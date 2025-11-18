15 Expensive Things Celebrities Bought For Their Homes That Really Don’t Seem Worth The Money

Homes that rival the most opulent palaces, cars so fancy you want to keep them in an art gallery, and gadgets that seem like they are from the future — these are the ingredients that make up the lives of the famous and outlandishly rich.
Some celebrities appear to make it their sacred duty to buy extravagantly expensive items, thus weaving tales of splendor into their homes one jaw-dropping price tag at a time.
Here are some of the most outlandishly pricey acquisitions by the rich and famous.
#1 Shaquille O’Neal
What would you do if you had a net worth of $500 Million? If you were Shaquille O’Neal, who has a net worth of the same amount, you would choose to invest some of that money into an extravagant tree house that is more expensive than some people’s actual homes.
The sports star appeared on Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters” in 2020 and revealed he had always wanted a tree house. The result was a massive tree house complete with a poker table, a full-service bar, and even an oil painting of Shaq. The exact price of the unconventional treehouse was not revealed, but estimates say that it was around $400,000, according to Nicki Swift.
Image source: Animal Planet
#2 Paris Hilton
Taking pampering to a whole new level, Paris Hilton has spoiled her dogs with a lifestyle that’s better than what some humans might have.
She spent $325,000 on a doggy mansion, giving her pets a luxurious canine palace with plenty of room.
Image source: Paris Hilton
#3 RuPaul
“Orange is my favorite color,” RuPaul told Architectural Digest as he showed off his fancy kitchen and the custom-made La Cornue stove that seems to be the centerpiece of attraction. Similar La Cornue stoves typically fetch a price tag close to $20,000. Hence, one can only speculate about the hefty sum that RuPaul’s custom-designed stove came to.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#4 John Stamos
John Stamos has an impressive collection of Disney memorabilia, including a big “D” from an old gigantic Disney sign.
The actor told Architectural Digest that celebrities like Michael Jackson wanted the sign, but he managed to win it in an auction, where the opening bid was priced at $36,000 and eventually reached about a million dollars.
The final price of the gigantic Disney sign is unclear, but the Disney nerd was ecstatic to see cranes arriving at his home within days and delivering the letters, which are each “14 by 8” in size, he said.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#5 Sofía Vergara
Speaking of La Cornue stoves, Sofía Vergara also has one of these luxury kitchen appliances in her kitchen.
“I don’t know anything at all about it because I do not cook. I don’t want to learn to cook. But my son is great at cooking and said this was what I needed in the house,” the actress told Architectural Digest.
“But my son, Manolo, is great at cooking, and he said that this was what I needed in the house. So here it is. I only care that it looks amazing,” she added.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#6 Troye Sivan
Now this isn’t just any old couch. It’s a vintage Percival Lafer sofa that Troye Sivan lounges on. The vintage luxury piece has a luxury price tag of $23,000 on 1stDibs to go with it.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#7 Iman
For their first lap around the sun as a married couple, Iman gifted David Bowie an exquisite piece of art: the 1956 sculpture “Teddy Boy and Teddy Girl” by Lynn Chadwick. A similar model of the iconic sculpture is currently valued between $631,000 and $884,230 on one website.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#8 Gwyneth Paltrow
One of Gwyneth’s favorite spots in her home is her super-luxurious double hammock in the living room, which costs around $62,700, according to The Guardian.
“I lie in it all the time … I go there and I read or talk on the phone,” she told Architectural Digest.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#9 Emma Chamberlain
Hanging like a jewel in her home, Emma Chamberlain is extremely proud of her purchase of a Trueing Studio Chandelier, which comes at a price of about $31,800, VICE reported.
“It’s kind of like an art piece within itself, and I love it. Hopefully, there’s not an earthquake because, seriously, there’s gonna be some problems,” she said about the chandelier.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#10 Travis Barker
Travis Barker has spoken about his passion for collecting BMX bikes in the past. He told the outlet last year that he has an impressive total of 25. But two that he threw the spotlight on were his two Dior BMX Bikes.
He said one was a present from Kendall Jenner, while the other he got from Dior after LeBron James failed to pick it up. One of those bikes, sitting proudly in his home, is selling for nearly $25,380.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#11 Nick Cages Pyramid Tomb
#12 Serena Williams
Not everyone can boast about having an art gallery inside their home. But Serena Williams can. The tennis star has an art gallery within her Miami residence, adorned with artwork and other pieces valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Among the collection is a distinctive chair crafted from what appears to be red Elmo toys. Dubbed the Monster Plush Chair, the item was designed by KAWS and the Campana Brothers and is tagged at nearly $300,000 on one website.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#13 Scott Disick
When you’re Scott Disick, why would you settle for ordinary furniture? Scott has not one but two kangaroo chairs by Swiss architect-turned-furniture designer Pierre Jeanneret.
If you’re looking to mimic the Disick décor, you would have to part ways with $35,000 for one of these chairs on 1stDibs.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#14 Kim Kardashian
An enigma of modern design, this basin-less sink in the Kardashian household boasts a sloped countertop with a slit for a drain. Kim said it was conjured up by her ex-husband, Kanye West, with help from their interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin, according to People.
The cost? At least $25,750, as estimated by Tamara Day of HGTV.
Image source: Kim Kardashian
#15 Gwyneth Paltrow (Again)
“Just do whatever,” Gwyneth Paltrow told lighting designer and artist Lindsey Adelman when she wanted a chandelier for one of the rooms in her California home.
“And so she came back with this insanely beautiful [chandelier] … I think it’s somehow inspired by Guns ‘n’ Roses,” Gwyneth told Architectural Digest.
One report said the Adelman-designed chandelier cost more than $42,300.
“It’s like the jewelry for the living room,” Gwyneth added.
Image source: Architectural Digest
#16 Kendall Jenner
Sitting in Kendall Jenner’s $8.5 million home is a supersized art piece by James Turrell. The mesmerizing piece of art is placed right at the entryway of her Los Angeles home and comes with a price tag of $750,000, according to New York Post.
Image source: Architectural Digest
