“Here’s The Life Advice Everyone Needs To Hear”: 90YOs Share 40 Things They Wish They Knew Earlier

by

It’s been said that advice is only worth what you pay for it, and it’s also true that nothing comes for free. When asking for tips on a particular situation, then, it’s a good idea to find someone who has gone through it before and can hence speak from experience.

With this in mind, X user Sahil Bloom had a smart idea. In the month leading up to his 32nd birthday, he reached out to senior citizens to ask them for one piece of advice they’d give to their 32-year-old selves. Bloom then took to X to list the top 40 pearls of wisdom he received.

More info: X

Image credits: SahilBloom

#1

Allow your kids to fail. You will hate it, but it’s so important.

Image source: SahilBloom, Luis Alberto Barrera Diaz

#2

If something has a minor issue, repair it. Minor issues become major issues over time. Applies equally to love, friendships, health, and home.

Image source: SahilBloom, freepik

#3

Now and then, break out the fancy china and drink the good wine for no reason at all.

Image source: SahilBloom, Melike Benli

#4

Do one good deed every single day, but never tell anyone about it.

Image source: SahilBloom, freepik

#5

Find the things that make your eyes light up. Do more of those.

Image source: SahilBloom, Vladimir Kudinov

#6

It doesn’t have to be perfect for it to be wonderful.

Image source: SahilBloom, cottonbro studio

#7

Tell your partner you love them every night before falling asleep. Someday you’ll find the other side of the bed empty and wish you could.

Image source: SahilBloom, Yan Krukau

#8

Always remind yourself that your track record for making it through your bad days is perfect.

Image source: SahilBloom, Alex Green

#9

Treat your body like a house you have to live in for another 70 years.

Image source: SahilBloom, Marcus Aurelius

#10

Give everybody a second chance, but never a third.

Image source: SahilBloom, teksomolika

#11

There’s nothing wrong with shedding old relationships as you grow and change.

Image source: SahilBloom, Pixabay

#12

Stubborn pride is the downfall of many men and women. Learn to forget the slight hurts and avoid grudges.

Image source: SahilBloom, Stanley Morales

#13

Stop trying to change people who don’t want to be changed.

Image source: SahilBloom, Liza Summer

#14

Time doesn’t heal anything when it comes to relationships. Don’t delay difficult conversations.

Image source: SahilBloom, Alena Darmel

#15

Don’t fear sadness, as it tends to sit right next to love.

Image source: SahilBloom, Lukas Rychvalsky

#16

Do one thing that challenges your mind every single day. A crossword puzzle, math problem, anything. Daily “exercise” will keep your mind sharp for the long haul.

Image source: SahilBloom, Karolina Kaboompics

#17

Never let a good friendship atrophy. Send the text, make the call, plan the trip. Good friendships must be treasured.

Image source: SahilBloom, Pixabay

#18

If your kid wants to dance in line at the store, join them.

Image source: SahilBloom, Barbara Olsen

#19

The most damning lie you can tell is the lie you tell to yourself.

Image source: SahilBloom, animationscreencaps

#20

If there’s something bothering you, ask yourself whether it will matter in one month. If not, let it go right now.

Image source: SahilBloom

#21

Looking presentable is a matter of self-respect.

Image source: SahilBloom, lucas souza

#22

Smile and say good morning to strangers on the street.

Image source: SahilBloom, Matheus Ferrero

#23

You may occasionally disappoint others, but make sure to never disappoint yourself.

Image source: SahilBloom, Liza Summer

#24

Never raise your voice, except for at a ballgame.

Image source: SahilBloom, Andrea Piacquadio

#25

Getting old is no picnic, but it’s much better than the alternative.

Image source: SahilBloom, Brett Sayles

#26

If it’s raining on a warm summer evening, go outside and dance in it.

Image source: SahilBloom, Muhamad Lutfi

#27

No amount of money is ever worth trading for your peace of mind.

Image source: SahilBloom, freepik

#28

When you meet someone, look them in the eye, give a firm handshake, and call them by their name.

Image source: SahilBloom, katemangostar

#29

When in doubt, love. We can always use more love.

Image source: SahilBloom, Katie Salerno

#30

Travel as much as you can. Collect one token from every trip to remember it by.

Image source: SahilBloom, Porapak Apichodilok

#31

If something isn’t working and your gut tells you to try harder, first ask whether there’s just an easier way to do it.

Image source: SahilBloom

#32

Laugh loudly and unapologetically whenever you feel like it.

Image source: SahilBloom, nappy

#33

The “good old days” are always happening right now.

Image source: SahilBloom

#34

Taking no risk is the biggest risk you can take. Regret from inaction is always more painful than regret from action.

Image source: SahilBloom, Jahoo Clouseau

#35

If you’re going to lose a fight, make sure the other person thinks twice before fighting you again.

Image source: SahilBloom, fxquadro

#36

No one has ever argued their way to happiness.

Image source: SahilBloom, Tim Samuel

#37

Dance at weddings until your feet are sore.

Image source: SahilBloom, Danik Prihodko

#38

Whenever you hug someone, make sure they are the one to let go first.

Image source: SahilBloom, cottonbro studio

#39

You may win the argument, but if you lose the friend, what was the point?

Image source: SahilBloom

#40

When you’re feeling down, smile at yourself in the mirror for a full minute.

Image source: SahilBloom

