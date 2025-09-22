117 Facts That Sound Unbelievable But Are Actually True

Polar bear meets grizzly bear. They hit it off and have babies. Enter the grolar bears. Or pizzly bears, as some like to call them. It might sound like a BS made-up story, or something from Happy Feet, but it’s actually true.
It turns out that polar bears have been migrating south in recent years because of climate change and melting ice. There are only a handful of these fluffy giants who, according to researchers, all have the same mom but different dads.
In an age of fake news, you’d be forgiven for questioning some of the facts that pop up on your feed. But there are a surprising number that sound like cr*p but are totally legit. Someone once asked, “What’s a fact that sounds fake but is actually legit?” and thousands of answers came rolling in. The list reads like an encyclopedia that never made it to print.
Bored Panda has put together the best bullsh*t-sounding facts for you to scroll through ahead of your next trivia night or blind date. Some are so interesting or strange that they might have you Googling yourself down a rabbit hole of endless fact-checking.
And if you’re still stuck on the grolar/pizzly bear tale, we’ve gathered some more information about these elusive creatures. You’ll find that between the images.
#1
The Giza pyramids were built when Mammoths still roamed the earth.
#2
Your finger can feel microscopic things.
#3
Oxford University was founded before the Aztec Empire.
#4
The 15-20 largest container ships in the world create more pollution than all of the cars in the world.
#5
The best thing for you to do if you’re stung by a tarantula hawk wasp is to lie down and scream.
EDIT: Laying down prevents you from falling over/hurting yourself when you’re in the throes of pain, and the screaming helps cope with the pain level. Nothing else is really going to help you.
#6
There is a point in the Pacific Ocean named “Point Nemo” which is the furthest point from land. In fact, it is so far from land, the nearest humans are often astronauts in the International Space Station when it passes overhead. The ISS orbits the Earth at a maximum of **416 km** while the nearest inhabited landmass to Point Nemo is **over 2,700 km away**.
#7
Polar Bears have recently been migrating further south and mating with Grizzly bears, creating a hybrid called Grolar Bears. They were separated for so long they took on different phenotypes, but they aren’t distant enough to no longer be able to mate and create viable offspring.
#8
If you have 10 dollars in your pocket and no debts , you have more wealth than 25% of Americans.
#9
Saddam Hussein was given the key to the city of Detroit in 1980.
#10
There are more libraries in the US than McDonald’s.
#11
It’s illegal to hunt whales in Arizona, a completely landlocked state.
#12
Harvard University is over 100 years older than the United States.
#13
Charlie Chaplin once entered a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest and lost.
#14
The entire state of Wyoming only has 2 escalators.
#15
That Netflix was founded a year before Google.
#16
Nintendo was founded in 1889.
#17
At its furthest away point, you can fit every planet in our solar system between Earth and the Moon.
#18
Pluto has not gone half way around the sun since its discovery.
#19
The longest domestic flight in the world is in France (Paris to Réunion).
#20
A Chihuahua is more Closely related to a Grizzly bear than to a Hyena.
#21
Fungi are actuly more closely related to animals than plants.
#22
John Tyler, born 1790 has 2 living grandchildren as of 2017. Not great grandchildren, just regular grandkids. I think he was in his 80s when he had a son and his son was also pretty old when he had these 2.
#23
Water is a bad conductor of electricity.
*Pure* water absolutely is an insulator. Water is also really good at containing things that are good conductors of electricity therefore most water, non-pure water, is a good conductor of electricity.
#24
Having six fingers is actually a dominant trait, but the genes for it are so incredibly rare that pretty much no one has it.
#25
Female dragonflies fake being dead in order to stop unwanted male advances.
#26
Cows have best friends and they get stressed out when they are separated.
#27
1 million seconds=11 days, 1 billion seconds=31 years.
#28
A polar bear’s liver contains enough vitamin A to [unalive] a human if eaten.
#29
Canada has a smaller population than California.
#30
The four largest US cities(by area) are in Alaska.
#31
Komodo dragons can reproduce asexually.
Edit: when humans fall, the Komodos shall rise.
#32
More people die from vending machine than sharks attack.
#33
There have been over 2000 nuclear bomb detonations.
#34
A ton of people is only about 11 people.
#35
Vikings did in fact *not* have any horns on their helmets.
#36
Otters carry a favourite stone in their pocket.
#37
Wearing a seatbelt increases your chance of getting cancer.
Because you don’t die in a car wreck first.
#38
Ada Lovelace designed the first computer algorithm roughly 100 years before the first computer.
#39
Wasabi is really hard to find, and most times the “wasabi” you’re eating is horse radish with food coloring.
#40
The founder of match.com, Gary Kremen, lost his girlfriend to a man she met on match.com.
#41
The continent with the highest average education level is Antarctica.
#42
You can’t choke an owl.
#43
The state of Maine has more Black Bears than Black People.
Edit:
15,000 Black People.
30,000 Black Bears.
#44
There was no grass in dinosaur times. It just seems so strange because it’s so ubiquitous today.
#45
This one gets passed around commonly, but it’s pretty amazing if you haven’t seen it before. Suppose you had a sheet of paper that was large enough so that you could keep folding it in half over and over. The sheet is obviously very large in area, but it’s just a humble 0.0039 inches in thickness. After about 7 folds, you’re just around the thickness of a regular notebook. After 10, it’ll be as thick as your hand. Nothing impressive. After 23 folds, you’d have a folded paper tower that’s just about a km tall. Now we start to get interesting. After 30 folds, congrats!; you’re in space! Add another 12 folds to take you to 42, and you’re ready to walk on the moon. After 51, you can touch the sun. With 81 folds, your paper tower is as almost as thick as the Andromeda Galaxy (approx. 141,000 light years). 90 folds will get that paper tower as thick as the Virgo Supercluster (contains about 100 galaxies). After 103 folds, you’ve broken free of the observable universe (approx 93 billion light years in diameter). Exponential growth is a hell of a thing!
#46
There are more trees on Earth than there are ~~in space~~ stars in the Millky Way galaxy.
#47
In Arizona its illegal to let your donkey sleep in a bathtub but it can sit in it.
It’s also illegal to have more than 3 unrelated women live in a house together or its classified as a brothel.
#48
Scale-wise, a speck of dust is halfway between a subatomic particle and the Earth.
#49
Polar bears have black skin and transparent hairs.
#50
The US Marshals are still looking for the three guys who escaped from Alcatraz in 1962. They just disappeared off the face of the earth, and no bodies washed up in San Francisco Bay or anywhere nearby, despite the official investigation suggesting they drowned before they could reach dry land. The investigation into their escape can’t officially end until they reach their 100th birthday.
#51
If you cut a hole in a net. It will have less holes.
#52
There are more stars in the universe than there are grains of sand on Earth and there are more atoms in a grain of sand than there are stars in the universe.
#53
Ice cream sales are correlated with homicides.
Because heat makes people buy ice cream as well as k**l each other.
#54
France lends power to Britain so they don’t get power surges from boiling the kettle, which happened several times in 2013 after a tv programme ended.
#55
Saudi Arabia imports sand ..
#56
From the time it was discovered to the time it was stripped of its status as a planet, Pluto hadn’t made a full trip around the Sun.
#57
We went to the moon before we thought to put wheels on suitcases.
#58
The lighter was invented before the match.
#59
The United States in World War 2 created a bomb that used bats. The bats would be carrying small incendiary charges and would be released from the bomb in mid air, causing them to fly and scatter to different buildings in the area. The charges would then detonate and set all the buildings on fire. It was tested and proven to be very effective.
This was actually APPROVED by the government for development and production, and then cancelled because of the atomic bomb. The idea was thought up by a Dentist who was friends with Eleanor Roosevelt.
#60
Less time separates the existence of humans and the tyrannosaurus rex than the t-rex and the stegosaurus.
#61
Alaska is the most northern, the most western, and the most eastern state in the U.S.
#62
If you could double your money every day, and started with a penny, you would be a millionaire in less than a month.
#63
A moose can dive underwater down to nearly twenty feet in search of food.
#64
The majority of people have an above average number of arms.
#65
More Vietnam vets [took their own lives] then died in the war.
#66
Googolplex is such an absurdity huge number that if you wanted to try and write it out you’d need a tool that could imprint on subatomic particles; Also there aren’t enough subatomic particles in the universe to even write the number.
#67
The world’s largest desert isn’t the Sahara. It’s the entire continent of Antarctica
——-Deserts aren’t measured by grains of sand or amount of camels; it’s all about precipitation, and Antarctica takes the cake. The roughly 5.5 million square mile continent only gets about eight inches of rain a year.
#68
The guy that made Family Guy was supposed to get on the plane that crashed into one of the towers. But he was late.
#69
HD Video has been around for over 20 years, only became popular with consumers in the past 5/10 years.
#70
If you shuffle a standard deck of cards it is basically a mathematical impossibility that anyone has ever shuffled a deck of cards into the same order you just have.
#71
Speaking of sounds, air is a terrible transmitter of sound. Because we hear through the air we naturally think it’s very effective, but gases are terrible at transmitting vibrations. Air gaps are actually a very common and effective tool in soundproofing as well.
#72
Baby koalas eat their mother’s poop.
#73
27 US states have land that is farther north than the southern most point of Canada, with 13 of them being completely north of the southern most point of Canada. The most surprising is that California has land north of Canada, but New Jersey does not.
#74
Most people have already met psychopaths and sociopaths in their lives, without really knowing which ones are crazy.
#75
The New York City metro area has a greater population than all of New York State.
#76
It is possible for a professional mimic to forget his voice.
#77
If you have 23 people in a room, there is a *50% chance* that 2 of them have the same birthday.
#78
Saudi Arabia imports camels from Australia.
#79
You probably have an above-average number of arms.
#80
The terminal velocity of a cat is non-lethal.
#81
The lighter the roast of coffee, the more caffeine it has. Counterintuitive, but true.
#82
John F. Kennedy, Aldus Huxley, and C. S. Lewis all died on November 22, 1963.
#83
Pirates wore eye patches so that when they went below deck they could remove it and have better vision in the dark.
#84
If you melted down the Eiffel Tower, the pool of iron would be less than 3 inches deep (in a square area the same dimensions as the tower base).
#85
The brother of John Wilkes Booth saved Abraham
Lincoln’s son from being hit by a train without knowing who it was he saved.
#86
The major engagements of the American Civil War started in a man’s backyard and ended in that same man’s parlor room.
#87
There is more fresh water contained in Loch Ness than in all rivers and lakes in England and Wales combined.
#88
Crocodiles are more closely related to birds, than they are to lizards.
Sounds like b******t, but it’s true!
#89
If you were to encase the Eiffel Tower in a cylinder so it just fit (Just tall enough to pass the top and just wide enough to fit the base) the air inside that cylinder would weigh more than the tower itself.
#90
If you weigh as much as a duck then you’re a witch.
#91
Every day there are 6 YEARS worth of video being published on YouTube. (Heard in a guest lecture at my University).
#92
Cats lose almost as much fluid in the saliva while grooming themselves as they do through urination.
#93
A lemon floats and a lime sinks in water. They may seem the same, but limes are denser than water whereas lemons have a similar density to water.
#94
Trees have such intricate root systems that a tree low on one particular type of nutrient will acquire some from his neighbors and make up for it later. This is especially prevalent during the winter months when some trees don’t have leaves and so need extra help from their evergreen friends.
#95
An avocado is a berry, a strawberry is not.
#96
Cosmic rays from outer space cause glitches in your electronics. In some electronics, cosmic rays are the primary source of soft errors. Cosmic rays are one of the main reasons that servers and high reliability computers use error correcting RAM.
#97
You can live for the entire rest of your life without breathing.
#98
Target has one of the best forensics labs in the U.S.
#99
The entire captain planet cartoon was a all star cast. It had Whoppie Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Tim Curry, Meg Ryan.
#100
Cleopatra was born ~2500 years later than the creation of the pyramids (2686 b.c.).
That places her time closer to Harambe’s (1999) than the time of pyramids.
#101
That if you knock your tooth out and put it back in the socket it will grow roots back and save the tooth.
#102
There are more whitetail deer in the U.S now than at the time of first European contact.
#103
When you get a kidney transplant, they usually just leave your original kidneys in your body and put the 3rd kidney in your pelvis.
#104
Cleopatra lived closer in time to the Moon landing than to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
#105
There used to be a flying reptile that was as tall as a giraffe.
#106
There are hot singles in the area dying to meet you.
#107
**Took a bunch of the good ones from this post the last time it surfaced a few months ago. Enjoy! **
– Australia once lost a prime minister. As in straight up couldn’t find him. They have yet to find him.
– The Champawat Tiger was a female Bengal tiger responsible for an estimated 430 deaths in Nepal and India.
– There was once a war between Honduras and El Salvador started by a soccer game.
– It rains diamonds on Saturn, and Jupiter.
– When I tell people that Bob Marley’s father was white, oh the nonbelievers!
– People completely shave orangutans and force them into p**********n.
– The Mongolian Navy consists of a tugboat with a seven man crew. Only one of them can swim.
– The Who’s first drummer, Keith Moon, was the godfather of The Who’s current drummer, Zak Starkey, who is also the son of Ringo Starr, The Beatles’ drummer.
– More people are killed each year by vending machines than by sharks.
– Warner Bros was founded a few months before the fall of the Ottoman Empire. Even crazier is that Nintendo was founded 34 YEARS before it fell.
– Humans share 50% of their DNA with… bananas.
– France has more time zones than USA or Russia. (For those wondering, it’s because France owns a lot of island nations on Earth.)
– Maine is the closest US state to Africa.
– The current United States flag was designed by then 17 years old Robert G. Heft, as part of a school project. He received a grade of B-
– Fortune cookies were invented in America and are seen in China as an american symbol.
– Gravity propagates at the speed of light. So if the sun were to suddenly disappear, we would continue orbiting for 8 minutes.
– If there’re 23 people in a room, there’s a 50% chance two of them share a birthday. edit: google “birthday paradox” for more information.
– Blue whales don’t have enough blood in their body to get an erection, they would pass out from lack of blood in the brain. To compensate – female blue whale vaginas are the size of an average living room. edit: I’m getting lots of questions about this one. I believe that they just ejaculate while semi-flaccid so it’s not very accurate and that’s why the large vaginas are there. They c*m over 5 gallons at a time though, now you know.
– There are more ways to shuffle a deck of cards then there are atoms in our solar system.
– Cleopatra lived closer in time to the moon landing than she did to the building of the Great Pyramids.
– There are more public libraries than McDonald’s in the US.
– 7 out of 8 battle deaths in WWII were between the Russians and the Germans – this includes the entire world at the time.
– The grandsons of tenth US President John Tyler (born 1790) are still living.
– A day on venus is longer than a year on venus.
– Hippo milk is pink. That’s right, pink.
– Your body is creating and killing 15 million red blood cells per second.
– Shaq only ever hit one 3 point shot.
– Photographs taken of the Eiffel Tower at night are subject to copyright law.
– Most toilets flush in E Flat.
– Reno is west of L.A. Also, six US Capitals are west of L.A.
#108
An octopus has three hearts.
#109
IPv6 would allow every atom on the surface of the earth to have its own IP address, with enough spare to do Earth 100+ times.
#110
We have better maps of the surface of Mars than our own ocean floor. Scary, but true.
#111
That the Vatican has more gold in it then anywhere else in the world.
#112
If you shrunk the Earth down to the size of a billiard ball, the Earth would actually be smoother than a billiard ball.
#113
The introduction of boxing gloves lead to a steep increase in concussions.
#114
There were people who were killed by the Atom bombs who were born during Japan’s Samurai era.
Japans military went from swords, spears and bows to planes, tanks and aircraft carriers in a single humans lifetime. And people say Civilization is unrealistic.
#115
If you fire a gun and drop a bullet at the same time from the same height they will hit the ground at the same time.
#116
If an atom was the size of our solar system, a neutrino would be the size of a golfball, to scale.
#117
The CEO of Food for the Poor, the largest international relief and development organization, is named Robin Mahfood.
