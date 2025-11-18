Hey Pandas, Do You Disassociate?

If so, how would you describe it? What are the triggers?
#1
Everybody does I’m pretty sure, because dissociation is how your brain protects itself in extremely stressful situations
#2
Sometimes, usually it just happens when my friends are arguing and I’m tired of trying to keep the peace
#3
I’m not sure if this counts as disassociation, but I have paracosms (although instead of one really detailed paracosm, I have about a dozen smaller ones, each with their own storyline)
#4
Only if I start getting a trippy migraine. I don’t know how explain it. It’s kinda like deja-vu mixed with feeling like reality isn’t real, but knowing that it is…If you know, you know.
#5
I used to. Colors would fade and it would feel like I was watching a movie, like Nothing but myself was real.
Anything that would cause fear could trigger it. I became aware of it after going to a Halloween haunted event night. It was the most uncomfortable sensation of trapped in a movie and I struggled to get out.
2 years of intense trauma therapy and for the most part I no longer disassociate. At most my skin crawls and gets itchy when something happens were I typically would have and didn’t.
#6
Colors start to bleed, or super saturate on brightly colored things. Then it transitions to where everything looks like a distant highway mirage made by the heat. At the same time I get the “wah wahs”, a heavy pressure on my ears with a low thrumming sound. Then I blink and sometimes I’m in a different location or chunks of time has passed. It used to seem random, but therapy has helped identify and diffuse some triggers. I might lose 5-15 minutes sporadically when stress is low and up to a couple days in times of severe duress.
