Hey Pandas, What Is An Embarrassing Thing You Have Done With Friends? (Closed)

We all have those moments that make you want to just crawl into a hole, but laugh over in the future. Moments like these can be quite memorable, but not always in a pleasant way.
#1
We went to the store and she was in the cart and i was pushing it and i went really fast than jumped onto the cart and we knocked over 2 displays and kinda ran into a person…
#2
IDK I don’t have many friends
here we go i guess ……… I have nothing
#introvert #nofriends
#3
We were at Taylor’s Market to get stuff for baking, and when we paid, my friend joked, “CaN wE gEt FoR FrEe???” But the cashier lady was like, “Excuse me, if you think you’re gonna get away with not paying I can always call the cops.” And she was serious. My friends didn’t say anything after that.
#4
hmm…. we would unlock the doors when a friend was being and scared the crap out of them.
#5
We are both into girls so me and her would pretend like we were a married couple and we would make out and sometimes we would go as far as sleeping together… naked… not sleeping. we realized that we did that stuff not just for fun but because we like each other, we are now a couple of four years!
#6
Um on the last day of school in fifth grade we all dressed up and I forgot shorts under my dress and I jumped off the play set, showed my panties to all my friends plus a group of boys that told me I couldn’t do it, my crush and literally everyone on the playground, the cherry on top is that after I did it one of the guys shouted “That was AWESOME!”
#7
After any night out, didn’t matter if it was cold or hot out. My friend and I would stop at any park watering the grass and run through the sprinklers like we were little kids.
Follow Us