“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

by

Giant portions, big trucks, and nigh-on endless refills of soda (poo or cola, depending on your location) might all be part of everyday life or something you look at in wonder on the internet. We are, of course, talking about the parts of life that, to use the parlance of the time, might “send people into a coma.”

This Facebook page is dedicated to content that is perfectly described by its one name, that is, “violently American.” So scroll through, upvote your favorite posts, and comment your own experiences with things that are unmistakably and authentically American. 

More info: Facebook

#1

Used my $5 off $20 purchase at Safeway. Used it to buy Schar sourdough.

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Elizabeth Giles

#2

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Hamzah Mubarak

#3

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Angyl Parrott

#4

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Sierra Pelletier

#5

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Elizabeth Giles, twitter.com

#6

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Anonymous member, twitter.com

#7

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Phillip W. Rudd

#8

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Mary Sheridan-Freeman

#9

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Wiktor Wiśniewski

#10

Why is there a gun?

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Kali Marie

#11

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Dyhllee Seago

#12

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Hamzah Mubarak

#13

Pretty much covers all the essential topics!

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Nelson Handcock

#14

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Elizabeth Giles, twitter.com

#15

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Connor Byrne

#16

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Justin Parker Smith

#17

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Kakaji

#18

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: This is violently American

#19

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Hamzah Mubarak

#20

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Aj Juarez

#21

When we ran out of hotdog buns because Marines can’t math so they gave us a hamburger patty instead

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Thomas Arreygue

#22

Mobile Fox News enthusiast at the Air Show.

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Scott Kinnaird

#23

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Elizabeth Giles, twitter.com

#24

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Simone Secco

#25

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: This is violently American

#26

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Lawrence Kwolek

#27

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Elizabeth Giles

#28

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Hamzah Mubarak

#29

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Kristie Brisby

#30

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Michael Sutherland

#31

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Emily De Meo

#32

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Kay Marie

#33

My favorite part of this post is it was suggested for me.

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Mike Carnell Tahoe

#34

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Dylan Valadez

#35

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: John Mitchell

#36

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: La Rusa Ksenia Prokhorova

#37

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Lexi Helderman

#38

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Barry Goldrick

#39

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: This is violently American

#40

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Odometer

#41

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Jonathan Sokohl

#42

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Kirsty Ogden

#43

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Kyle Rhett Bailey

#44

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: This is violently American

#45

“This Is Violently American”: 45 Posts From A Facebook Group Dedicated To Things That Could Only Come From The States

Image source: Edmund Dougherty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Divas
How The Show “Total Divas” Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2019
30 Movie Sound Effects Recreated Using Simple Household Objects By A Foley Artist On TikTok
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Is A Sidekick In A Movie Who Was Better Than The Main Character And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
You Can Meet This Artist In Any Of The Cafes In Europe, She Sits With A Cup Of Coffee And Draws
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Photographed The Streets Of India
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Fantasy Rainbow Sloths That Are So Cute You Might Burst
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.