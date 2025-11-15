Artist Shows What Would Happen If Disney Had Modern Technologies (12 Pics)

We all know Disney characters by now. Most of us probably have a love-hate relationship with popular children’s cartoons and movies. Many artists like to take the popular characters and place them in all kinds of situations, like reimagining famous movie posters or humanizing them. The artist known as Onefairyfail on Instagram created a series called ‘Phone Fairy Fails’ where they show what would happen if Disney characters had phones and other technology.

Onefairyfail told Bored Panda: “Basically I love creating humorous scenes and the more they are inspired by real life and I can relate to them, the funnier they seem to me. The idea actually came to me while I was just scrolling social media, seeing all these selfies that people take with these face filters on, and then all the other situations just started floating in my head.”

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: onefairyfail

#2

Image source: onefairyfail

#3

Image source: onefairyfail

#4

Image source: onefairyfail

#5

Image source: onefairyfail

#6

Image source: onefairyfail

#7

Image source: onefairyfail

#8

Image source: onefairyfail

#9

Image source: onefairyfail

#10

Image source: onefairyfail

#11

Image source: onefairyfail

#12

Image source: onefairyfail

