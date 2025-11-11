These 223 Dogs On Their First Day Of Adoption Will Make You Want To Adopt One Too

Most of the time, when a pup spends a long time in the shelter, they don’t really know what it is to call a place “home”. So when a stranger adopts a dog from the shelter and takes it home, the furry friend isn’t really sure what’s happening. Sometimes they look confused, sometimes they look frightened – the reactions vary from pup to pup, but they all have one thing in common – they’re just adorable.
Keep on scrolling to take a look at Bored Panda’s list of adorable newly adopted puppies and what they looked like when they entered their new home for the first time. Have any similar photos? Add them to the list!
#1 Still Not Sure If We Adopted A Deer Or A Dog
Image source: Groovebird
#2 Smiling Pup On Adoption Day
Image source: Genetta
#3 First Ride Home From The Shelter – Finally A Home At 11 Years Old
Image source: sanantoniojackson
#4 Adopted This Old Man Max From The Shelter Today
Image source: LonelyVelociraptor
#5 My Name Is Ripley And I Was Adopted Today
Image source: Jacknotjillskiii
#6 My Buddy Royal. Adopted And Returned Twice – No One Wanted Him. Best Buddies, We Are
Image source: John Vrydaghs
#7 We Adopted This Dog During My Tour In Afghanistan
Image source: XaVierDK
#8 Dog Waits 8 Months To Find A Home, Gets Adopted By Caretaker On Christmas
Image source: Meems138
#9 My Friend Adopted A Stray, Meet Duncan, Possibly The Happiest Looking Dog On Crete
Image source: blkswrdsman
#10 One Year Ago We Spontaneously Got This Little Nugget And It Was The Best Decision We Ever Made
Image source: lunatheborderaussie
#11 She Survived Walmart
Image source: andreastagg3
#12 My Wife And I Just Adopted Our First Dog
Image source: potato_hygienist
#13 So We Adopted An Abandoned Puppy
Image source: vik1106
#14 3 Years Ago I Met My New Family, They Are Nice They Took Me From The People Who Didn’t Care
Image source: axlethepitbull
#15 Mom And Dad’s Favorite Picture They Took Of Me When They First Got Me
Image source: thenorsedog
#16 Charlie’s First Day Home
Image source: ManiacComet
#17 Recently Adopted This Dog From Bulgaria
Image source: I8TheLastCookie
#18 Meet Patches. We Adopted Him From An Animal Shelter. This Was His First Day At His New Home
Image source: hec187
#19 Adoption Day
Image source: Vic_Valiant
#20 Girlfriend And I Rescued This Little Girl Today
Image source: ggskater
#21 First Day Home. He Played With His Squeaky Squirrel Until He Passed Out
Image source: xkuroinekox
#22 So I Adopted A Puppy Yesterday
Image source: captcutty
#23 What A Gorgeous Looking Boy
Image source: jessmcardle90
#24 Another Redditor Found This Dog On The Street. I Adopted Her. I Think She’s Happy Now
Image source: sampants23
#25 The Day We Brought Our Sweet Kaia Home From The Shelter
Image source: peaceloveandpitties
#26 My Adopted Dog
Image source: sessionswithstessie
#27 New Family
Image source: rodrigo_bully
#28 Sister Just Rescued This Guy From A Local Shelter. Face Of Pure Joy
Image source: thebbman
#29 The Face You Make When You Realize You’ve Just Been Adopted
Image source: panda628
#30 Furever My Home, Furever A Bengal
Image source: ohiobikenobi
#31 Welcome Home, Leo. You’ve Already Stolen Our Hearts
Image source: newmsk3
#32 His First Day In Our Home After We Rescued Him
Image source: MrHappyGram
#33 Day I Found My Mom And Daddy
Image source: jazzy_the_englishbulldog
#34 Finally A Place To Call Home
Image source: imgur
#35 My Sister Just Might Have Adopted The Cutest Puppy Ever Today
Image source: some_person2026
#36 First Day Home And I’m In Love
Image source: MagellanArts
#37 My Uncle Adopted This Former Russian Guard Dog. He Warned Me Not To Get Too Close
Image source: Promt69
#38 I’m Adopted
Image source: walrashish
#39 Olive The Chiweagle
Image source: behindtheseoliveeyes
#40 My Rescue Puppy His Very First Day Home
Image source: samhouse09
#41 My Sister And Her Husband Adopted This Cutie, This Is His First Snow
Image source: stephy151
#42 When I Was A Puppy
Image source: big.gurl.luna
#43 2 Years Ago Today I Drove All The Way From Arkansas To Ohio To Be With My Furever Family
Image source: brinniebrindle
#44 Adoption Day
Image source: tiffanyvee
#45 Meet Jagger – The Newest Addition to Our Family
Image source: xolauraelizabeth
#46 The Day Mommy Took Me Home
Image source: boomertheaussie
#47 Adopted This Cutie From The Shelter Today!
Image source: Goatmo
#48 Throwback To Rikku’s Adoption Day, Over 2 Years Ago
Image source: koolie_dog_rikku
#49 We Rescued This Tired Little Chocolate Lab From The Shelter Today
Image source: outdoorbean
#50 Today, We Adopted A 9-month Old Fluffy Friend. Meet Nook!
Image source: wishful_cynic
#51 So I Rescued This Puppy Today
Image source: alexya32
#52 Congrats To Loki Of The Marvel Mutts On His Official Adoption Day!
Image source: bellareedpitbullrescue
#53 Just Adopted This Little Girl. Meet Maya
Image source: rightn0w_
#54 All Tuckered Out After Her First Day Home
Image source: ChristianMarino
#55 Update – Forever Home Found
Image source: wolftrapanimalrescue
#56 First Day After Adoption
#57 This Was The Day I Met My Parents
Image source: athena_the_brave
#58 I Love This Girl So Much Already
Image source: skyleigh90
#59 My Adopted Dog
Image source: the_cooperdog
#60 I Just Got Adopted Today And Helped My New Aad Propose To My Mom
Image source: cjtheshibainu
#61 She Just Had A Bath In This Pic
Image source: reallifewithpets
#62 Phoenix The Stunning Catahoula
Image source: jethro_tripod_catahoula
#63 Lady Is Loving Life In DC
Image source: wolftrapanimalrescue
#64 Meeca On Her First Day Home :)
#65 Sitting In Moms Lap
Image source: helentheminichi
#66 Dexter
Image source: omdrescue2015
#67 Throwback To My First Few Days With My New Family
Image source: oliverrrcashh
#68 This Girl And I Were Made For Each Other
Image source: sunshineofthesouth
#69 We Have A New Family Member
Image source: x.o_diana
#70 Meet Harper Everyone! She’s Settling Into Her New Home With New Toys
Image source: emelizabeth2
#71 First Day Home And She’s Made Herself Comfy!
#72 Jewel
Image source: omdrescue2015
#73 My First Day With My New Parents
Image source: noxie_poxie
#74 Today Marks One Whole Year With This Monster
Image source: damnuscubasteve
#75 His First Day Home
Image source: rainingsheeps
#76 Meeca In The Car On Her Way Home From The Shelter.
#77 When I Was No Bigger That Daddy’s Shoe. Thank You For Rescuing Me That Day
Image source: wheresmybabe
#78 Heard From Joy’s New Family. They Are Loving Her
Image source: foster_pups1
#79 Almost There
#80 Found This Little Guy Wandering Around On A Very Cold Winter’s Day, Couldn’t Just Leave Him To Freeze To Death So We Took Him Inside And Never Let Him Go!
#81 Molly And George – Looks Like They’re Hitting It Off!
#82 Rescued Dog – Billy
Image source: jaxon8billy
#83 My Sweet Babygirl…adopted Off The Streets
#84 Ready For Sunday Funday
Image source: wally_hutch
#85 Daisy’s First Day Home!
#86 Rescued Dog – Border Collie Mix
Image source: jaxon8billy
#87 Lottie And Her Adopted Puppy Beau All The Way From Greece!
#88 Crash And His Forever Friend
Image source: omdrescue2015
#89 Meet Nox, Else Know As Batdog. We Adopted Him A Year Ago … Best Decision Ever Made!
#90 Our Once Abandoned Puppy….
#91 What Do You Mean I’m Adopted? All The Way For Spain To His Furever Home In The U.k.
#92 Adopted This Cutie From The Shelter Today
Image source: Goatmo
#93 Somebody Abandoned Him In A Forrest During Winter. I Hope He Is Happy Since The Day We Met.
#94 When We First Got Cletus
Image source: shaelyn.ro
#95 This Is Our Lola! My Sister & I Adopted Her Back In January. She Is All Love & Kisses!
#96 He Wanted To Ride Home On My Lap…while I Drove. (don’t Worry, He Didn’t.)
#97 Lily On Her First Day Home. On Her Back Sunbathing On The Back Porch.
#98 Welcome, Frank! After His First Grooming After He Was Found Severely Neglected And Lost.
#99 My Little Man Cisco On His First Car Ride Home
#100 Our Joi Is Now 10 Yrs Old…seems Like Yesterday
#101 Wherever You Go I Shall Follow! Jalie, 2 Years Ago
#102 Rescued From An Abusive Home… Who Could Be Mean To This Sweet Girl?
#103 We Got Chloe Very Quickly, I Saw Her And I Had To Have Her As My Pup
#104 She Got Caught While She Sneaked Out A Midnight Snack. She Was Only One Year Old
#105 I Was Supposed To Be Her Foster Mom For A Few Weeks. But It Was Love At First Sight.
#106 Mr. Darcy, Adopted After 12 Years, First Day (on The Left) And 1 Year After
#107 Our Newest Adopted Puppy And Her Two Adopted Brothers!
#108 The Next Day With Us, During A Walk :3
#109 First Day Being In A Real Home And Not A Kennel!
#110 Bettyboo Had Been”rehomed” Several Times. This Was Her First Day Home With Us In 2013.
#111 Zero On His Adoption Day :) Deaf And A Little Blind But All Wiggly Love :)
#112 Both Rescues…sisters By Other Mothers For 8 Years
#113 Dug, The Day We Pulled Him Off The Street
#114 Ted’s First Day
#115 4yr Old Gunnar Found A Furever Home!
#116 We Had Just Adopted Our First Pet As A Family On July 17th!
#117 10 Years Old And The First Day Home!@zizou_the_weredog On Instagram
#118 How Could I Not Bring Her Home?
#119 Max On His Way Home From Paws Chicago
#120 First Week With Us
#121 Luna (lab/great Dane/dalmatian Mix) On Her First Day Home (10 Weeks Old)!
#122 Finally Found My Forever Home! I’ll Drive Us There!
#123 Snow Lion
#124 Kira (aka Sleeping Beauty) Her First Day At Home!!!
#125 Solo’s First Day (plus Ted!)
#126 Totally Unexpected And Unplanned Adoption! Couldn’t Resist That Face, So Took Her Home Right!
#127 Recently Celebrated A Year With This Guy.
#128 Lenin. Also Known As Thuglet. Thankfully Hes Now Grown Out Of Bed Shredding
#129 When We Found Him On The Street
#130 Lara,our Adopted Girl She Was Too Exited For Photos On Adoption Day. Got This Shot A Bit Later.
#131 Max’s First Day
#132 Amelia Just Got Home And Had Her First Bath Ever!
#133 My Willow The Day I Adopted Her From A Rescue Group
#134 Love On A Wet Day….
#135 Our Two Rescues Became Sisters Right Away
#136 Parker Was A Stray When I Adopted Him 4 Yrs. Ago
#137 Same Here
#138 Ira Ex Stray….family Member Forever
#139 First Day I Brought Little Zeus Home ♡
#140 This Yard Is All Mine, Really???
#141 Finally! My Forever Family & Home!
#142 A Couple Days After Adoption At The Vet! I Love Our Bailey.
#143 Eevee’s First Night Out Of The Cold
#144 Adopted This Stray When She Was Just 5 Months Old. I Saved Her And She Saved Me :)
#145 “is This My New Home?” Wrigley Was Adopted From Our Local Animal Shelter.
#146 My Little Augie On The Car Ride Home From The Shelter ????
#147 It’s Has Been Almost 3 Months Since We Adopted This Gal..
#148 This Lil Charmer Was 14 On Adoption Day 2014….he Still Charms Everyone…
#149 My Best Friend Since Feb, 2012
#150 Sweet Dreams
#151 2years Ago Baro’s First Day In His New Home – Still So Small
#152 First Day With Our Sweet Boy, Roger.
#153 They Broke My Leg Then Tried To Have Me Put Down- My New Mum Stepped Up With A Better Idea:-)
#154 Cody First Day Of New Home. Best Dog Ever.
#155 I’ve Got Boris In 2015 And It Was The Best Choice Ever. Look At That Face :)
#156 Sisters Going To Put To Sleep Now Sleep After First Day At The Beach!
#157 Adoption Day…
#158 Our Two Rescue Pups After Walkies!
#159 Adopted Two Years Ago After He Was Abandoned At Eight Weeks
#160 Hes Rocky We Adopted Him When Some One Abandoned Him. I Still Remember He Was Sitting Alone And
#161 We Adopted This Guy Last Christmas. Best Christmas Present Ever.
#162 Take Me Home, I’m Yours!
#163 Jazzy Jef His First Day At His New And Final Home. Can You Be More Relaxed?
#164 Two Months Ago We Adopted Wallace, A 2 Years Old Neglected Pugtzu. Best Decision Ever.
#165 Smiling Little Face. First Outing After Being Adopted.
#166 Hungry Girl!
#167 Boris And Natasha. Rescued From An Abandoned Car In Georgia.
#168 Grumble Leaving The Foster Home 2 Months Ago
#169 Little Pogo Thanking Me By Licking My Hand On Adoption Day!
#170 Boyfriend & I Adopted These Two Sisters So They Never Have To Be Apart. ????❤️????
#171 First Day At Home After My Journey From Spain To Germany
#172 From Puppy Mill To Loving Home- Karma Now Has Her Permanent Home.
#173 We Got Adopted But Now Were Bussie Waiting For Our Daddy!!
#174 Laila (black Puppy) Was Found On The Streets, The Beige Dog Is Surprise, They Are Inseparable
#175 My Name Is Panda And 2 Years Ago My Parents Adopted Me! Now I Am A Happy & Jumpy Dog!
#176 Home
#177 First Day At The Vets
#178 Been Living On The Side Of The Road For Almost Her Whole Life. Now In A Loving Home
#179 Sadie Her First Day At Her Furever Home.
#180 Our Two New Additions To The Family!
#181 Car Trip Home After Being Rescued
#182 Riding To My Forever Home…
#183 My Foster ‘failure’ Became My Furbaby
#184 Day Of Adoption, 6 Years Ago. No Even Being 20lbs Underweight Could Keep That Smile Away.
#185 The Day After We Adopted Him
#186 She Is My Happy
#187 My Little Orphan Annie
#188 My New Cat Brother In Insists I Stay Clean
#189 She Adopted Us Showing Up Three Days In A Row To Have Some Bacon And Donut Breakfast :).
#190 The Day We Met And Brought Her Home. Best Decision Ever.
#191 The Day I Was Adopted After My Mother Died Hit By Car. Now I Have A Dad And Mum That Love Me.
#192 Leopold Knew I Was There For Him! Good By Nice Foster Home, Hello Mommy!
#193 We Adopted A Tiny Polar Bear Who Became A Big Pony.
#194 Wellcome Little Black Sister From Mallorca
#195 She Was Found Lost In The Middle Of Highway,now She’s Happiest Dog In The World!! :)
#196 5 Months Ago I Was Taken From The Street Where I Had Been Abandoned. Couldn’t Be Happier
#197 Smiley Beka On Her Adoption Day
#198 Great Dane = Molly. Sebastian = Returned To The Shelter 3x Before We Found Him. #fureverhome
#199 Meet Barry.
#200 First Day Home :d
#201 On The Left, The Day When We Found Dina Abandoned Where We Go Rockclimbing. One Year Later…
#202 After Spending 4 Years In A Cage, Poncho Smiles To His New Life.
#203 He Fell Asleep In My Wife’s Lap On The Ride Home.
#204 The Cats Weren’t Too Happy
#205 My Two Rescues Became Instantly Inseparable.
#206 Tank Smiling After A Year In A Cage!
#207 My First Time In 10 Years On Grass In My Retireme Home
#208 We Rescued Each Other.
#209 My Forever Home After Seven Other Homes And Shelters In Two Years. I’m Heidi.
#210 Our 1st Day
#211 My Pitty Mix On His First Week
#212 Daisy First Day Home, Adopted At 10 Years Old. She Had Been Used For Breeding All Her Life.
#213 Blu 1 Years Old
#214 Excited To Go To His New Home!
#215 Lived A Beautiful Life Of An Adopted Dog. Adopt Don’t Buy
#216 Our Tonka A Year After Adopting Her!
#217 Thrown Out Of A Moving Vehicle, We Brought Tommy Home. He Is Now In Paradise
#219 Our Adopted Dachshunds.
#220 So I Bring This Baby Home And… Apparently He Likes Sitting In Flower Pots
#222 She May Look Upset But She Is Happy In Her New Home.
