These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

by

Most of the time, when a pup spends a long time in the shelter, they don’t really know what it is to call a place “home”. So when a stranger adopts a dog from the shelter and takes it home, the furry friend isn’t really sure what’s happening. Sometimes they look confused, sometimes they look frightened – the reactions vary from pup to pup, but they all have one thing in common – they’re just adorable.

Keep on scrolling to take a look at Bored Panda’s list of adorable newly adopted puppies and what they looked like when they entered their new home for the first time. Have any similar photos? Add them to the list!

#1 Still Not Sure If We Adopted A Deer Or A Dog

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Groovebird

#2 Smiling Pup On Adoption Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Genetta

#3 First Ride Home From The Shelter – Finally A Home At 11 Years Old

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: sanantoniojackson

#4 Adopted This Old Man Max From The Shelter Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source:  LonelyVelociraptor

#5 My Name Is Ripley And I Was Adopted Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Jacknotjillskiii

#6 My Buddy Royal. Adopted And Returned Twice – No One Wanted Him. Best Buddies, We Are

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: John Vrydaghs

#7 We Adopted This Dog During My Tour In Afghanistan

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: XaVierDK

#8 Dog Waits 8 Months To Find A Home, Gets Adopted By Caretaker On Christmas

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Meems138

#9 My Friend Adopted A Stray, Meet Duncan, Possibly The Happiest Looking Dog On Crete

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: blkswrdsman

#10 One Year Ago We Spontaneously Got This Little Nugget And It Was The Best Decision We Ever Made

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: lunatheborderaussie

#11 She Survived Walmart

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: andreastagg3

#12 My Wife And I Just Adopted Our First Dog

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: potato_hygienist

#13 So We Adopted An Abandoned Puppy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: vik1106

#14 3 Years Ago I Met My New Family, They Are Nice They Took Me From The People Who Didn’t Care

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: axlethepitbull

#15 Mom And Dad’s Favorite Picture They Took Of Me When They First Got Me

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: thenorsedog

#16 Charlie’s First Day Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: ManiacComet

#17 Recently Adopted This Dog From Bulgaria

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: I8TheLastCookie

#18 Meet Patches. We Adopted Him From An Animal Shelter. This Was His First Day At His New Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: hec187

#19 Adoption Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Vic_Valiant

#20 Girlfriend And I Rescued This Little Girl Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: ggskater

#21 First Day Home. He Played With His Squeaky Squirrel Until He Passed Out

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: xkuroinekox

#22 So I Adopted A Puppy Yesterday

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: captcutty

#23 What A Gorgeous Looking Boy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: jessmcardle90

#24 Another Redditor Found This Dog On The Street. I Adopted Her. I Think She’s Happy Now

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: sampants23

#25 The Day We Brought Our Sweet Kaia Home From The Shelter

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: peaceloveandpitties

#26 My Adopted Dog

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: sessionswithstessie

#27 New Family

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: rodrigo_bully

#28 Sister Just Rescued This Guy From A Local Shelter. Face Of Pure Joy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: thebbman

#29 The Face You Make When You Realize You’ve Just Been Adopted

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: panda628

#30 Furever My Home, Furever A Bengal

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: ohiobikenobi

#31 Welcome Home, Leo. You’ve Already Stolen Our Hearts

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: newmsk3

#32 His First Day In Our Home After We Rescued Him

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: MrHappyGram

#33 Day I Found My Mom And Daddy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: jazzy_the_englishbulldog

#34 Finally A Place To Call Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: imgur

#35 My Sister Just Might Have Adopted The Cutest Puppy Ever Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: some_person2026

#36 First Day Home And I’m In Love

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: MagellanArts

#37 My Uncle Adopted This Former Russian Guard Dog. He Warned Me Not To Get Too Close

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Promt69

#38 I’m Adopted

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: walrashish

#39 Olive The Chiweagle

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: behindtheseoliveeyes

#40 My Rescue Puppy His Very First Day Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: samhouse09

#41 My Sister And Her Husband Adopted This Cutie, This Is His First Snow

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: stephy151

#42 When I Was A Puppy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: big.gurl.luna

#43 2 Years Ago Today I Drove All The Way From Arkansas To Ohio To Be With My Furever Family

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: brinniebrindle

#44 Adoption Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: tiffanyvee

#45 Meet Jagger – The Newest Addition to Our Family

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: xolauraelizabeth

#46 The Day Mommy Took Me Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: boomertheaussie

#47 Adopted This Cutie From The Shelter Today!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Goatmo

#48 Throwback To Rikku’s Adoption Day, Over 2 Years Ago

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: koolie_dog_rikku

#49 We Rescued This Tired Little Chocolate Lab From The Shelter Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: outdoorbean

#50 Today, We Adopted A 9-month Old Fluffy Friend. Meet Nook!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: wishful_cynic

#51 So I Rescued This Puppy Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: alexya32

#52 Congrats To Loki Of The Marvel Mutts On His Official Adoption Day!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: bellareedpitbullrescue

#53 Just Adopted This Little Girl. Meet Maya

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: rightn0w_

#54 All Tuckered Out After Her First Day Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: ChristianMarino

#55 Update – Forever Home Found

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: wolftrapanimalrescue

#56 First Day After Adoption

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#57 This Was The Day I Met My Parents

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: athena_the_brave

#58 I Love This Girl So Much Already

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: skyleigh90

#59 My Adopted Dog

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: the_cooperdog

#60 I Just Got Adopted Today And Helped My New Aad Propose To My Mom

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: cjtheshibainu

#61 She Just Had A Bath In This Pic

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: reallifewithpets

#62 Phoenix The Stunning Catahoula

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: jethro_tripod_catahoula

#63 Lady Is Loving Life In DC

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: wolftrapanimalrescue

#64 Meeca On Her First Day Home :)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#65 Sitting In Moms Lap

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: helentheminichi

#66 Dexter

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: omdrescue2015

#67 Throwback To My First Few Days With My New Family

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: oliverrrcashh

#68 This Girl And I Were Made For Each Other

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: sunshineofthesouth

#69 We Have A New Family Member

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: x.o_diana

#70 Meet Harper Everyone! She’s Settling Into Her New Home With New Toys

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: emelizabeth2

#71 First Day Home And She’s Made Herself Comfy!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#72 Jewel

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: omdrescue2015

#73 My First Day With My New Parents

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: noxie_poxie

#74 Today Marks One Whole Year With This Monster

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: damnuscubasteve

#75 His First Day Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: rainingsheeps

#76 Meeca In The Car On Her Way Home From The Shelter.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#77 When I Was No Bigger That Daddy’s Shoe. Thank You For Rescuing Me That Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: wheresmybabe

#78 Heard From Joy’s New Family. They Are Loving Her

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: foster_pups1

#79 Almost There

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#80 Found This Little Guy Wandering Around On A Very Cold Winter’s Day, Couldn’t Just Leave Him To Freeze To Death So We Took Him Inside And Never Let Him Go!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#81 Molly And George – Looks Like They’re Hitting It Off!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#82 Rescued Dog – Billy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: jaxon8billy

#83 My Sweet Babygirl…adopted Off The Streets

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#84 Ready For Sunday Funday

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: wally_hutch

#85 Daisy’s First Day Home!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#86 Rescued Dog – Border Collie Mix

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: jaxon8billy

#87 Lottie And Her Adopted Puppy Beau All The Way From Greece!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#88 Crash And His Forever Friend

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: omdrescue2015

#89 Meet Nox, Else Know As Batdog. We Adopted Him A Year Ago … Best Decision Ever Made!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#90 Our Once Abandoned Puppy….

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#91 What Do You Mean I’m Adopted? All The Way For Spain To His Furever Home In The U.k.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#92 Adopted This Cutie From The Shelter Today

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: Goatmo

#93 Somebody Abandoned Him In A Forrest During Winter. I Hope He Is Happy Since The Day We Met.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#94 When We First Got Cletus

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Image source: shaelyn.ro

#95 This Is Our Lola! My Sister & I Adopted Her Back In January. She Is All Love & Kisses!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#96 He Wanted To Ride Home On My Lap…while I Drove. (don’t Worry, He Didn’t.)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#97 Lily On Her First Day Home. On Her Back Sunbathing On The Back Porch.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#98 Welcome, Frank! After His First Grooming After He Was Found Severely Neglected And Lost.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#99 My Little Man Cisco On His First Car Ride Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#100 Our Joi Is Now 10 Yrs Old…seems Like Yesterday

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#101 Wherever You Go I Shall Follow! Jalie, 2 Years Ago

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#102 Rescued From An Abusive Home… Who Could Be Mean To This Sweet Girl?

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#103 We Got Chloe Very Quickly, I Saw Her And I Had To Have Her As My Pup

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#104 She Got Caught While She Sneaked Out A Midnight Snack. She Was Only One Year Old

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#105 I Was Supposed To Be Her Foster Mom For A Few Weeks. But It Was Love At First Sight.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#106 Mr. Darcy, Adopted After 12 Years, First Day (on The Left) And 1 Year After

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#107 Our Newest Adopted Puppy And Her Two Adopted Brothers!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#108 The Next Day With Us, During A Walk :3

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#109 First Day Being In A Real Home And Not A Kennel!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#110 Bettyboo Had Been”rehomed” Several Times. This Was Her First Day Home With Us In 2013.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#111 Zero On His Adoption Day :) Deaf And A Little Blind But All Wiggly Love :)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#112 Both Rescues…sisters By Other Mothers For 8 Years

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#113 Dug, The Day We Pulled Him Off The Street

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#114 Ted’s First Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#115 4yr Old Gunnar Found A Furever Home!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#116 We Had Just Adopted Our First Pet As A Family On July 17th!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#117 10 Years Old And The First Day Home!@zizou_the_weredog On Instagram

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#118 How Could I Not Bring Her Home?

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#119 Max On His Way Home From Paws Chicago

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#120 First Week With Us

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#121 Luna (lab/great Dane/dalmatian Mix) On Her First Day Home (10 Weeks Old)!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#122 Finally Found My Forever Home! I’ll Drive Us There!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#123 Snow Lion

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#124 Kira (aka Sleeping Beauty) Her First Day At Home!!!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#125 Solo’s First Day (plus Ted!)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#126 Totally Unexpected And Unplanned Adoption! Couldn’t Resist That Face, So Took Her Home Right!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#127 Recently Celebrated A Year With This Guy.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#128 Lenin. Also Known As Thuglet. Thankfully Hes Now Grown Out Of Bed Shredding

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#129 When We Found Him On The Street

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#130 Lara,our Adopted Girl She Was Too Exited For Photos On Adoption Day. Got This Shot A Bit Later.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#131 Max’s First Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#132 Amelia Just Got Home And Had Her First Bath Ever!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#133 My Willow The Day I Adopted Her From A Rescue Group

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#134 Love On A Wet Day….

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#135 Our Two Rescues Became Sisters Right Away

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#136 Parker Was A Stray When I Adopted Him 4 Yrs. Ago

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#137 Same Here

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#138 Ira Ex Stray….family Member Forever

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#139 First Day I Brought Little Zeus Home ♡

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#140 This Yard Is All Mine, Really???

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#141 Finally! My Forever Family & Home!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#142 A Couple Days After Adoption At The Vet! I Love Our Bailey.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#143 Eevee’s First Night Out Of The Cold

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#144 Adopted This Stray When She Was Just 5 Months Old. I Saved Her And She Saved Me :)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#145 “is This My New Home?” Wrigley Was Adopted From Our Local Animal Shelter.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#146 My Little Augie On The Car Ride Home From The Shelter ????

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#147 It’s Has Been Almost 3 Months Since We Adopted This Gal..

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#148 This Lil Charmer Was 14 On Adoption Day 2014….he Still Charms Everyone…

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#149 My Best Friend Since Feb, 2012

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#150 Sweet Dreams

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#151 2years Ago Baro’s First Day In His New Home – Still So Small

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#152 First Day With Our Sweet Boy, Roger.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#153 They Broke My Leg Then Tried To Have Me Put Down- My New Mum Stepped Up With A Better Idea:-)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#154 Cody First Day Of New Home. Best Dog Ever.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#155 I’ve Got Boris In 2015 And It Was The Best Choice Ever. Look At That Face :)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#156 Sisters Going To Put To Sleep Now Sleep After First Day At The Beach!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#157 Adoption Day…

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#158 Our Two Rescue Pups After Walkies!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#159 Adopted Two Years Ago After He Was Abandoned At Eight Weeks

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#160 Hes Rocky We Adopted Him When Some One Abandoned Him. I Still Remember He Was Sitting Alone And

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#161 We Adopted This Guy Last Christmas. Best Christmas Present Ever.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#162 Take Me Home, I’m Yours!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#163 Jazzy Jef His First Day At His New And Final Home. Can You Be More Relaxed?

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#164 Two Months Ago We Adopted Wallace, A 2 Years Old Neglected Pugtzu. Best Decision Ever.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#165 Smiling Little Face. First Outing After Being Adopted.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#166 Hungry Girl!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#167 Boris And Natasha. Rescued From An Abandoned Car In Georgia.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#168 Grumble Leaving The Foster Home 2 Months Ago

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#169 Little Pogo Thanking Me By Licking My Hand On Adoption Day!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#170 Boyfriend & I Adopted These Two Sisters So They Never Have To Be Apart. ????❤️????

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#171 First Day At Home After My Journey From Spain To Germany

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#172 From Puppy Mill To Loving Home- Karma Now Has Her Permanent Home.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#173 We Got Adopted But Now Were Bussie Waiting For Our Daddy!!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#174 Laila (black Puppy) Was Found On The Streets, The Beige Dog Is Surprise, They Are Inseparable

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#175 My Name Is Panda And 2 Years Ago My Parents Adopted Me! Now I Am A Happy & Jumpy Dog!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#176 Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#177 First Day At The Vets

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#178 Been Living On The Side Of The Road For Almost Her Whole Life. Now In A Loving Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#179 Sadie Her First Day At Her Furever Home.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#180 Our Two New Additions To The Family!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#181 Car Trip Home After Being Rescued

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#182 Riding To My Forever Home…

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#183 My Foster ‘failure’ Became My Furbaby

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#184 Day Of Adoption, 6 Years Ago. No Even Being 20lbs Underweight Could Keep That Smile Away.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#185 The Day After We Adopted Him

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#186 She Is My Happy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#187 My Little Orphan Annie

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#188 My New Cat Brother In Insists I Stay Clean

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#189 She Adopted Us Showing Up Three Days In A Row To Have Some Bacon And Donut Breakfast :).

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#190 The Day We Met And Brought Her Home. Best Decision Ever.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#191 The Day I Was Adopted After My Mother Died Hit By Car. Now I Have A Dad And Mum That Love Me.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#192 Leopold Knew I Was There For Him! Good By Nice Foster Home, Hello Mommy!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#193 We Adopted A Tiny Polar Bear Who Became A Big Pony.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#194 Wellcome Little Black Sister From Mallorca

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#195 She Was Found Lost In The Middle Of Highway,now She’s Happiest Dog In The World!! :)

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#196 5 Months Ago I Was Taken From The Street Where I Had Been Abandoned. Couldn’t Be Happier

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#197 Smiley Beka On Her Adoption Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#198 Great Dane = Molly. Sebastian = Returned To The Shelter 3x Before We Found Him. #fureverhome

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#199 Meet Barry.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#200 First Day Home :d

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#201 On The Left, The Day When We Found Dina Abandoned Where We Go Rockclimbing. One Year Later…

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#202 After Spending 4 Years In A Cage, Poncho Smiles To His New Life.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#203 He Fell Asleep In My Wife’s Lap On The Ride Home.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#204 The Cats Weren’t Too Happy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#205 My Two Rescues Became Instantly Inseparable.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#206 Tank Smiling After A Year In A Cage!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#207 My First Time In 10 Years On Grass In My Retireme Home

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#208 We Rescued Each Other.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#209 My Forever Home After Seven Other Homes And Shelters In Two Years. I’m Heidi.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#210 Our 1st Day

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#211 My Pitty Mix On His First Week

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#212 Daisy First Day Home, Adopted At 10 Years Old. She Had Been Used For Breeding All Her Life.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#213 Blu 1 Years Old

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#214 Excited To Go To His New Home!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#215 Lived A Beautiful Life Of An Adopted Dog. Adopt Don’t Buy

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#216 Our Tonka A Year After Adopting Her!

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#217 Thrown Out Of A Moving Vehicle, We Brought Tommy Home. He Is Now In Paradise

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#218 Thrown Out Of A Moving Vehicle, We Brought Tommy Home. He Is Now In Paradise

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#219 Our Adopted Dachshunds.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#220 So I Bring This Baby Home And… Apparently He Likes Sitting In Flower Pots

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#221 Hand Engraved Dog, Cat And Mouse ????

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

#222 She May Look Upset But She Is Happy In Her New Home.

These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DIY Geometric Paper Masks That You Can Print Out At Home
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What We’ve Learned about the “Scare Tactics” Revival
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2017
The Top Five Paul Rudd Moments on Friends
3 min read
May, 16, 2018
Ren and Stimpy Masks: A Terrifyingly Realistic Tribute to the Classic Cartoon
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2017
“What’s Your Destructive Super Power?” Find Out In This 29-Question Quiz
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Sharna Burgess Defends Son Zane’s Look Following Backlash On Social Media
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.