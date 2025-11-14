I Went To Syria And It Was One Of The Most Heartbreaking Experiences I’ve Had

We’ve all heard about the mind-boggling events happening in Syria over the last 10 years.
The rebels and the army advancing on each other’s positions. The terrorist attacks. The airstrikes. The millions of refugees escaping the country whatever way they can. The destroyed cities and much more.
Watching the situation unfold I always wondered what the life of the local people was like. What they thought about the situation. How they coped with everything that happened around them. What they thought of the future.
For years that was all, it was – thoughts. However, recently I finally got the chance to get inside of Syria and see it all first hand.
Even though that was the most heart-breaking travel experience of my life, the local people completely astonished me with their strength, hospitality, and kindness.
I saw literally thousands of destroyed and abandoned buildings, I had my driver taken away from me in the middle of the highway, I saw a terrorist attack happening just a few kilometers away and despite all of that, the local people seemed to have so much positivity, perseverance, and faith that it just blew me away.
People greeted me, posed for me, showed me their work, shared meals with me and laughed with me as if I was a long lost cousin of theirs.
Thank you to the wonderful people of Syria for their strength in these dire circumstances. I wish I could be half as strong as they are and I pray that life will come back to normal as soon as possible.
