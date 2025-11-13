My Boyfriend Illustrated A Crossover Between Dragon Ball Z And Sailor Moon

Germán Capisano is an illustrator based in Córdoba, Argentina.

He is constantly working on pop culture themes such as Quentin Tarantino’s movies, Star War, and videogames.

He is also writing an action comic and working on a book with his daily comic strips, inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy.

In this case, he worked on a crossover series featuring two beloved anime franchises: Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon.

He aims to create gender awareness and show that anybody can be cool, no matter their gender, sexual and clothing choices.

Goku & Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Vegeta & Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury)

Yamcha & Rei Hino (Sailor Mars)

Ten Shin Han & Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter)

Krilin & Minako Aino (Sailor Venus)

XY Warriors

