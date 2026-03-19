This Artist Sums Up Life With A Cat In His 37 New Funny Cartoons

Living with a cat comes with a quiet understanding: you’re not really in charge, you’re just involved. Somewhere along the way, the roles get a little blurry, and before you know it, your routine, your space, and possibly your sleep schedule are all being gently (or not so gently) negotiated.
That’s exactly the kind of dynamic cartoonist Mark Parisi keeps returning to in his long-running series “Off the Mark.” With a single panel and a well-timed punchline, he captures those small, oddly specific moments that feel too familiar to be made up, the kind you instantly recognize. Scroll down to check out the latest cat-themed comics by Mark Parisi, and see how many of these feel a little too familiar.
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#1
Image source: mark_parisi_otm
In this latest batch of cat-themed comics, Parisi leans further into the strange rhythm of living with a creature that can be affectionate, indifferent, and completely unreasonable, often within the same minute. There’s no over-explaining or forced setups, just sharp observations that land immediately.
The humor works because it doesn’t try too hard. Each comic focuses on one moment, the kind you might not even notice until it’s happening again for the fifth time. A cat insisting on attention at the worst possible moment, behaving like it has seniority in the household, or switching moods without any visible transition — it’s all there, exactly as it tends to unfold in real life.
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Image source: mark_parisi_otm
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Image source: mark_parisi_otm
Much of that comes from Parisi’s own experience, especially through his cat Purrsy, who continues to provide an endless stream of material. And it shows. These comics don’t feel exaggerated for effect, they feel observed, like something that actually happened and just needed a caption.
That’s where Parisi’s work stands out. With clean, unfussy visuals and a dry sense of humor, he captures the smaller details of living with cats — the ones that are mildly frustrating in the moment, but hard not to laugh at later.
Because in the end, sharing your life with a cat is less about control and more about adaptation. And somehow, that’s exactly what makes it work.
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