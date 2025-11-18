38 Times Dogs Deserved Only The Best Dog Houses And People Accepted The Challenge

Just like people, dogs need a safe and comfortable space for a healthy and happy life.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways we can provide them with this. And most of them can be found on the subreddit ‘Barkitecture‘ — members of this online community regularly post pictures of custom dog houses that are the epitome of modern pet living.
Whether we’re talking about functional staircases or comfy beds, the residents of these units must be barking about their features to the whole neighborhood!
#1 Are Dog Ramps Acceptable?! My Friend’s Dog, Buddy, Doesn’t Do Stairs Well. So They Asked Me To Build Him A Ramp. Voilà!
Image source: HowWeGonnaGetEm
#2 Cozy Dog Cabin
Image source: beanburritobaby
#3 I Was Told This Belonged Here. Made A Bunk Bed For My Dog And My Half Dog
Image source: Sam41Gaming
#4 A House vs. A Home
Image source: BloodSoakedDoilies
#5 Deluxe Dog Door
Image source: BasenjiFart
#6 Dogs Burgers
Image source: FLiPsiCkLe
#7 Doggo With A View
Image source: queerasf0lk
#8 This Is Maya, Her Owner Built Her A Luxury Cabin So That People Passing By Can Say Hello
Image source: Thund3rbolt
#9 Built A Cozy Place For My Dog To Hang Out
Image source: BloodSoakedDoilies
#10 I Was Recommended To Share My Doggy House With This Community! I Hope It Makes The Cut!
Image source: Omnijohn
#11 A Home Fit For A King
Image source: asilverwillow
#12 Chill Spot
Image source: reddit.com
#13 My Old Friend Needed A New Bed. So I Made Him One!
Image source: Richicash
#14 Spent Some Social Distancing Time Building Rufio A Mansion
Image source: 240ZT
#15 Their Own Little Balcony
Image source: _yunotfunny_
#16 Chicago Fire Dept Engine 115 Has This Doghouse. Originally Built For Bear (R.I.P.), It Is Now Frequented By Good Boy Jax When He Hangs Around Outside
Image source: Shradersofthelostark
#17 I Made A Two Story Dog House For My Mastiff. I Haven’t Even Painted Yet And She Loves It
Image source: BloodSoakedDoilies
#18 Built This About 6 Years Ago For Our Dogs. Made From Logs On Our Land, 4 Feet Wide, 7 Feet Long And A Small Heat Lamp For The Winter
Image source: northern41
#19 Custom Doghome
Image source: iUkraine
#20 Was Told To Post Here!
Image source: believeandtrust385
#21 My Husky Sequoia Inspecting Her New House
Image source: masspromo
#22 Had To Bribe Him With Baby Carrots To Get In But He’s Learning To Love It
Image source: ajax5686
#23 Priorities
Image source: pizzamarguerita
#24 Someone Told Me This Would Be Appreciated Here!
Image source: Woodworks-of-art
#25 Designed And Built A Dog House For The Pups With My Dad
Image source: jelcaliu
#26 Kennel I Made For My 5 Month Old GSD
Image source: Cyborg_888
#27 I Am Not A Carpenter, But I Managed To Build This Indoor House For My Little Dog! And Now It’s Christmas Ready And Decorated!
Image source: The_Watchist
#28 Meet Sammy And Her New House!
Image source: PQ6
#29 Doghouse Complete!
Image source: BloodSoakedDoilies
#30 Made Mrs. Oakley A Hacienda. Now She Is Ready For The Long Wet Oregon Winter. (Let’s Be Honest. Wife Gunna Have Her Inside Anyways)
Image source: kbjohnson90
#31 I Built A Dog Bar For A Local Pub. Want To Give It A Name So Suggestions Welcome
Image source: BloodSoakedDoilies
#32 First Doghouse
Image source: jjboogaloo
#33 Beanie Is Already Loving Her Christmas Present!
Image source: LadyParnassus
#34 My Good Boy Robin Chilling In The House I Made For Him (He Chews Some Parts Of It To Make An Artistic Statement)
Image source: BooRocknRoll
#35 Built My Puppy A House Out Of Scrap Materials From A Job I Was Working At. I’m An Electrician Just Had To Buy Screws / Nails And Solar Lights!
Image source: calebrowland98
#36 Weekend DIY
Image source: FlimsySuccess8
#37 My Husband And I Built A Dog House Yesterday For Our 3 Heelers!
Image source: alien_opossum
#38 Dad Made A New Crib For The Pupper
Image source: uhhsamurai
Follow Us