30 Best Fall Movies For A Snuggly Night In

It’s movie time for fall, and there’s nothing quite like days in with the dropping temperatures outside and holing up for a good, heartwarming film session.
We’ve picked out some favorite fall movies to watch that’ll give you hours upon hours of cinematic adventure. Let the fall season bring on the warmth and nostalgia of those fantastic autumn days. Get the popcorn ready — you’re about to fall into the screen marathon.
Best Fall Movies
Whether it’s the romance brought on by falling leaves, the meditative moments of changing seasons, the chaos of fall holidays, or the spine-tingling chill of spooky Halloween nights, fall-inspired movies get you primed for cozy sweater weather. Here are 10 crowd-favorite movies about fall, each perfectly capturing that enigmatic essence of autumn.
1. You’ve Got Mail (1998)
The changing park leaves, the nippy breeze, the golden afternoons — this romantic comedy classic starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks has undoubtedly earned its spot as a fall favorite. The movie dialogue even has a famous line: “Don’t you just love New York in the fall?”
The plot follows the story of two rival bookstore owners who unknowingly develop a friendship and surprising romance through their email correspondence. The movie embraces the classic rom-com formula of the 1990s and features cozy autumn settings that will resonate with viewers.
Film critic John R. McEwen cautions that while it may not be as captivating as the beloved Ryan-Hanks classic Sleepless in Seattle, “it does have its moments” (Film Quips Online, 2003) (1).
2. Good Will Hunting (1997)
Set in Boston, Good Will Hunting earns 94% on Rotten Tomatoes Popcornometer and has remained an introspective masterpiece since its 1997 premiere (2).
Good Will Hunting has received a justified score from critic Robert Nusair. He described the movie as a “predominantly engrossing drama that benefits from its compelling narrative and superb performances,” explicitly praising Mark Damon’s portrayal of the lead role (Reel Film Reviews, 2023) (3).
The story explores the life of Will, a genius janitor who struggles with his past and future and is set on crisp, chilly Boston streets, making for perfect viewing on those nippy fall nights.
3. Little Women (2019)
The 2019 “Little Women” adaptation is a stunning story of sisterhood, love, coming-of-age, and ambition. The film is set in beautiful New England, with shedding leaves and cozy fireplaces, making your heart instantly sink into love for the fall.
According to BBC’s Victoria Luxford, this critically acclaimed remake is an impressive version that offers a fresh take on the household drama “without losing the magic of the novel (4).”
4. Autumn in New York (2000)
New York again becomes the perfect backdrop for a bittersweet love story set in the fall. The melancholic Autumn in New York is filled with the dramatic beauty of the city at this time of year.
While critics, like Neil Smith of BBC, weren’t impressed at all with the “nauseating amount of glucose sentiment” in the movie’s script, the movie can still be somewhat of a guilty pleasure to watch (BBC, 2001) (5).
The snippets of the beautiful golden hues of Central Park and the eye candy that are Richard Gere and Winona Ryder still make it a tolerable weeper.
5. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic dramedy set during the somber fall and winter months. The film makes you want to bury yourself under a throw for some cozy couch potato-ing.
The film became highly rated and earned accolades for its unorthodox plot and superb portrayal. Film critic Michael Leader described this fall film as a breath of fresh air for anyone weary of anti-romantic comedies, praising its exceptional blend of heartache, humor, and optimism (Rotten Tomatoes, 2024) (6).
The movie’s narrative follows two broken individuals forming an unusual bond, perfect for a reflective fall mood.
6. When Harry Met Sally (1989)
For us, “When Harry Met Sally” remains a quintessential fall romance story. The movie follows the friendship tale of Harry and Sally as their bond deepens over the years, and they explore the reality of whether men and women can ever remain friends.
The story is engaging with a cadence that is “feather-light, precisely paced, and with a fine appreciation of the sharp New Yorkisms of the dialogue,” says David Robinson (Times UK, 2024) (7).
With iconic scenes against the warm hues of fall-season Central Park, this movie is hilarious and heartwarming, making it an excellent fall-weather watch.
7. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
This is still one of the best Thanksgiving movies in our movie library, and Rotten Tomato audiences seem to agree with a 92% overall score (8).
Critics widely acknowledge it as a gem of the ’80s, and critic Grant Wilson even goes as far as to label it as one of the finest comedy performances in 1980s cinema (Fiction Machine, 2020) (9).
This classic comedy from the ‘80s follows two strangers as they try to make their way home for the Thanksgiving holidays — flight hitches and crazy antics notwithstanding.
Amidst the busy fall flying season and the holiday haze, this seasonal classic stands the test of time and remains wildly funny even to this day.
8. Dead Poets Society (1989)
Picturesque New England colored by the richness of autumn’s oranges and yellows frames this inspiring and emotional story about an extraordinary English teacher (Robin Williams) who inspires his students to have a profound appreciation of poetry and to gain the courage to chart their dreams and be themselves.
Film critics praise Williams’ exceptional performance, with Hank Gallo from the New York Daily News describing the award-winning actor’s portrayal of Professor Keating as “witty, sincere, and lovable” (10).
This heart-moving fall flick got us pondering life changes and our own bravery to change with the seasons.
9. The Cider House Rules (1999)
This movie adaptation of John Irving’s novel is about the life drama of a precocious orphan named Homer Wells as he leaves home to explore the world.
The drama moves against apple orchards in rustic New England landscapes, making it as visually autumnal as it is emotionally engaging.
Critic Joe Lozito says that the movie has the elements of the best soap opera — orphans, abortion, debilitating injuries, and death — making it perfect for fall viewing (Big Picture Big Sound, 2007) (11).
10. Practical Magic (1998)
Best Fall Movies for the Whole Family
Fall brings families together to celebrate Thanksgiving, and there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with some heart-moving, family-friendly films. These fall-themed flicks can bring adventure, teach life lessons, or bring good old-fashioned laughter to any home.
1. The Secret Garden (1993)
The lush, changing landscapes in “The Secret Garden” make it a visually stunning movie that seems to be made for the fall. While it feels almost fantastical, it has undeniable charm without the need to wander into magic.
The beautiful story about a young girl discovering a hidden garden on her uncle’s estate makes us imagine fall wanderings and pleasant discoveries during autumn hikes.
2. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
We love the meticulous set-up and style of stop-motion animation films, and this fantastical Wes Anderson flick is a real visual treat.
The fox and his animal friends band together to outsmart local farmers. The cute furry creatures scurry against warm autumn landscapes make for a whimsical watch that quickly makes this creative animation an instant favorite.
3. Coco (2017)
Set around Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), which falls right after Halloween, Coco is a visually stunning and deeply emotional animated film about family, honor, tradition, and reverence.
The film won various awards across cinematic boards, including the Academy’s Best Best Animated Feature Film, BAFTA’s Best Animated Film for 2018, Golden Globe’s Best Animated Film, and Critic’s Choice Best Animated Film, all in 2018.
The animation’s vibrant colors and celebration of cultural traditions and nuances make it a perfect fall pick for the family.
4. The Goonies (1985)
Travel back in time on this treasure-hunting adventure with The Goonies. This ‘80s movie pulls out all the stops with a brave kiddie crew, secret maps, pirate ships, and hidden treasures.
Watching it reminds you of what it was like to be a child. It’s a timeless tale that mixes fun and excitement for all ages, perfect for fall hangs when everyone makes their way home in the fall.
5. Matilda (1996)
This magical movie about adorable Matilda is a heartwarming family favorite for fall visits. It feels heartfelt and sincere, and the fantasy comedy is genuinely funny. If you’re holed up for Thanksgiving, this is the film to watch.
Best Romantic Fall Movies
With its crisp air, cooler climes, and romantic foliage, fall seems to be made for cozy cuddling. Curling up to watch a romantic Hallmark film and getting close to a special someone make the perfect pairing for the season.
1. Sweet November (2001)
Set during the fall in dreamy San Francisco, Sweet November tells the story of a carefree woman (Charlize Theron) and a workaholic man (Keanu Reeves) who develop an unlikely connection. Even if most critics disliked the drama, the movie’s mood is still pensive enough for those fond of fancy fall musings.
2. Before Sunrise (1995)
We love the timeless love story of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy), who serendipitously meet on a train and spend a day meandering through the streets of Vienna.
They walk through romantic Viena, and their brief, meaningful, fleeting encounter makes us think about the momentary pauses of fall and the melancholic shifting of seasons. We get giddy when we eavesdrop on Jesse and Celine’s unassuming conversations.
3. Notting Hill (1999)
The charming romance movie about a humble bookstore owner and a world-famous celebrity in Notting Hill conjures a sense of serendipitous magic to the fall season. Set in cozy London streets, the movie’s feel-good love plot will make you lean in for a closer cuddle.
4. Pride and Prejudice (2005)
If you love a good romance novel and can’t get enough of period pieces, this adaptation of this Jane Austen classic will give you butterflies and take your breath away this autumn with its visually stunning storytelling.
The lush, misty landscapes, golden fall foliage, and elegant manors of 19th-century England will make you fall for this slow-burn romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
5. Serendipity (2001)
A film about the magical mystery of romantic timing, Serendipity follows two strangers who meet by chance evening in New York City and leave their future up to fate.
The Big Apple’s autumn magic, combined with the whimsical concept of love, make it the fall flick for those who believe in second chances. It’s a remnant of ‘90s romance plots, and we all fell for it.
Best Spooky Fall Movies
When the days grow shorter and fall branches turn bare, it’s time for a scare-fest with movies that’ll get your heart racing. Fall and the upcoming Halloween festivities bring an air of mystery. Add that to the dropping temperatures, and you’re set for some eerie, spine-tingling stories.
1. The Witch (2015)
The Witch will get you hooked on horror. This movie tells the story of a family immersed in fear and paranoia as strange events occur around their isolated farm.
Critics raved about how the film seems almost like a scary documentary. Set in 1630s New England, the chilling scenes and the historical setting depicted in the eerie autumn English woods make it a worthy flick for fall.
2. The Others
We love the surprising twists in this supernatural thriller about a mother (Nicole Kidman) who lives in a dark, creepy mansion with her two photosensitive kids. As more strange things occur, we get more hooked on the haunting tension created through ambiance and mood alone. Add that compelling storytelling to Fall’s freaky atmosphere, and you get a movie made of nightmares.
3.)Sleepy Hollow (1999)
This Tim Burton gothic horror perfectly matches the fall season with its foggy forests, wickedly gnarled trees, and a perpetually gray sky. The striking visuals in this adaptation of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow look like part of a Halloween must.
4. The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
According to Eric Kohn of Indie Wire, this sci-fi comedy horror flick is “one of the most wryly self-aware works of American pop culture entertainment in years” (13). And when a movie is “self-aware,” it knows exactly what it’s trying to do to suspend disbelief, the parodies it uses, and the cliches it holds to drive the plot forward.
It’s pretty campy for horror films but great for fall escapes to those remote locations. What unfolds in the movie from its “typical” premise is a thrilling and horrifying ride filled with exciting surprises, making it a fun and spooky pick for popcorn night during fall.
5. Coraline (2009)
This stop-motion animated film is based on Neil Gaiman’s novel about a young girl discovering a secret door leading to a seemingly perfect parallel world. It’s an excellent first foray for children into the genre.
The button eyes alone already make it creepy, but combine that with the masterfully done storytelling, and you get a spooky yet family-friendly choice for all.
Best Fall Movies on Netflix
As the temperature falls and the leaves drop, Netflix becomes the go-to choice for those looking to binge on something. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, horror, or something heartwarming, these fall movies on Netflix are perfect for cozy seasonal streaming.
1. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
This sweet Netflix movie is a can-relate teeny bopper about teenage crush secrets. Set during the fall and winter, this lighthearted film brings teenage butterflies, warmth, and nostalgia, making it an excellent movie for some cozy canoodling.
2. Enola Holmes (2020)
If you’re a fan of intelligent mysteries like Sherlock Holmes, the story of Enola will be your jam. Set in Victorian England, Enola Holmes follows Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister as she embarks and dives into solving a family mystery. The film’s rich period details and England’s old-school charm make it an engaging watch.
3. The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Age of Adaline tells the story of a woman (Blake Lively) who ceases to age following a tragic accident. The narrative unfolds leisurely, exuding a timeless charm and evoking feelings of love and enchantment against a captivating autumn backdrop.
4. In the Tall Grass (2019)
This suspenseful Netflix flick is based on the classic novel by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, and it’s surely a fab film pick for a spooky fall evening.
This movie follows a group of people who get lost in what seems to be an endless field of tall grass…
5. Falling Inn Love (2019)
Falling Inn Love is a delightful, feel-good movie that embraces comical undertones, making it a perfect choice for a lighthearted movie night.
The plot is about a city girl moving to the burbs and surprisingly finding romance. It isn’t too fresh of an idea, but we still love its warm, cozy vibes and countryside feel.
