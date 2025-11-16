Hey Pandas, Has Anything Paranormal Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

I believe in paranormal phenomena, ghosts because I have repeatedly seen unexplainable things. So I’m interested in the opinions of others on this subject!
#1
I think I saw the ghost of a family cat once. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a cat jump up on my bed, but when I turned there was nothing there. I was the only one in the room. (This might sound cheesy, but I think the cat came back to say goodbye)
#2
I was returning home late, after midnight. It was very cold outside, and the streets were empty. I saw the last bus to home approaching, and I started running towards the station, hoping to catch it.
As I was about to cross the street on the run, I heard a firm and clear voice: “STOP!” I stopped instantly. The next second, another bus from the opposite direction passed by me in high speed. The driver hadn’t seen me I guess, because there was no honking. I froze in fear: hadn’t I stopped, it would have crushed me.
I looked around to see who had called me, but there was no one there. I missed the bus home and I had to walk the whole distance (about 3.5 km). Pretty unwise to walk alone at night, I wouldn’t do it again; but somehow, I felt protected that night. I reached home safely.
I talked to a priest about this, and he said it was my guardian angel’s voice.
#3
I lived literally along “The Trail Of Tears” (an 1800s evacuation route white settlers and the military used to force local native Americans of my area in Georgia to walk to a reservation out west, killing many along the route) just my dog and I on 5 acres in a tiny house. I felt it was my job to be the guardian of the land.
At first there were accidents on the land that put me in the ER. Things just went wrong too often to be coincidence. Electronics would fail. I started falling and even broke my hip.
I read up on the land and learned angry Native Americans would leave “watchers” on the land to make no one ever lived peacefully on it again.
I tried to explain to them that I felt that I was charged with caring for the land. The previous land owners had kept 4 open grassy acres mowed like a lawn, but I let it grow and a young farmer would look after it and collect bales of hay twice a year for his livestock. It was free to him for the cost of baling it. I had a 6 inch pipe put in under the driveway so small animals could get from the edge of the trees to the meadow without being seen by predators. I walked the perimeter of the land every day and all the neighborhood dogs would walk with me. Things calmed down.
One time at about 3a.m. I woke up out of a deep sleep, looked outside and there a majestic buck standing in the moonlight looking at me. We just looked at one another and then he walked away. Things on the land got better after that. I like to think we came to an understanding that night in the moonlight.
My favorite place ever.
#4
We have a good friend who passed from covid. She still comes to visit. She turns on the living room tv and twice has adjusted the thermostat. She also visits another friend and her son & DIL. There’s nothing sinister about it. We all know she’s just checking on us. Miss her so much.
#5
1) I was standing next to a tv hanging in my room, holding my beardie. Then I heard a firm but kiddish voice screaming “MOVEEE!”, my bearded dragon jumped out of my hand, and I moved to get him, then the tv fell where I had been standing, and my bearded dragon continuously licked me, the really weird part about this, is the voice, that screamed, was the voice that I had always imagined my bearded dragon having if he could talk.
2) I heard my sister yell “HELP” so I ran downstairs, the table had fallen on her after I helped her get up, and checked if she was OK, I asked her why nobody else came, she asked me why, and I told her she yelled help. And she denied it, I asked my parents if they heard it, and they said no.
3) Ever since I was a little kid, I could sense when bad news was going to come, good news, the room would get warmer, and brighter. Bad news? Dark, cooler, sadness. I asked my family if they saw the changes in the room, and they said no. I sensed it was going to be bad news when my parents called me into the room 4 years ago, the room went dark, and they told me my sweet old great-grandmother died. I knew. I knew. I feel like something’s wrong with me, but I’m afraid they’re gonna say something’s wrong with me. And I’m gonna be sent to some type of mental health clinic.
4) (the last one). My great-grandmother had died, the night before I got the news, I had a dream she gave me one of those sweet caramel cubes she always had, the ones she always gave me. I haven’t eaten a caramel cube since.
#6
Sometimes when I’m in my room I can hear whispering coming from the attic (which is attached to my room and separated by a door). I also sometimes hear footsteps in the house when I’m alone. But I’m probably just paranoid idk
#7
I was a kid. My stepfather had died six months prior. I was packing my house into a car to move to my mum’s new boyfriend’s house. A car just like my late SF’s drove past and I was certain I saw him at the wheel, but with grey hair. Face was the same. I like to tell myself that he was checking we were ok. We were. New guy had the same birthday and was really kind.
#8
I don’t remember this, but according to my mom, when I was young and we had just moved into the place we live in now. My mom heard me laughing and checked my room. She asked me what I was doing, and I told her Grandpa was reading to me.
I had a book in my hands, and I guess I described him to my mom, and sounded like I had been talking to my mom’s father, who had died many years earlier.
Another one- I swear I’ve seen the ghosts of two of my cats after they’ve both died. Could also just be me imagining things, but I like to believe they watch over me.
#9
Saw a tiny black rectangle up in the sky for 15 minutes while loading up my work truck several years back. I kept an eye on it, even got a shot of it with my phone. Without moving position, it just kept getting smaller and smaller until it was gone. It was neither bird, balloon, plane or drone. I’ve seen about a dozen or so things in the sky over the years that I can’t explain.
#10
Twice. Around Christmas. Two different years, when I was younger. (Or the same year. Probably the same year.) I was standing alone in the living room, and the Christmas tree was by this sliding door that went to our backyard. I was sitting on the arm of the couch, just Yknow, probably chilling or contemplating life. I suddenly hear this man voice, definitely not my dad’s (only my mom, dad, and sister were in the house, but not in the living room). The man says my name. That’s all. It’s deep, and… very neutral. No emotion really behind it, as far as I can tell or remember. I wasn’t scared, but I was confused. Did the tree just say my name?? I went to my parents’ bedroom to ask my dad for sure that he didn’t say my name. He said no. I went back to the living room. It didn’t happen again. Until maybe.. 5-15 minutes later. I hear it again. The man voice. I was SO CONFUSED. And I’m still confused. I assume that it was God talking to me, or Yknow, if guardian angels are a thing, then that. But I like to think it was God lol
#11
1-i woke up one night at around 2 am, felt a pressure on my chest . i heard a scratching sound on my wall, looked over to see a shadow. i bolted up and ran, didnt sleep in my room for weeks.
2- after my dog died i kept on seeing her around the house and had a dream she was in a meadow, idk if that counts tho
#12
Several times:
1) When I was a kid, I was in a bicycle rally. I hit a speed bump, and my bike swerved out into the other lane… with a car coming. I felt giant hands steer me back into the right lane. Guardian angel? Clearly wasn’t my time.
2) I was in Edinburgh in the Vaults. The guide turned off all lights and played a six-minute story, for us to get an idea of just how pitch-black it was esp during winter months. In complete darkness, where I couldn’t see my hand in front of me, I saw a woman wearing period dress, standing about three feet from where our guide was. No bad vibes, just confusion. And then she went left into the wall. I tried several experiments: closing my eyes, hand in front of my face, blink and look away, and she was there a solid 4-5 minutes.
3) Same trip, further down, Little Annie’s room. Entered, and immediately started bawling, like I’d never be happy again. Left the room, felt fine. Every time I turned back toward the room, my spirits started to sink again. Never felt that before.
4) In college, friend and I made a homemade Ouija board, and summoned spirits who said they were WWII vets. But things got hinky after; the straw planchette moved in a figure 8, and one day after asking for a sign, we got a voice on our messages that said “Wade (vet name) loves K (me)”. We freaked, ran over to get a buddy, ran upstairs: all messages intact except that one, that had been in the middle of all messages.
One night, I came back from seeing a movie, and in May, in Louisiana, I opened the door and my room was ice cold. Then through the window, through the blinds, a gigantic hand knocked three times. I know what I saw. Said nothing, backed out of the room, ran to friend’s room, told her, we freaked. Had to go back for contacts, clothes, but we gave it a few hours. Went back in together, nothing, room was normal. After that we shredded the paper Ouija board and snipped the straw planchette. Nothing else happened, but we got very spooked and vowed never again.
#13
We pretty much knew the house we lived in before had a spirit that lived there too. Lightbulbs would just blow up randomly, doors would close or open, etc. But one night a desk lamp in the bedroom turned on full blast- so bright it woke us up- the lamp Wasn’t plugged In! That was the only real kinda freaky experience.
#14
I don’t know if this is paranormal, or something else, but I remember being 10, playing outside at night (at this point, I was just walking home, I was only a few houses away) and a red light beams down on me, and I hear a strange noise, like a weird sweeping-beeping noise, just with one prolonged beep. it all went away within a second, but it was strange to me.
#15
I’ve seen ghosts on a few occasions, but the most dramatic was when a friend and I were exploring the basement of an old hotel in Europe and when we opened a door to see where it went, there was a huge, dark entity of some sort. We looked at each other, back at the ghost, back at each other, back at the ghost and back at each other again We realized we really were seeing the same thing and got the heck out of there. Another time in a hotel where I was staying, there was a ghost who would come and hand over my bed every night, clearly annoyed that someone was sleeping in his bed. I asked someone with the ability to do so to please ask him to leave. Was never bothered again.
#16
At my sister’s house. woke up to to a tall dark shadow figure standing by the end of the bed.
#17
When I still lived at home I started hearing loud noises coming from the attic. Like heavy furniture being dragged across the floor. My dad would insist it was just mice and everyone else dismissed it. Until one day I came home from work and my brother and his brother in law freaked out when I came in the front door. They thought I was home and moving furniture around upstairs and were annoyed with how much noise I was making. There was no one else there but them. They agreed with me that it was definitely not mice. There was also a bowling ball that was in a box on a shelf that came down the attic stairs. The box was intact and sitting where it had been before. The shelf was narrow enough that if the box had tipped it would have fallen off the shelf.
#18
My younger brother (47) died suddenly at home due to surgical complications. He left behind a wife and 3 children. He and his wife had an argument a day or two before and she threw her wedding band/engagement ring at him. Fast forward to the day he died. I can imagine the guilt she felt for arguing with him. She told me that she looked and looked, but was unable to find them. About a month went by and my husband and I were over one evening watching the children and getting them ready for bed. I was waiting for my niece to get out of the shower (bathroom was off the master bedroom) and as I waited, I started talking to my brother. “Okay little brother, where did you put the rings?! She is feeling a lot of guilt, so be nice and tell me where they are.” I immediately turned to my right, walked over to a remote control holder, took the remote control out, reached in and found the rings. I stood there in disbelief! I called for my husband to come upstairs to show him and he said to me, “Don’t tell me you went routing through their things!” I told him what happened and he went silent (he knows I wouldn’t make that story up). My sister-in-law was dumbfounded as she said that she emptied that remote holder out a couple of times and it wasn’t in there (there was only a remote control and his reading glasses – nothing else in the holder).
I was watching the children a few nights later and after bathing the youngest, was getting him dressed for bed in the master bedroom. He laid down on the bed, looked up to the ceiling and started to reach upwards saying, “Hi Daddy!” the entire time. I believe he saw his father.
Fast forward a couple of months later and I was over watching the children again. I set up my cell phone to record in the family room (the room in which he passed away) and went upstairs to help the youngest my niece with something. I was gone for about 5 minutes. When I returned to the family room, I stopped the recording and began watching it. The moment I left the room, orbs appeared and began flying all over the room in random directions. This went on the entire time I was upstairs. From our upbringing, my family believes that a soul gets “trapped” where their death occured. In order for spirit to ove on, a door or window needs to be opened to set spirit free. I opened one of the windows and said it was okay to move on. I set up the camera once again and began recording. I left the room and went upstairs as I did the first time. After five minutes went by, I stopped the recording and began watching it. I didn’t pick up any orbs in the second recording. I believe I set my brother free.
I hope he can rest now.
#19
When I was really young I looked behind my bed in the middle of the night and I was convinced I had seen my grandmother behind the bed- but she’s still alive today so IDK if that counts as paranormal.
#20
When I was 12 I distincley remmber waking up in the middle of the night to the feeling of somone massaging my feet. I woke up and looked and there was a girl in purple pjs. I still dont know who she was
#21
Yes.
(but sereously) One time i was bein lazy in my room (before i had a phone) and i see this shadow move across my room. i always have and always will 100% beleive in the paranormal and spirit worlds but i wasn’t scared because i was like ;why would anything want to hurt me i did nothing wrong… wait… WAS THIS HOUSE BUILT SOMEWHERE LIKE A GRAVEYARD OR SOMETHING??? so yea i got pretty freaked out. But that’s not all! Later that night after i got it out of my head and my eyes were closed (because you know… night.) i suddenly feel something looming over me and i open my eyes to SEE… absolutely nothing. BUT my room had a GIANT window that did not have curtains. You know like those big half-circle windows in attics? well that was in my room. And we lived next to a big street so i was always seeing cars’ headlights along with lampost light. But it was COMPLETELY black in my room i couldn’t see a THING. i was TERRIFIED so (great timing right?) i start thinking of what had happened earlier and then i see a cars headlights shine through the window and shadow guy at the FOOT OF MY FREAKING BED BY MY CLOSET and i hid under the covers until i was in a puddle of my own sweat and i couldn’t breathe and! everything was back to normal. Also i only saw shadow guy for like a split second before it disappeared but that started my immense fear of closets so thats fun! Also i have a ghost cat in one of my houses and she’s so fluffyyy (as far as i can tell, she really only lays on me at night. But i don’t mind she’s nice.)
#22
I saw a tall figure appear at the doorway to my room. It was wearing a long cloak with a hood over its head. It had large white eyes. No arms, legs, mouth or nose were visible. Any ideas on what the strange humanoid figure was?
#23
I was wandering around the basement of an old hotel in Europe with a friend and when we opened some door to see where it went, there was a huge, dark ghost or entity of some sort. We looked at it, looked at each other, back at the ghost, back at each other, then realized we were seeing the same thing and got the heck out of there. Confirmed when we were back upstairs. Another time, when I was staying in another old hotel in Europe, there was a ghost who would come and hang over my bed every night. He didn’t give off bad vibes, but he was clearly indignant that I was sleeping in his bed, and it did disturb my sleep. Fortunately, there was a person in the hotel who had the ability to deal with things like that, so I went and told him about it. He said not to worry, that the ghost wouldn’t bother me anymore. I went back to my room and the ghost was gone.
#24
This happened to me twice. Yes, I’m ADD; I take meds for it. I had taken my meds both times this happened. Since the stories are identical, I’m only going to tell one of them. The first one happened about 9 years ago, the second one happened about 1 year ago.
The first time it happened, we were at my MIL’s house. She has a split-level home, with the upstairs being an open floor plan. If you’re in the kitchen, you can see the dining area, which also opens into the living room. I was in the kitchen doing dishes, working on the pots and pans. I was down to the last pan, scrubbing away with the heavy-duty scrubber sponge. Our youngest was still in a highchair and was in the living room with my husband, watching Frozen.
While I’m in the kitchen scrubbing, our daughter cries out for Mommy. I put the pan down on one side of the sink (empty but for the pan) and set the scrubber down in the other side (again, empty except for scrubber). I went into the living room (hands still wet) to see what she needed. I get her situated and go back into the kitchen to finish up. I pick up the pan, reach into the other sink for the scrubber…and it’s gone?
What?
I look in both sinks, not there. WTH? I look around the kitchen, thinking I set it down elsewhere. Nope, nothing. I retrace my steps back to our daughter, checking every available surface along the way. Did my ADD-rear end leave it somewhere? Nope. I go back in the kitchen, check everything again. Still nothing. What the…? Where is it?
I tell my husband about it. He gets up and starts looking with me. I’m worried it’s dropped on something, because it’s wet. We look everywhere, even going into bathrooms (hey, you gotta try!) to see if I just forgot and went in there without thinking about it. It’s gone. Can’t find it.
I finally get frustrated and just yell out in general, “Ok, this isn’t cool! I need the sponge! You can give it back now!”
I stomp into the kitchen to grab a regular sponge and use elbow grease to finish the pan. I turn on the faucet to wet the sponge, look down in the (still) empty sink half…and there’s the scrubber, just like I left it. In the middle of the empty sink, where both myself and my husband had checked multiple times.
No one else was home; MIL was at work, other kids at school. My husband never left the living room during the whole time I was away from the sink the first time. Never have been able to explain it.
#25
YES! I shared one before regarding a child drawing on the car window. But this incident happened in Virginia City, NV. My wife, her 3 daughters and myself went to Virginia City for the 4th of July. It, being my first time there, I wanted to do a little ghost hunting while were going to be there all day. I periodically would go off into areas and try and perform EVPs with my phone’s recorder, take pics, etc. I got nothing all day.
Time for the fireworks. We went to the cemetery as it is located on a high hill and good for viewing. The girls were a distance ahead of us, my wife probably a good 8-10 ft ahead of me. I’m doing a last ditch effort to catch something paranormal. I literally say: “If there’s any spirit or spirit here, please make your presence known.” At that exact moment, my wife goes flying forward as if someone (or something) shoved her. She looks back at me with the look of why tf did you just do that?! Seeing that I’m now standing still wide eyed and several feet away from her, she realizes it wasn’t me. There was nothing on the ground she could’ve stepped on or tripped over. I immediately did the proper “closing procedures” when speaking with spirits and added “we do not give you permission to follow us etc”. Fortunately, she was able to catch her balance and didn’t actually fall fall.
#26
My mother worked at a dentist. One night she got called by a neighbour of the practice because water was running through the ceiling and there was noise from above. We went there and saw the aquarium in the waiting room was broken (nobody knew why) and the furniture of the dollhouse the dentist had made himself and loved a lot had fallen on the floor. The big wooden clock had stopped working.
Later that night we got a call from his wife: the dentist had died that evening at the exact time the aquarium broke and the clock stopped working.
I still remember my parents shocked faces very well.
The dentist was a very friendly man by the way, I still have no idea why he left so dramatically.
#27
I don’t come off as someone who’s interested in the paranormal or spiritual for some reason, and people are often surprised when I share my experiences. I’ve had paranormal experiences of various types my entire life, mostly involving death somehow, but not always.
From precognition and telekinesis when I was young, (and I’ve actually met *many* people who had similar abilities as small children who outgrew them or were basically bullied into not doing them anymore, I’m not unique in this in the least), to out of body experiences, hauntings, possession, encounters with beings clearly not typical of what we consider reality, don’t know for sure what they were, but they weren’t human, weren’t animal, and typically weren’t friendly, to visions and dreams that were uncannily real and came true or where simultaneously happening, to memories of other lives, to visitations of dead family members/pets. I hated everything tarot related for no particular reason until I was 16 and fell asleep next to my roommate’s tarot deck. Dreamed a series of strange images. When I woke, she came in and read my tarot (in exchange for letting me hide from a creepy roomie in her room) just for practice. She shuffled the deck, cut it, then flipped the first card and it was one that contained every image I’d just dreamed. She gave me the deck on the spot and I’ve read tarot ever since. When I was 20 my cat gave birth on top of the deck to a single black kitten during the height of a full moon lunar eclipse. Named her Omen and she was my best friend/familiar for 15 years. We did many witchy things together, and she’d send me mental images sometimes. Usually just like, the image of her at the door when she wanted inside. I’d wake up from a dead sleep, go to the door, and she’d just be trotting up from the woods like, “Oh, good, you got my telepathic text! Perfect timing”. Her dying broke my heart, but I still wake up and feel her laying on my chest, sometimes even walking across me with her pointy stabby feets. Not just for a moment either, like I’ll wake up and feel her there and lay there for a good ten minutes feeling her and listening to her purr and telling her how much I love her and how she’s the best cat until she fades. She’s died just a few months ago.
I saw a UFO once, which weirded me out more than all my other experiences put together because while I believe there is other life out there, (I’m not self absorbed enough to think there isn’t), I highly doubt we’ll encounter it before we manage to go extinct. But…I was out camping with a friend and I can’t even explain the weird lights we saw that night.
I also saw creatures while camping in the Cascades that lined up with native American folklore from the region.
Funny story, my friend was losing her virginity in the woods behind her high school in Washington, (not to me), and what could only be described as a Sasquatch walked up, was very startled, then ran off. It was broad daylight, so full view for all parties involved. Best Bigfoot sighting I’ve ever heard. I could literally write novels about everything I’ve experienced, and even more if I included the experiences of people close to me. Like how my sister would be regularly visited by ravens as a baby. If we left her window open, they’d fly in and sit on the edge of her crib and “talk” to her, them mimicking her noises and her theirs. She basically spent her childhood being a Disney princess. I went to get her for breakfast once and she was twirling and singing (her own made up ballads as usual) as she dressed with literally song birds tweeting along with her from her window sill. I just turned and walked out like, “I’m done. I can’t even handle this level of Disney irl rn”.
Most hauntings I’ve seen weren’t dead people. They are usually just energy signatures left behind from extremely or long repeated events. Anyway, too many things to list here in detail!
#28
One time, me and my friends were just chilling in the living room. I look over into the mirror that is leaning against the wall and see a 4th kid (There were three of us). I look over at the seat next to me. Empty.
It was this day when I learned that a kid was killed after being hit by a car outside that house.
#29
Not a ghost phenomen, but a strange experience I still have no clue about.
I was about 7-8, and I was laying in bed. I still don’t know exactly how/when, but I was seeing from outside my body, like if I was floating. I « floatted » downstairs, where my parents were watching TV, with our cat laying on their legs. I tried talking to them, but they didn’t reacted. But my cat starred at me. For like 5sec, that felt like eternity. Then I opened my eyes, laying in my bed, but I couldn’t moove immediatly. Next thing I know, my cat was licking me.
I tough it was a dream, until my parents told me next morning that the cat had, effectivly, stared in the void for a moment, then ran into my room, and asked how would I know that…
It has never happened again, but I’m still confused about this.
#30
I’m not much of a believer in paranormal activity. However, I had a recent curious incident. Last fall, our mother was suffering from dementia and living with my sister about 500 miles away. I had visited a week before and saw her decline. We surmised that she was nearing the end. That next week, I awoke from a deep sleep, about 4 a.m., restless, and got up and sat in the living room for about an hour. Then I was sleepy again and returned to bed. My sister called later that morning to tell me our mom had passed. We figured out that her time of death was just about the same time I awoke and got out of bed.
#31
I still look at the cat door some days, and see what looks like something big moving by, one time I started to convince my self it was just my cat right up against the cat door when they went by, except BOTH MY CATS WERE ON THE BED WITH ME.
#32
I once was going to bed and as I was walking up the stairs I looked behind me and my doggy
#33
One night in the early 1970’s my friend and I were walking around our suburban neighborhood in NC and we heard a faint sound like whooshing air and looked up and saw 3 blue lights, one front 2 rear on a black triangle something and it looked really close over us. We thought whatever, kinda laughed and never mentioned it again, until now.
Follow Us