Every Year, I Create Giant Hay Bale Art For A Local Non-Profit’s Annual Halloween Event (17 New Pics)

I’ve created Halloween hay bale art for a local non-profit fundraiser for many years now. It’s my favorite time of the year. The event brings families together to make new memories and reminisce about old ones.
I primarily use round hay bales, but incorporated a few square ones as well this year. It took me two weeks to complete this collection.
I’m a grandmother now, and my little ones are old enough to enjoy the hay bales. I made many of this year’s bales for them. I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoy making them. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can physically do the work, which I hope will be a very long time.
#1 Frankenstein’s Monster
#2 Kermit
#3 Spongebob Squarepants & Pineapple
#4 Sally
#5 Ghostbusters Logo
#6 Jack O’lantern
#7 Winnie The Pooh
#8 Miss Piggy
#9 Jack
#10 Casper
#11 Stitch
#12 Hello Kitty
#13 Spiderman
#14 Dory
#15 Lilo
#16 Labubu
#17 Nemo
