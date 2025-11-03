45 Examples Of Influencers Trying To Play The Main Character But Becoming Laughing Stocks Instead

The global influencer market size has tripled since 2019 and is estimated to reach a record 21.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.
However, after some people get a seat at the table, it goes to their heads. The fame and money make them believe that the whole world revolves around them and that everyone else is just along for the ride.
#1 No Words
#2 This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream When I Asked Her Nicely To Get Off My Bike And She Tried To Shame Me Live On Her Twitch Stream And Stuck The Cam In My Face
#3 But I Have 11k Followers!
#4 When An Influencer Tried To Call For Support From Simps On The Internet
#5 Oh, So This Is Target’s Fault…right
#6 Everyone Should Hear Me Sing
#7 Some People Have Zero Self Awareness
#8 Tourist Taking Yoga Selfie Pic On The Holocaust Memorial Site In Berlin
#9 Tourist Scales Ancient Egyptian Antiquities
#10 Models Are The Worst
#11 When Living Your Life Is An Inconvenience To Influencers
#12 “Influencer ” Thinks That She Owns The Park
#13 Traffic Jam Due To Influencer’s Photoshoot
#14 She’s Not Looking Where She’s Going!
#15 Guy Couldn’t Bribe Someone To Change Their Beliefs, Posts Selfie Instead
#16 All That Just To Get In An Uber X…?
#17 The Workers Look So Annoyed. The One Guy Even Shakes His Head “No” When She’s On The Luggage Cart
#18 Squashing Supermarket Oranges Just To Get A Good Portrait
#19 Woman Is Tired Of People Using The Basic Functions Of A Free Social Media App On Her Public Platform Unless They’re Sending Money
#20 Dumbass Suffering From Heavy Main Character Syndrome Unsurprisingly Gets Arrested Again
#21 2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me
#22 Girl Thinks She’s The Main Character Of Her College Lecture
#23 Lil Pump Was Surprised When People In Japan Didn’t Recognise Him
#24 Who Goes Around Licking And Worshipping Creampies?
#25 They Get Their Own Coffee Just Like Us Normal Folk
#26 Just Crazy
#27 Dancing In Public
#28 How To Get Yourself Banned From A Restaurant And Waste The Waitstaff’s Time
#29 Ruining The Gym For Everyone. Poor Grandpa
#30 Woke Up To This Message From A Colleague In Our Group Chat. She Started Prank Videos And Has Received A Warning From Work About Some Of Her Content Too!
#31 Jumping Onto People And Being Surprised They Ain’t Having It
#32 “No Thanks “
#33 Cringe
#34 Throwing A Basketball At Random Strangers
#35 This Is Her Hallway How Dare You Use That To Walk
#36 The Cringe
#37 “Now, If You Ask A Kid, They Want To Be Salt Bae”
#38 People’s Reaction To Me
#39 Look, Im Special Because I Go To The Pub Like Everyone Else
#40 Kayne Seems Really Disconnected
#41 This Guy Owns The Sidewalk
#42 Madonna Hasn’t Changed Much!!
#43 The Amount Of, ‘You’re Getting Paid By Exposure’ Cb’s These Days. She Has Less Than 60k Followers, Most Of Which Seem Purchased
#44 Not This “Influencer” Being A Potential Cause Of Accident On An Escalator
#45 Sure Jan
