5 Best Eve Harlow Movies and TV Shows

Canadian actress Eve Harlow was born in Moscow in 1989 and has always been passionate about the arts. Her acting career started in short films and TV shows before landing her first big-time role in the classic film Juno. Since then, fans have seen Harlow in several movies and TV shows. And while these weren’t leading roles, her characters were always memorable. She loves to travel and takes her fans everywhere through her Instagram photos.
Harlow’s most recent role was in Netflix’s The Night Agent, which saw her play a villain ready to do anything for the job. She surprisingly brings some humanity to the assassins trying to kill Sutherland.This is one of her most iconic roles that test her patience Aside from the shows listed below, Harlow has also appeared in The Guard, Living Out Loud, Lost After Dark, The Tomorrow Man, and The Tall Man. Here are five of her best TV shows and movies.
1. The Night Agent
Harlow plays Ellen in Netflix’s hit spy series, The Night Agent. This series follows FBI Night Agent Peter Sutherland, who uncovers a deadly conspiracy that will shake the political world to its core. Harlow plays an unpredictable and ruthless killer in this action series. She is persistent in finding and killing Peter Sutherland, and she doesn’t care if it means kidnapping a child or killing her partner. Although Ellen meets her death in the end, she is a formidable opponent to the FBI agent, which only makes the show more interesting.
2. The 100
The 2014 series The 100 is set almost a century after the nuclear apocalypse, and the remaining humans are on a dying spaceship, running out of air. To save their species, they send a small group of teenagers to Earth to see whether it is habitable. In The 100, Eve Harlow plays Maya, a recurring character who appeared in the second and sixth seasons of the post-apocalyptic show. Maya was an integral part of the team, including Clarke, Bellamy, and Monty, because she worked in the medical section of Mount Weather and helped keep them safe and healed as they tried to revolt. Although Maya eventually dies, she left an impact on the other characters in the hit TV series. Harlow’s performance on the series made her a fan favorite even after her character’s death.
3. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Did you know that Eve Harlow is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? In Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Harlow portrays Tess, who appears in a handful of episodes. Tess is one of the inhabitants of the Lighthouse, a space station that the last of the human race fled to after the destruction of Earth. Although she’s had a tough life, she still manages to fight for others and protect those who need it, which led to her death at the hands of the Kree. Although fans thought she was dead, she is resurrected later in the series and, after blowing up the Lighthouse, declares that they have an entire planet to rebuild. Harlow easily plays this resourceful and brave character who has to learn the hard way how to survive. Harlow isn’t a stranger to playing a character in the apocalyptic universe of TV.
4. Heroes Reborn
In the NBC reboot of Heroes, Heroes Reborn, Harlow plays Taylor Kravid, a field agent for Renautas—the bad guys. She is the daughter of Erica Kravid, who created the tracking system to hunt down evolved humans. Taylor eventually turns on her mother after realizing all the evil things she is doing and joins the resistance. Eve Harlow portrays a conflicted character forced to choose between family and doing what is right. Her character was one of the highlights of the reboot because both she and her mother got pregnant by an evolved human. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after only one season.
5. Trigger Point
In 2021’s Trigger Point, Harlow plays Monica Kane. The film follows a former agent, Nicolas Shaw, whose entire team is killed after he is captured and tortured. A year later, his friend tracks him down to get help on who killed the team and to find his kidnapped daughter, Monica Kane. Although critics found the film to be a knockoff of other better action films, Harlow did a fantastic job because she wasn’t just playing a damsel in distress but a woman who could handle her own and wasn’t going down without a fight.
