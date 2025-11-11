We Sketched 15 Unusual Fashion Traditions From Around The Globe

It’s Paris Fashion week, and to commemorate it we’ve created sketches of some of the more unusual fashion traditions from around the world.
From the lovable Lederhosen in Germany to the quirky kilt in Scotland, there truly are some weird and wonderful clothing items out there that you won’t believe exist until you see them…
The Poncho From Chile
The Ushanka From Russia
The Gho From Bhutan
The Drindl From Austria
The Sombrero Vueltiao From Colombia
The Beret From France
Lederhosen From Germany
Babouches From Morocco
The Kimono From Japan
Clogs From The Netherlands
The Gele From Nigeria
Salvars From Turkey
The Bunad From Norway
The Conical Hat From Vietnam
The Kilt From Scotland
