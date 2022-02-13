Ethan Lee never planned on having a career in the entertainment industry. However, life has clearly had other plans for him. In 2020, Ethan joined the cast of the popular TV series Yellowstone and it quickly became clear that he was born to be a star. Despite not being a formally trained actor, he proved to be a natural scene-stealer. While it’s unclear if he plans to stick around the entertainment business when Yellowstone ends, there are plenty of people who would certainly love to see more of them on their screens. For now, however, Ethan is simply enjoying the moment. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ethan Lee.
1. He’s A Cowboy in Real Life
Ethan doesn’t just play a cowboy on TV, he really is about that life even when the cameras stop rolling. Ethan, who lives on a ranch in Louisiana, grew up going to rodeos and has been riding horses and bulls for many years. His knowledge and experience have certainly come in handy on the set of Yellowstone.
2. He’s A Stunt Performer
Ethan’s work as an actor isn’t the only thing he’s contributed to the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has done stunt work on a handful of projects, several of which were very popular. His IMDB page reports that some of his credits as a stunt performer include Claws and NCIS: New Orleans.
3. He Likes Taking Pictures
Photographer is another credential that Ethan might want to start adding to his resume. Based on his Instagram profile, it’s clear that Ethan enjoys taking pictures – especially when he is surrounded by the beauty of nature. Not only does he like to take pictures, but it’s also something he’s very good at.
4. He’s A Family Man
When Ethan isn’t busy working, you can almost always catch him spending time with his family. He and his wife, Brennan, are the proud parents of three children. Ethan’s kids are currently too young to realize that their dad is a big deal, but they’ll be pleasantly surprised one day.
5. He Initially Turned Down The Opportunity to Be in Yellowstone
Most of us have been taught to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way because we may never get it again. However, Ethan was actually offered a role on Yellowstone twice, but he decided to decline the first time. During an interview with WWLTV, Ethan said, “All my kids were small, and dad just didn’t want to be gone that much, you know?” He continued, “I even told my wife I kind of regret turning that down. Sounded like such a good deal and something that may be fun, something that may go seasons. So, you’re thinking I might have turned something down that could be great, potentially.”
6. He Only Has Two Acting Credits
Ethan made his first on-screen appearance in 2016 with a small role in the movie Free State of Jones. Yellowstone is only his first acting credit. As mentioned earlier, it’s unclear whether he has plans to do any more acting but I think it’s safe to say he’s definitely found his calling.
7. He Likes to Travel
Just because Ethan has spent much of his life living on a ranch doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gotten to explore other places. He has gotten the chance to do a good amount of traveling over the years. If he decides to stick around in the entertainment industry, he’ll get to do a lot ore traveling.
8. He Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
For lots of actors, conducting interviews is something that just comes with the territory of being in the business. At this point in his career, however, Ethan has gotten by without doing many interviews. If Yellowstone continues its successful run, we’ll probably be hearing a lot more from him.
9. He Likes Going Fishing
Riding horses isn’t the only way that Ethan likes to spend his time outdoors. He also enjoys going fishing and he even got the chance to go fly fishing with his Yellowstone castmate, Kevin Costner. Ethan told WWLTV, “The first time he asked me to go fly fishing with him, I was kind of thinking, ‘What am I going to talk to Kevin Costner about? I was a little uncomfortable, I’ll be honest. So when I was getting ready for this trip, I was like, man… almost to the point of not wanting to go anymore. But then I just said to myself, “He puts his pants on one leg at a time like I do” and I thought to myself the one thing I am not going to talk about is movie work.”
10. His Faith Is important to Him
We weren’t able to find any specific details about Ethan’s religious beliefs, but his Instagram bio reveals that he is a strong believer in God and his faith comes first. There’s no doubt that Ethan’s faith has helped him get through lots of difficult times during his life.