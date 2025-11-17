Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Thing You’ve Seen Someone Do In Public? (Closed)

Share what made you question reality.
#1
Dance a polka on a tabletop in cowboy boots.
Way to go, Dad.
#2
Was taking a final exam in college which counted for most of our grade. About halfway through the time, disheveled man in a tatty suit comes in, stands at the podium, and proceeds to give a rambling speech for about 5 minutes. Nothing to do with the class just ramblings about how messed up our society was. Then without another word he leaves. Little hard to concentrate on the exam after that but I did OK.
#3
The one that scarred me for life was seeing a man at the top of some outdoor stairs blow his nose into his hand, try to shake off said hand and then proceed to hold the railing all the way down those stairs. To this day, I can’t hold any stair railings in a public place.
#4
On March 17th 2015 I saw a man painted green from head to toe streaking naked in Key West carrying a blow up doll.
#5
Saw a teen boy beat up his mother because she talked to another man. People just watched, like it was his right to dicipline her.
#6
Randomly break dance
#7
I once walked into the production of an amateur adult video on a train during one night. The carriage was empty, except for the 4 actors and the camera guy, but still very risky.
#8
Standing in the middle of a four-way intersection attempting to direct traffic. She punched the side of a bus when the driver didn’t follow her commands.
#9
There is a guy who wears a kool-aid man costume and stands on the corner of the street to yell at traffic about aliens. I see him almost everyday on my drive home. Apparently he’s housed, gainfully employed, and this is just his “hobby”.
#10
Growing up in the southern U.S., I was always amazed by “street preachers” telling everyone in a loud voice they were going to hell.
#11
Not my personal experience, but a friend’s. They were in Washington DC, I think they said they were waiting for a bus, when they saw some dude in an Elmo costume yelling at strangers on the sidewalk. Wish I could’ve seen it lol
#12
Take a s**t right in front of the police station
#13
excreting in public is very common in Africa, I have seen it dozens of times. More odd things I’ve seen in public: (a) people going at it in a club. (b) people with mental illnesses pushing trolleys and talking to themselves. (c). A performance artist rinsing his a*s out with a hose and then drinking the water (Steven Cohen).
#14
I saw two things that made me wonder about people.
1: When I was walking with my brother late at night one day, a random group of women drove down the street closest to us, and rolled down a window. One of them, clearly intoxicated, yells “You guys want a waffle!?”, and she proceeds to throw an Eggo waffle at my brother.
2: My mom and I were driving home after groceries, and we saw this guy run up to a guy a potted tree. My mom says “Either a drug deal, or an assault is going to happen.” Sure enough, the guy who ran up threw three punches at the guy holding the tree, and ran away.
#15
In high school AP English, a girl was crocheting before class. She stuck her crochet hook up her nose, pulled it out, and slurped it like a lollipop.
#16
Saw a guy pee on the driver door of a Subaru wagon, then stand up on the front bumper of the wagon, squat, and drop a deuce on the hood. This was about 2pm in the afternoon in a busy city. The guy looked perfectly normal otherwise, and once he finished he just walked away as if nothing had happened. Had to have been revenge of some kind.
Just wanted to add yet another poop story to the others. If I could post pics I’d put some of the non-poop things I’ve seen on Fremont St. in Vegas.
#17
I once saw a woman vacuuming her front yard.
#18
I saw someone pull into a parking lot with an old car, blast music, and start headbanging with his whole body. like hitting his head on the steering wheel and then headrest kind of thing.
#19
The weirdest thing I’ve ever seen was walking into a public bathroom and seeing a guy just sitting on the sink eating a plastic bag of boiled eggs like it was the most normal thing in the world.
#20
Back in 2017, we took our car to get new tires. While we were in the little waiting room, one of the mechanics came out a side door kitted out in what looked to be some kind of makeshift HASMAT suit with long rubber gloves, a big bucket, etc. and they went into the men’s single stall bathroom.
I thought it was just cleaning time, but awhile later, one of the men waiting with us was called up to pay because his car was ready. The HASMAT guy immediately came over to thoroughly wash down the chair that guy had been sitting in.
Turns out, the guy waiting had totally DESTROYED the men’s bathroom. S**t was everywhere – on the toilet, the floor, the walls, all over the sink with his abandoned s****y underwear in the basin, etc.
#21
I guy with some neurological issues (sorry idk if this is the right but I don’t mean to offend anyone) weed on my front drive. It must be so hard to live like that so my feelings go to anyone dealing with people in their life like this. I hope you can help them ♥️
#22
I saw someone at Walmart just walking around rearranging things. The most evil this I saw them do, was placing a $250 dollar hoverboard on a 90% off clearance shelf.
#23
I live in Washington DC and have seen all kinds of strange things, but two tie for the most surprising. 1. I was looking into the display window of the Chanel store when a man in regular clothes (not workout clothes) came running down the sidewalk. He bowed to me with a big arm flourish and said, “shallow things for shallow people!” And then he continued to run down the sidewalk. 2. Middle of the afternoon in the middle of a random week. I was waiting to cross the street to get a coffee and there were a few other people at the intersection. The light changed and this handsome clean-cut guy in a nice suit and carrying a nice briefcase stepped into the crosswalk and then crouched down and hopped all the way across like leapfrog. So weird!!
#24
Pee in front of ALLLLL!
🫢🫢🫢
#25
Take a s**t on a restaurant floor and literally just eat her food and leave. On one hand, that’s freakin’ nasty. On the other, genuinely concerned for her.
#26
Doing influencer b******t like taking pics of food, for 2 hours……
#27
Ok, so, this person was very drunk, so it isnt that strange, but this guy walks by me saying “whats up DAD?” Then falls over.
#28
Ask Lauren Bobert, she’ll tell ya!
#29
I don’t know about “strangest” per se, but the grossest. My wife and I were going to the mall one day and this dude was standing at a trash can at the bus stand across from where we parked. This mongrel just whips his thing out and starts peeing in the trash can. We were getting out the car and my wife exclaims “GROSS!!” This neanderthal had the gall to look at her as if SHE was crazy!
#30
I was on the subway on my way to work. Understandably, the train was packed. A man entered from another car. He looked unkempt and had noticeable body odor. He moved to a corner and proceeded to urinate. People in that section immediately noped and moved to the safe section of the car.
#31
I was at the burger king in Edmonton (well, one of them) and I saw this guy eating boogers
#32
A guy reclining on a public bus stop seatrest and peeing in that position .
#33
Some kids earlier this afternoon were playing with what looked to be a commode chair (for disabled people to sit on the toilet) down the street. That was weird.
#34
Masturbating while lying on the sidewalk, in an intersection, and in the outdoor seating in front of a bar. #KeepPortlandWeird, lol.
#35
People in my town are just wack man. You got drug addicts and alchaholics dancing on BUSY streets (seen while I was taking tables out at my job lol) To the worst, and I mean WORST drivers imaginable🥲 Like, I can’t even drive yet, however I’m pretty sure you can’t turn right there hun.
#36
A few years ago, my husband and I were walking at the beach when we saw a teenage boy with his bicycle, and he appeared to be looking for something. He then picked up what looked like a stick, and proceeded to drop his pants and try to insert it ( I think you know where). My husband and I looked at each other like WTF. To this day, it mystifies me.
#37
I’m sorry if this person is on here and i do NOT mean to embarrass you! But I went to a Walk Off The Earth concert with my mum and there was this lady. in the front row. and she TOOK. OFF. HER. SHIRT. what??? oh well i guess there were like a thousand ppl who did that at the Swift concert. Or not. Whatever. ❤️
#38
I watched an 80 year old man get out of his car, pull his pants down, and poop in a parking lot.
#39
Take a sh*t on the street
#40
LARP. So many off-the-wall things!
#41
Someone took all their clothes off in a locker room…
#42
Be in public
Follow Us