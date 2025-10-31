Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

by

I’ve created Halloween hay bale art for a local non-profit fundraiser for many years now. It’s my favorite time of the year. The event brings families together to make new memories and reminisce about old ones.

I primarily use round hay bales, but incorporated a few square ones as well this year. It took me two weeks to complete this collection.

I’m a grandmother now, and my little ones are old enough to enjoy the hay bales. I made many of this year’s bales for them. I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoy making them. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can physically do the work, which I hope will be a very long time.

#1 Frankenstein’s Monster

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#2 Kermit

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#3 Spongebob Squarepants & Pineapple

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#4 Sally

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#5 Ghostbusters Logo

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#6 Jack O’lantern

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#7 Winnie The Pooh

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#8 Miss Piggy

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#9 Jack

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#10 Casper

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#11 Stitch

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#12 Hello Kitty

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#13 Spiderman

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#14 Dory

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#15 Lilo

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#16 Labubu

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

#17 Nemo

Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Reasons Why The Poker Face Series Works
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2023
Guy Pretends To Be Single At A Party, Makes Up Dumb Excuses When GF Confronts Him
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Night 4 of The Voice Blind Auditions: Adam & Gwen Finally Get Their Girl!
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2017
Do The 90 Day Fiance Couples Get Paid?
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2020
Why Preacher’s Herr Starr Deserves A Spin-Off
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
These 27 Misheard Lyrics Are Driving Music Fans Crazy: Try Completing The Lyrics Perfectly
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.