I Draw Comics About A Couple Of Bats In Love, Called “Cuddle Bats”, And Here’s 21 New Pics

by

Cuddly Bats is a comic about a couple that started its journey in 2020. It takes us into the adorable little world of Luna and Shadow.

The lovely bat duo, who just love to cuddle, make pizza, and have movie nights together, share their heartwarming and often funny stories that will charm you with cuteness and fill your heart with happiness.

Follow Cuddly Bats on social media, where you will find new adventures weekly.

Check out my previous post here.

More info: cuddlybats.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

#1 Miss Pumpkin

#2 Always Return The Love You Have Received

#3 You Always Know How To Make Me Feel Better

#4 I Love Hanging With You

#5 Watermelon

#6 Perfect Cuddle

#7 Spooky Season

#8 Shiny

#9 How Much

#10 Pretending

#11 Just Happy You Are Here

#12 When She Asks Those Questions

#13 A Little Longer

#14 Oops!

#15 A Message

#16 So Tired

#17 It’s Not Always The Place That Matters, But The Person You’re With

#18 Let’s Ignore It

#19 I Love You

#20 Empty

#21 Which One?

Patrick Penrose
