain that change,” he explained.
“Beyond those features, it becomes much harder to draw conclusions from photographs,” he added.
The expert also noted that the Roar singer maintains a very smooth, so treatments such as Botox could be a possibility, Subtle dermal fillers could potentially contribute to changes in facial volume.
“However, these effects can also be influenced by ageing, makeup, lighting and skincare, so I wouldn’t say the photographs provide convincing evidence of either treatment,” he added.
Image source: Victor Spinelli/WireImage, Gotham/WireImage
#9 Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber has become an internet-favorite when it comes to before-and-after pictures of her old pictures and her recent ones.
She was a fresh-faced teenager growing up in the spotlights, who quickly became a beauty mogul and successful entrepreneur with the take-off of her beauty brand Rhode.
Fans have long speculated that she has taken the help of cosmetic surgeons to help her in the looks department.
“All I wanna know is, who did her eyes? They are literally perfect,” one said.
Another claimed, “She’s definitely had her nose done.”
“I don’t understand why celebrities lie about the work they’ve had done. It’s not something you can hide,” wrote another. “We all see it…it’s as plain as the nose on her face.”
Others believe her look was just a natural progression.
“She literally just grew up and had her eyebrows get fuller and over lines her lips,” one said.
After analyzing old and new pictures, Dr. Tillo said her cheeks and mid-face certainly appear more defined in the latter.
“But this is a good example of why we shouldn’t automatically assume filler,” he added.
“As people move from adolescence into adulthood, they can lose some of the softer facial volume associated with youth, making the cheekbones and underlying facial structure much more prominent,” he explained. “Weight changes can have a similar effect, while strategically placed filler can also be used to enhance cheek projection and contour.”
When asked whether any facial features seemed to have changed because of cosmetic procedures, Dr. Tillo said there are two changes that really stand out.
“The tip of Hailey’s nose appears to point slightly downwards in the earlier photographs, whereas in more recent images it looks more refined and rotated upwards. A change in tip rotation like this can be consistent with rhinoplasty,” he said.
“Her lips also appear fuller now, particularly the upper lip. Increased volume like this can be achieved with lip filler, although makeup techniques such as overlining can enhance the effect,” he added.
Bieber is no stranger to fan speculation and has seen way too many posts online, comparing her teenage face to her now famously sculpted features.
In 2020, she shut down plastic surgery rumors by commenting on one such Instagram post, saying: “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!”
“This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…” she said in the comments section.
“I’ve never touched my face,” asserted the mother-of-one. “So if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”
The 29-year-old cosmetics mogul has insisted that she has never had Botox or surgery.
But she said she has been “really diligent” with her skincare regimen, not only because her star-status would give her ready access to high-end products but also because she can get her hands on her Rhode beauty brand products whenever she wants.
But she has admitted she has had some needle-based treatments such as PRP (plasma rich plasma) and PRF (platelet rich fibrin) injections.
In the case of both PRP and PRF, blood cells from the patient are used to treat medical and aesthetic concerns. The substance is used to boost elasticity, collagen, and help with anti-ageing.
“It’s when they take your blood from your arm and they spin it,” Bieber told Vogue about the injections “I love doing PRP with microneedling. I’ve talked about that a lot.”
“They take your blood, but it’s called EZ Gel, and basically they heat it and then they cool it, and it kind of makes your blood a gel consistency. And then you inject it. So I’ve done that, which I loved,” she added.
Bieber said she has had these injections done in her smile area and under her eyes. Since it’s substance “from [her] own body,” she said she can “trust” it.
In addition to the injections, she also gets some “light little laser treatments” a few times a year.
When the subject of Botox came up, Bieber claimed she has only done Botox for her jaw because of TMJ disorder, which affects the jaw joint and muscles, causing pain and movement issues when your jaw opens.
She said she had vowed to never use Botox otherwise until she’s in her 30s.
“I have no Botox in my face. I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it,” she told the outlet.
Image source: John Lamparski/FilmMagic, Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images
#10 Blake Lively
Of course, the internet wants to know if a plastic surgeon deserves some credit in Blake Lively’s blockbuster looks.
Her high school yearbook pictures from Burbank High School have previously gone viral, showing her endearing crooked teeth that seemed to have been straightened out with braces.
“Here is sweet Blake in her freshman year. She went by Blake Lively,” said a woman named Linet K, who claimed to have graduated from the same school and shared throwback pictures of the actress last year.
“I think she was a cute little blonde girl. But you guys can deny or confirm any work done she’s had on her face. I think she was a cute little blonde girl, and she’s still beautiful,” said the celebrity hairstylist.
Viewers have always claimed that her leading lady looks couldn’t have been achieved without the a cosmetic surgeon’s intervention.
“If you have the money why not,” read one comment.
“Stop with the insanity,” another wrote. “Beautiful people end up ruining their faces with these procedures. Little more, little more , they become unrecognizable.”
Lively’s nose, in particular, has become an all-season-long subject of speculation, with several viewers claiming that its shape appears noticeably different from her Gossip Girl days.
“In the later photograph, her nose looks narrower, more refined, particularly through the bridge and towards the tip. The tip also appears more defined. Those are the kinds of changes that rhinoplasty can achieve, so it’s fairly safe to say she’s had one.”
In recent photographs, Dr. Tillo said her nose looks “narrower, more refined, particularly through the bridge and towards the tip.”
“The tip also appears more defined. Those are the kinds of changes that rhinoplasty can achieve, so it’s fairly safe to say she’s had one,” he added.
Apart from the “apparent refinement of the nose,” he said one of the biggest differences between her old pictures and new snaps is that her face looks “leaner and more defined through the cheeks and jaw.”
“Some of that is entirely consistent with normal facial maturation and changes in facial fat distribution,” he said.
The UK-based surgeon said there are also cosmetic treatments that can alter facial volume and contour. “But I don’t see anything in these photographs that would allow us to reliably separate those possibilities,” he said.
“Her upper lip also looks a little fuller, which could potentially be the result of a small amount of lip filler,” he added.
Image source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
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