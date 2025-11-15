Hey Pandas, What Would Be Your Best Book Series Idea? (Closed)

Hi, I’m making a couple of series on the bored panda and I was wondering what you would most like to see!
I love writing and making chapter books, so when I was younger, I made up this idea where about 16 people ( unknown age ), all woke up in a forest, with absolutely no memories and everyone woke up at a different time. Once they woke up, they’d have to build up a civilization with materials from their surroundings. After all 16 wake up, one of the last 3 to wake up, Emma, discovers one of the first people to wake up, Harper, Willow, and Davie, formed a ‘ witch’ and or magic club, where they practiced magic to better their own world. one day, Davie makes a spell go wrong while practicing and banishes Harper to the dark world. Meanwhile in the dark world, Harper makes up a spell using the materials from monsters that were also banished there to make a spell to banish 1 person for 5 minutes, with her, at the cost of her eye sight. She banishes Willow, and tells her to invite more people to their magic club ( after Harper got banished, Willow kicked Davie out and doesn’t do that much magic ) to help her make a spell to get her out of there. I’m talking way to much, but tell me if you wanna hear the rest in the comments. ;)
I’d like to see a futuristic type thing. I’ve started reading The Hunger Games, and I like this type of book. I like the first person perspective, and I would also like a strong female character.
hhhmmmmm i have a few ideas (all fantasy) but i shall pick one (very detailed)
based on the mashup remix come little children/the hanging tree, its about these children that wake up in a foggy, flat world with demons hiding in the fog. none of the kids have memory and appear alone. when the main character (a girl) appeared, a man came out of the fog and his presence scared away the demons in the fog. she got up and followed him after he comforted her and he brought her to a tree on a hill above the fog. on it was a woman dressed like him (dark clothes; never gave them a design) and children in pajamas and nightdresses, either playing with each other or napping under the tree. (i had it as a twisted oak but that might be kinda typical.) there a boy convinced the girl to give herself a name (i never made one for her) and she started playing with a few of the kids. she grew bored when the boy grew tired and napped under the tree and, when the Overseers weren’t looking, snuck away into the smoke. there she was attacked by a demon and almost turned into one, until she found a woman under another pretty flowered tree. (i had it as a sakura) she put holy water on her wounds which healed them and got rid of the demon’s dark energy that was turning her skin black, and realized how powerful the girls’ spirit was. she gave her a knife arapped in ribbon and told her that she had to go kill the Overseers, because they were people that had made a deal with Satan. they were giving him children’s souls through the tree, the most powerful kind of soul, in a trade for immortality. she kills demons as she goes to the Overseers and kills them, then leads the kids to the woman (a priest’s daughter) and the woman tells them that they can touch the tree and get thier memories back. the girl touches it and realizes her past of being torutred and murdured and turns into a demon, kills many of the children, then dissapears into the smoke.
2020-2021 with some modifications and it’s like si-fi and in the end trump gets elected and the world is miserable but the democrats have a secret society that recruits people in a secret army and in the end there’s an epic uprising. Nuff said, as I wrote this I am already wanting to write a book.
2020
Some stories I would like to see are maybe some funny texting fails, design fails, and people having a worse day than you! I just find those really funny. 😂
Can you give some examples?
I would make a fantasy book series. It would be called ‘Nature is real’ Anyway the kids names would be, Skylar, River, Phoenix, Olive and Willow. Skylar is 11 years old, River is 15 years old, Phoenix is 6 years old, Olive is 4 years old, and finally Willow is 8 years old. They all have powers that are nature powers kinda. Anyway no more spoilers. And the book is done by 2031
Something about an assassin who’s pretty young and one day gets caught and gets forced to join the army
I’m currently working on some fiction that plays the religion aspect quite deeply. I can’t give too much away but it plays on the contradictions in various religious texts. If I pull off what I am hoping, those that call it heretical or blasphemy won’t have a leg to stand on as it will based on their own religious books. Each book in the series introduces new characters based on different religious texts. The main characters grow through the books while being persecuted affecting their judgement of morality. The hardest part is making the character as lifelike as possible without actually describing them. My plan is that almost all of the characters will not be described as a specific race, ethnicity , sexuality or gender. Allowing any reader to identify with anyone they like. The first draft of book 1 is almost complete.
2020 I want to write this like in multiple perspectives like one would be a nurse, one would be a black woman, another could be a COVID patient.
