We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

by

It’s Paris Fashion week, and to commemorate it we’ve created sketches of some of the more unusual fashion traditions from around the world.

From the lovable Lederhosen in Germany to the quirky kilt in Scotland, there truly are some weird and wonderful clothing items out there that you won’t believe exist until you see them…

More info: exeterinternational.com

The Poncho From Chile

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Ushanka From Russia

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Gho From Bhutan

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Drindl From Austria

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Sombrero Vueltiao From Colombia

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Beret From France

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

Lederhosen From Germany

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

Babouches From Morocco

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Kimono From Japan

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

Clogs From The Netherlands

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Gele From Nigeria

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

Salvars From Turkey

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Bunad From Norway

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Conical Hat From Vietnam

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

The Kilt From Scotland

We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
BF Breaks Up Without Warning, Blocks Contact, Then Claims He Was Waiting For Her To Fight For Him
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “DCI Banks?”
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2018
The Top Five “The Good Place” Episodes from Season 2
3 min read
May, 15, 2018
“Had A Visitor In Our Garden Today”: 54 Cute Animal Pics That Deserve Your Attention
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘Happy Endings’ Cast
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2015
Soulful Photographs Of Zoo Animals By Manuela Kulpa
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.