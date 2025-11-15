I Am A Mountain Photographer And This Year I Travelled To The Alps To Capture The Colorful Fall There (30 Pics)

My name is Karol Nienartowicz and I am a professional landscape photographer. I live in Krakow, Poland, and usually take pictures of sunrises and sunsets, so I would put my tent in the beautiful scenery and wait for a nice shot.
This year I decided to see fall in the Alps in France, Switzerland and Italy. I have visited many mountain ranges to see the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Dolomites and many other amazing places in the Alps. Scroll down and see the result of my search.
#1 Santa Maddalena, Dolomites, Italy
#2 Lago Di Braies, Dolomites, Italy
#3 Hallstatt, Austria
#4 Matterhorn, Switzerland
#5 Needles, France
#6 Tre Cime, Dolomites, Italy
#7 Matterhorn, Switzerland
#8 Mont Blanc, France
#9 Odle, Dolomites, Italy
#10 Matterhorn, Switzerland
#11 Giau Pass, Dolomites, Italy
#12 Needles, France
#13 Tre Cime, Dolomites, Italy
#14 Mont Blanc, France
#15 Needles, France
#16 Grindjisee, Switzerland
#17 Vanoise, France
#18 Saiser Alm, Dolomites, Italy
#19 Walais, Switzerland
#20 Ecrins, France
#21 Tre Cime, Dolomites, Italy
#22 Mont Blanc, France
#23 Needles, France
#24 Needles, France
#25 Matterhorn, Switzerland
#26 Vanoise, France
#27 Autumn Needles, France
#28 Mont Blanc, Italy
#29 Mont Blanc, France
#30 Marmolada, Dolomites, Italy
