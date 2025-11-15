I Am A Mountain Photographer And This Year I Travelled To The Alps To Capture The Colorful Fall There (30 Pics)

by

My name is Karol Nienartowicz and I am a professional landscape photographer. I live in Krakow, Poland, and usually take pictures of sunrises and sunsets, so I would put my tent in the beautiful scenery and wait for a nice shot.

This year I decided to see fall in the Alps in France, Switzerland and Italy. I have visited many mountain ranges to see the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Dolomites and many other amazing places in the Alps. Scroll down and see the result of my search.

More info: Facebook | karolnienartowicz.com | Instagram | 35photo.pro

#1 Santa Maddalena, Dolomites, Italy

#2 Lago Di Braies, Dolomites, Italy

#3 Hallstatt, Austria

#4 Matterhorn, Switzerland

#5 Needles, France

#6 Tre Cime, Dolomites, Italy

#7 Matterhorn, Switzerland

#8 Mont Blanc, France

#9 Odle, Dolomites, Italy

#10 Matterhorn, Switzerland

#11 Giau Pass, Dolomites, Italy

#12 Needles, France

#13 Tre Cime, Dolomites, Italy

#14 Mont Blanc, France

#15 Needles, France

#16 Grindjisee, Switzerland

#17 Vanoise, France

#18 Saiser Alm, Dolomites, Italy

#19 Walais, Switzerland

#20 Ecrins, France

#21 Tre Cime, Dolomites, Italy

#22 Mont Blanc, France

#23 Needles, France

#24 Needles, France

#25 Matterhorn, Switzerland

#26 Vanoise, France

#27 Autumn Needles, France

#28 Mont Blanc, Italy

#29 Mont Blanc, France

#30 Marmolada, Dolomites, Italy

