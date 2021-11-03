Everything We Know about Barry Season 3

Over the last few years, HBO has put out some solid original content, and the TV series Barry is a part of that. The dark comedy stars Bill Hader in the title role of a hitman Barry Berkman. However, Barry has reached a point in his life where he is no longer satisfied with his career and he’s looking for a way out. After getting sent to take out a target in Los Angeles who happens to be an actor, Barry finds himself falling in love with the idea of being in the entertainment industry. Barry becomes immersed in the local acting community and also meets a woman he develops feelings for. As you can imagine, none of this is conducive to completing the hit he’s been sent to Los Angeles to complete. After two successful seasons, Barry is still going strong and viewers are looking forward to what the third season has to offer. Fans will be happy to know that there is still plenty of excitement and entertainment in store. Keep reading to find out what we know about season three of Barry.
What to Expect From Season 3
If you haven’t seen the second season of Barry, you might want to stop reading now because we’re about to drop a couple of spoilers. At the end of the season, viewers were left at the edge of their seats after Barry found himself going back to his hitman roots with a vow to kill his enemies after realizing that he is being targeted. After escaping death and the police, Barry once again decides that he is done with a life of crime. However, it seems unlikely that will end up being the case.
Barry Probably Isn’t Done With His Dark Side
As much as Barry wants to leave his hitman identity behind, there’s a constant tug of a war that keeps pulling him back in. That probably won’t end during season three. In fact, Bill Hader was excited to tap back into Barry the hitman during season three.
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bill Hader said:
“At the beginning of the season, I wanted the season to be bookended by Barry coming out of darkness and then retreating into darkness. So in episode 1, when he comes out of the stage area, he’s coming out of darkness and tries to get everyone together to do Front Page. And then at the end is him walking away into darkness and all of the lights going out. So he lives in the shadows and tried to come out into the light to live this virtuous life, and he just can’t do it.
When I watch that, it’s this weird acceptance of who he is. The title of this episode could have been ‘Fuches was Right.’ Barry is a violent piece of s—. Fuches was the one in episode 3 that’s like, ‘No one wants truth, they just want Braveheart,’ and Sally’s story proves that. The cynical character is right at the end of the season. And I actually believe him as well, so that sucks.”
Season 3 Will Be a Wild Ride
Season 2 ended in a way that was perfect for getting viewers excited about the next season without leaving them with too much of a cliffhanger. Now, viewers are looking forward to what the third season has to offer. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there has been any official information on what viewers can expect from season three. However, there’s a good chance that Barry and Gene (Henry Winkler) will continue to be at odds. It’ll also be interesting to see what’s next for Barry and Sally.
Who Will Be In The Cast?
At the moment, there hasn’t been any information on who will be part of the cast for the third season of Barry, but as far as we know all of the current cast members will be returning. It’s unclear whether any new faces will be joining the cast, but there’s always a possibility. This is especially true since Barry’s past means that things in his life can change at the drop of a dime.
When Will Season 3 Debut?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a release date yet for the third season of Barry, but the good news is that filming is almost finished. Since 2021 is practically over, it’s safe to say we won’t see season three until 2022. As always, the show will be available to stream on HBO Max. Even though it’s taking season three a little longer than fans would’ve liked, it’ll definitely be worth the wait.