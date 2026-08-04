Horror has become one of MGM+’s most reliable genres. This has been, in large part, due to the network’s partnership with Blumhouse Television and its willingness to back unusual concepts. From haunted houses beneath the ocean to psychological thrillers that blur the line between reality and nightmare, MGM+ has assembled a surprisingly diverse collection of original horror films over the years.
While not every MGM+ horror movie release has been a winner, the weaker entries usually bring something interesting to the table. Some rely on atmosphere and suspense, while others lean into dark humor, supernatural scares, or character-driven storytelling. Ranking them is no easy task, but a few stand out as clear highlights. Here is every MGM+ original horror film ranked from worst to best.
9. The Visitor (2022)
IMDb: 4.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 21%
Inspired loosely by classic supernatural horror stories, The Visitor centers on a man (Finn Jones) who discovers unsettling portraits that all resemble him. The setup is genuinely creepy and creates a strong sense of mystery early on. Unfortunately, the film becomes predictable as it moves toward its conclusion. Despite an atmospheric setting and several effective scares, it never fully delivers on its intriguing premise.
8. American Refugee (2021)
IMDb: 4.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 30%
Set in a near-future America suffering economic collapse, American Refugee follows a family that seeks shelter in a neighbor’s underground bunker. The premise offers plenty of opportunities for suspense, but the film struggles to maintain momentum once the characters are confined underground. While its social commentary is timely, the horror elements never become as gripping as they should. Although the performances are solid, the story feels more like a dystopian thriller than a memorable horror experience.
7. A House on the Bayou (2021)
IMDb: 5.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 36%
A family retreat turns into a nightmare when unexpected guests arrive at an isolated Louisiana home. A House on the Bayou slowly builds tension while introducing supernatural elements that complicate what initially seems like a simple home-invasion story. Arguably, strong performances helped elevate the material, particularly during the film’s more unsettling moments. While some audiences may find the ending divisive, the journey remains compelling.
6. Unhuman (2022)
IMDb: 4.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 50%
Part zombie movie, part teen comedy, Unhuman follows a group of high school students trapped during a mysterious outbreak. The film embraces its absurdity and delivers plenty of energetic moments. Its humor will not appeal to everyone, but the cast’s enthusiasm keeps things entertaining. While it lacks the emotional weight of stronger entries, it succeeds as a fun genre mash-up.
5. There’s Something Wrong with the Children (2023)
IMDb: 5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 59%
Few horror concepts are as effective as children behaving in disturbing ways, and the film, There’s Something Wrong with the Children, makes the most of that idea. After a weekend getaway, two young children begin exhibiting increasingly alarming behavior following a strange discovery in the woods. The movie excels at creating uncertainty about what is actually happening. Its strongest moments come from the growing paranoia experienced by the adults, making it one of MGM+’s creepier releases.
4. The Deep House (2021)
IMDb: 5.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 72%
The Deep House premise alone earns points for originality. A pair of urban explorers dive into a submerged house at the bottom of a lake, only to discover something sinister waiting inside. The underwater setting creates a constant sense of danger that few horror films can match. Combined with strong visuals and claustrophobic tension, The Deep House delivers a uniquely unsettling experience.
3. Unseen (2023)
IMDb: 5.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
One of the more inventive entries on this list, Unseen follows a woman who must guide a stranger to safety through a phone call while she herself is being hunted. The unusual setup creates tension almost immediately. Unseen relies heavily on its lead performances, and both actors (Midori Francis and Jolene Purdy) rise to the challenge. Its creative structure helps it stand out in a crowded horror landscape.
2. Torn Hearts (2022)
IMDb: 5.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
Part psychological thriller and part cautionary tale about fame, Torn Hearts follows a country music duo (Abby Quinn and Alexxis Lemire) who become entangled with a reclusive legend (Katey Sagal). What begins as an opportunity quickly turns into a nightmare. The film benefits from a stylish presentation and an engaging villain. Its blend of celebrity obsession and psychological horror makes it one of the most memorable MGM+ originals.
1. The Passenger (2023)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes:
The Passenger takes a familiar road-trip setup and transforms it into a surprisingly thoughtful psychological horror film. The story focuses on a shy fast-food employee (Johnny Berchtold) forced into a violent journey by his troubled coworker (Kyle Gallner). Strong character development separates it from many genre counterparts. The performances are exceptional, and the film balances tension with emotional depth in a way few horror movies manage.
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