1800s-1900s Portraits Of Native American Teen Girls Show Their Unique Beauty And Style (36 Pics)

These rare and beautiful vintage photos of Native American girls were taken between the late 1800s and the turn of the 19th Century, yet despite being over a hundred years old, many of the old photos are still in mint condition.

Women were well respected in traditional Native American tribe culture, and although they generally had different roles from men, the Native American women often had the same rights as their male counterparts. They usually owned the home along with everything in it, and in some tribes, while the chief was a man, it was the women who were responsible for electing him. Because women’s activities were considered central to the welfare of the community in the Native American history, this gave them a certain level of social, political and economic power, and even today approximately 25% of Native American tribes recognized by the federal government of the United States are led by women.

#1 Marcia Pascal, Half-cherokee, Daughter Of U.s. Army Officer George W. Paschal, 1880s

#2 O-o-be, The Kiowas, 1894

#3 Cherokee Nanyehi, Lakota

#4 Native American Girl, 1870-1900

#5 Gertrude Three Finger, Cheyenne, 1869-1904, By William E. Irwin

#6 Hattie Tom, Apache, 1899, By Frank A. Rinehart

#7 Unidentified Native American Girl, Lakota, 1890

#8 Elsie Vance Chestuen, Chiricahua

#9 Native American Girl In Traditional Dress

#10 Taos Pueblo Tribe Girl, 1880-1890

#11 Hopi Girl, 1895

#12 Tsawatenok Girl, 1914, By Edward Curtis

#13 A Young Ute Woman, 1880-1900

#14 A Kiowa Girl, 1892

#15 Pretty Nose, Cheyenne, 1878, By L. A. Huffman

#16 A Girl At Taos Pueblo, 1895, By H.s. Poley

#17 Quanah Parker (Nocona), Comanche, 1848-1911

#18 Hopi Girls, 1900, By Carl Werntz

#19 Lizzie Long Wolf As A Performer In Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, 1886

#20 Isabelle Perico Enjady, Chiricahuah Apache Prisoner Of War, 1886-1914

#21 Hattie Tom, Chiricahua Apache, 1899, By Frank A. Rinehart

#22 Native American Teen Girls, 1870-1900

#23 Inusk, Kickapoo Chief’s Daughter, By Lenny And Jordan, 1880-1890

#24 Julie Nelson, 1886

#25 Comanche Girl, 1885

#26 Kiowa Girl, 1890

#27 Hopi Girl On Her Wedding Day, 1900

#28 Amie And Carrie, Kiawah, By George A. Addison,1895

#29 Hopi Girls, 1900, By Frederick Monsen

#30 Alice, Unknown Tribe (possibly Cayuse, Walla Walla, Or Umatilla), 1900

#31 Na-din-praquai-gizay (ramona)

#32 Arapaho Girl Only Child Saved Out Of Sand Creek Massacre, 1870-1880, By Mckinney, Albert S.

#33 Hopi Girls, 1900

#34 A Yankton Girl

#35 Comanche Girls, 1880-1889

#36 Susan Bullock-tibbitts, 1895

