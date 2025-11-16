People Shared 50 Fails And Accidents So Expensive, It Hurts To Watch (New Pics)

Messing up is a normal part of life. Whether it’s in our work environment or our relationships, every single one of us makes mistakes at some point. Living with our errors, however, can be difficult as even the most minor ones tend to damage our pride, cause embarrassment, and leave us with an overwhelming rush of panic. But if you think accidentally smashing a vase or spilling coffee all over your work is bad enough, today’s list may make you feel incredibly validated.

Let us introduce you to the ‘That Looked Expensive’ subreddit. This online community is dedicated to documenting mistakes, catastrophes, or disasters that are sometimes painful, sometimes hilarious, but definitely very, very costly. Think flooded bitcoin mining farms, historical paintings ruined by security guards, and many other things that break the bank.

Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of pictures from the group for you to enjoy. Buckle up and get ready to witness failures of such epic proportions that you may want to immediately cover your eyes! Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview with licensed psychotherapist Aliza Shapiro, LCSW. Then make sure to upvote your favorite entries as you go, and if you have any expensive blunder stories you want to share, let us know all about them in the comments.

#1 Remember To Always Tip Your Server

Image source: Azsnee09

#2 If You’re Going To F**k Up, Make Sure You F**k Up In Such A Way That It Leaves People Asking How You Did It

Image source: KeyAdministration900

#3 Yikes

Image source: B-L-O-C-K-S

#4 Pipes Burst Underneath Basketball Court

Image source: superfleh

#5 Lemme Teach This Kid How To Draw!!

Image source: Professional_Cat_298

#6 The Costa Concordia Disaster

Image source: AnxiousIndicator

#7 Diamonds Are … Not Forever

Image source: NamasteVibes

#8 Absolutely Shattered

Image source: Dutten06

#9 When You Use The Wrong Cheat Code

Image source: B-L-O-C-K-S

#10 811 Call Before You Dig

Image source: ajessica

#11 Grape Juice Overflowing. Looks Like A Volcano

Image source: Rredite

#12 Belgium (1990)

Image source: WeavySt0nder

#13 Scaffolding Smashes Into Elizabeth Towerjust Days After £80 Million Makeover Was Revealed

Image source: FumingOstrich35

#14 How The Hell Does Something Like This Happen

Image source: B-L-O-C-K-S

#15 My Bad, Boss

Image source: bennetticles

#16 Delivery Robot Tries To Walk Across Undried Cement

Image source: MrWhite86

#17 You Left Your Hazard Lights On!

Image source: sausagetunnel

#18 Wind Turbine Fell Over

Image source: Ziu_Waz

#19 How Not To Handle A Multi-Million Dollar Satellite

Image source: WoozyDragon4018

#20 Flipped Tesla Carrier

Image source: KaianSoKewl

#21 There Was A Small Fire At My Apartment Building Last Night

Image source: thegoldenladle

#22 Brazilian Ship In Ecuador

Image source: GoLeftThenLeftAgain

#23 Macau Grand Prix Crash

Image source: iltifaat_yousuf

#24 The 2013 Saltsjöbaden (Sweden) Train Crash. A Cleaning Lady Accidentally Starts A Negligently Parked Train, It Eventually Derails And Crashes Into A House

Image source: Max_1995

#25 This Picture Of A Flooded Bitcoin Mining Farm

Image source: nejkiu1

#26 That Looked Stupid

Image source: danafarmansyah12

#27 One Of The Reasons They Close The Ramp At An Airport During A Storm

Image source: e140driver

#28 F**k You Tesla

Image source: coldsummers13

#29 Today On “Air Crash Investigations”

Image source: lensnation

#30 Mv Rena Aground Off The Coast Of Tauranga, New Zealand, October 2011

Image source: vredcom

#31 Snowbirds Are Back In Florida

Image source: BJ77345

#32 B**ch, I Believe I Can Fly

Image source: Pvp-pissed-Off0997

#33 «perfect Outside And Inside Wash» Middle Of Nowhere In Sweden

Image source: bjorn4r

#34 “Should I Move The Excavators Out Of The Pit Boss?” Boss:”Nah, They’ll Be Fine” Pittsburgh Pa

Image source: ButtersHound

#35 Wind Was A Little High In Colorado

Image source: kbbn1

#36 Smaller Yacht Caught Fire Which Spread To The Larger Yacht In Shanghai Last Night

Image source: The_Troll_Gull

#37 While Reversing In A Canal Of Amsterdam, The Ship Struck Ground

Image source: D3S3RT

#38 Nice Weather

Image source: badebdon

#39 That’ll Buff Out

Image source: iam_nobody

#40 This Ferrari Enzo That Crashed This Morning While Making A Testdrive In Baarn, The Netherlands

Image source: 9eurowekker

#41 Looks Like He Thought It Was A Road, Or He Just Needed To Cool Off

Image source: EvilMindedSquirrel

#42 Altenburg (Germany) Before And After The Ongoing Severe Flooding Due To Excessive Rain (2021)

Image source: Max_1995

#43 New Hyperloop Being Built In Novosibirsk, Russia

Image source: r_lighter

#44 Had A Bad Storm Come Through Recently

Image source: MirKule

#45 Highway 2 North Of Ponoka

Image source: Rasticool

#46 I Alone At Forgot About This One!

Image source: therealsandysan

#47 That’s One Hot Ferrari

Image source: jsabo

#48 Wonder If He’ll Have To Pay A Parking Ticket?

Image source: Grimmmz970

#49 Insurance: “You Hit What!?”

Image source: This_sum_one

#50 That’s One Way To Load A Motorcycle Onto A Tow Truck

Image source: omnipeasant

