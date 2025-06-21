Every Actor Who Has Portrayed Marvel’s Reed Richards In A Movie, Ranked By Performance

As the brilliant leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, is one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic and intellectually formidable characters. Reed Richards’ elastic powers and unmatched scientific intellect play a vital role in Marvel’s superhero landscape. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the superhero character first appeared in the comics in the first issue of The Fantastic Four comics, published in November 1961.
Over the years, a handful of actors have stepped into the stretchy shoes of Reed Richards, each bringing a different flavor to the role. From the mid-1990s and early 2000s blockbusters to multiversal cameos, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic’s portrayal has captured several versions of the comic book original. With the character officially making its MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), here’s a look at every actor who has portrayed Reed Richards in a live-action film, judging them on performance and faithfulness to the source material.
5. Miles Teller in Fantastic Four (2015)
The Josh Trank-directed 2015 Fantastic Four movie is the most critically panned live-action movie based on Marvel’s Fantastic Four superheroes. While a reboot, the film was widely criticized for its inconsistent pacing, dark tone, and underwhelming character development. Cast as Mister Fantastic, Miles Teller delivered a more reserved and emotionally distant Reed Richards. His portrayal and the entire film were a deviation from the source material.
Compared to the comics, Teller’s Reed Richards was much younger and more unsure. The film also downplayed Richards’ leadership role and interpersonal dynamics, which made him feel more isolated and less authoritative. Although the film maintained Reed Richards’ identity as a genius inventor, it didn’t expand on it. Although Miles Teller did what he could with the material given, his Reed Richards is the least-rated portrayal of the beloved Marvel superhero.
4. Alex Hyde-White in The Fantastic Four (1994)
Although The Fantastic Four (1994) was never officially released, the English-language German superhero film makes history as the first live-action adaptation of the superhero group. Alex Hyde-White’s portrayal of Reed Richards became something of a cult curiosity among Marvel Comics book fans. Shot on a shoestring budget and intended only to secure film rights, the 1994 The Fantastic Four is infamous for its low production value.
Still, Hyde-White delivered a surprisingly heartfelt and faithful performance amidst the campy script and dated effects. Created as an origin story, Hyde-White’s performance embodied several of Richards’ classic comic book traits, such as his intellect, empathy, and sense of responsibility. While not a definitive take on Mister Fantastic, Hyde-White’s performance is generally seen as one of the more sincere efforts in an otherwise flawed production.
3. John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Although his appearance was brief, John Krasinski’s portrayal of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2020) sent shockwaves through the Marvel fandom. There’s naturally a bias about Krasinski’s portrayal and performance because the actor had long been fancast by Marvel fans as the ideal Reed Richards. Krasinski finally appeared as an alternate universe (Earth-838) version of Mister Fantastic, a member of the Illuminati.
His portrayal as a member of the Illuminati is one often missed aspect of other live-action adaptations of the character. As such, Krasinski’s Reed Richards paid a huge homage to an unpopular comic lore. Also, Krasinski’s portrayal immediately conveyed the composure, intelligence, and calm authority associated with the character. His quick and brutal end by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) might not have sat well with true fans of Mister Fantastic. Still, it remains pardonable as it was an alternate version, whose intellect seemed to be his strongest ability, rather than his superpowers.
2. Ioan Gruffudd in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four Movies
For most of today’s Marvel movie fans, Tim Story’s Fantastic Four films introduced them to the live-action superheroes. In the films, the 2005 Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Ioan Gruffudd portrayed Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. His portrayal leaned more toward a charming, somewhat awkward scientist. His Reed Richards had Chris Evans and Jessica Alba portraying Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, respectively.
Hate or love him, Gruffudd’s performance brought a likable and family-friendly tone to the character. Arguably, Gruffudd’s Reed Richards has had a better chemistry with Sue Storm’s character. In the films, Gruffudd convincingly played the role of a brilliant but occasionally socially oblivious leader trying to hold a dysfunctional superhero team together. While almost perfect, despite Ioan Gruffudd’s earnest approach, his version lacked some of Reed Richards’ intellectual depth as the smartest man in the Marvel Universe.
1. Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
Several arguable reasons make Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic the best live-action portrayal of the superhero. His portrayal offers a fresh, cerebral take on the iconic Marvel superhero character. Besides being set in the original 1960s setting, Pascal’s Reed Richards touches on major aspects of the character’s comical abilities. Pascal’s Reed Richards emphasizes intellect over his physical stretching abilities, while still showcasing his powers. For the first time in a live-action adaptation, audiences truly appreciated the character’s genius. While some fans expressed skepticism about Pascal’s casting, especially because of his ethnicity, Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps does its best to stay as close as possible to its source material.
Follow Us