Eurovision 2025: All About Austria’s JJ, Winner of the International Singing Contest

With a distinctive voice that extends to the top of soprano heights, JJ (Johannes Pietsch) rubbed shoulders with talented singers from 36 European countries to compete at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. Beyond Eurovision, JJ has made a name for himself in the classical music world and continues to refine his skills to stay ahead of the evolving industry. Also, his exceptional stint in the Eurovision contest is not his first in a talent show.
Music has been a huge part of JJ’s life, with his interest in the craft piqued at a young age. He knew right off the bat that he wanted to pursue a music career. JJ reached a new height in his career at the 2025 Eurovision singing contest, serenading audiences with his countertenor voice during his performance of Wasted Love. Beyond bringing out the best of his vocal skills, Wasted Love represents a significant part of Austria’s traditions. With his victory on the international stage, there’s no doubt that the next chapter in JJ’s career promises great exploits.
JJ’s Early Life and Education
JJ was born on April 29, 2001, in Vienna, Austria, to parents from mixed ancestry. His father is an Austrian IT specialist, while his mother is a Filipina cook. His family lived in Dubai for most of his childhood before returning to Vienna in 2016. While in Dubai, JJ enjoyed many karaoke parties with his family and fell in love with pop. His father also takes credit for introducing him to opera. This explains his signature pop-opera style.
Growing up, JJ was surrounded by music, and it became a huge part of his life. As such, his foray into the music industry began at a young age. While he has the natural talent to sing, JJ continues to sharpen his vocal capacity as a professional singer. He studied at the opera school of the Vienna State Opera before moving to the renowned Music and Art Private University of Vienna (MUK) to master his classical music techniques. Aside from school functions, JJ performed at local events as a student and began writing songs at this time.
A Look at JJ’s Career Exploits Before Eurovision 2025
JJ may not be a big name in the music industry yet, but he’s well on his way to superstardom. The Austrian singing sensation has not released a studio album, but he has written many songs. Before Eurovision, the star had also showcased his talent on other internationally recognized stages as a contestant.
JJ’s journey to Eurovision 2025 began with the usual selection process after submitting his song. In his interview with Independent.co.uk, JJ shared how representing Austria at the contest is a dream come true, and he made the most of the rare opportunity. JJ was happy to share his talent with the world, and with his accomplishments on the global stage, fans are eager to see what the future holds for him as a musician.
How JJ’s Win at the Eurovision Song Contest is Special
Exploring the highest potential of his amazing countertenor skills, JJ sang his way to the spotlight at the Eurovision 2025 contest. JJ hit all the notes during his performance of the song, Wasted Love, which chronicles the emotional aftermath of unrequited love after a relationship that didn’t work out. The operatic ballad celebrates Austria’s rich heritage in opera while resonating with modern music lovers. JJ is the first Eurovision winner of Southeast Asian descent.
The Austrian-Filipino singer didn’t just sing Austria into the spotlight, he brought the trophy home after more than a decade of the country going trophyless. To ensure Austria’s Eurovision song contest victory in 11 years, JJ surpassed 36 European countries with spectacular entries at the 69th edition of the competition held in Basel, Switzerland. The grand finale put JJ in a showdown with Israel’s Yuval Raphael, who finished second with 357 points, while JJ won with 436 points.
The Eurovision Contest is Not JJ’s First Talent Show
UK audiences might be familiar with JJ before his Eurovision performance. JJ was a contestant on The Voice UK in 2020 and almost appeared on The Voice of Germany, but he missed the deadline. On The Voice UK, JJ impressed the judges with his rendition of The Sound of Music during the blind auditions. He made it through to the knockout stage, gaining Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am as his coach.
In 2021, JJ participated in Starmania season 5. He showcased his captivating voice range on the TV talent show, making it to the finals. Currently, JJ performs at the Vienna State Opera and is determined to share his gift with the world. The Austrian-Filipino star has also participated in numerous productions, including Die Zauberflöte, Von der Liebe Tod, and Tschick.
Follow Us