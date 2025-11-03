45 Examples Of Influencers Trying To Play The Main Character But Becoming Laughing Stocks Instead

The global influencer market size has tripled since 2019 and is estimated to reach a record 21.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.

However, after some people get a seat at the table, it goes to their heads. The fame and money make them believe that the whole world revolves around them and that everyone else is just along for the ride.

#1 No Words

Image source: TheVisibleImmunity

#2 This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream When I Asked Her Nicely To Get Off My Bike And She Tried To Shame Me Live On Her Twitch Stream And Stuck The Cam In My Face

Image source: reddit.com

#3 But I Have 11k Followers!

Image source: mznbox

#4 When An Influencer Tried To Call For Support From Simps On The Internet

Image source: Baxwell_mui

#5 Oh, So This Is Target’s Fault…right

Image source: DoctorTurkelton

#6 Everyone Should Hear Me Sing

Image source: demix11

#7 Some People Have Zero Self Awareness

Image source:  smellypoliceman

#8 Tourist Taking Yoga Selfie Pic On The Holocaust Memorial Site In Berlin

Image source: TheNucleaYT

#9 Tourist Scales Ancient Egyptian Antiquities

Image source: AloofNerd

#10 Models Are The Worst

Image source: reddit.com

#11 When Living Your Life Is An Inconvenience To Influencers

Image source:  Few-Ad4671

#12 “Influencer ” Thinks That She Owns The Park

Image source: brunoliv

#13 Traffic Jam Due To Influencer’s Photoshoot

Image source: chomuter

#14 She’s Not Looking Where She’s Going!

Image source:  koka-kun

#15 Guy Couldn’t Bribe Someone To Change Their Beliefs, Posts Selfie Instead

Image source: stkirsch

#16 All That Just To Get In An Uber X…?

Image source: Different-Spring982

#17 The Workers Look So Annoyed. The One Guy Even Shakes His Head “No” When She’s On The Luggage Cart

Image source: cottageyarn

#18 Squashing Supermarket Oranges Just To Get A Good Portrait

Image source:  leblanvac

#19 Woman Is Tired Of People Using The Basic Functions Of A Free Social Media App On Her Public Platform Unless They’re Sending Money

Image source: _kyago

#20 Dumbass Suffering From Heavy Main Character Syndrome Unsurprisingly Gets Arrested Again

Image source: cmonscamazon

#21 2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me

Image source: DownerW

#22 Girl Thinks She’s The Main Character Of Her College Lecture

Image source:  Good_South

#23 Lil Pump Was Surprised When People In Japan Didn’t Recognise Him

Image source: tjasper88

#24 Who Goes Around Licking And Worshipping Creampies?

Image source:  reddit.com

#25 They Get Their Own Coffee Just Like Us Normal Folk

Image source: MariekeOH

#26 Just Crazy

Image source: FOB_cures_my_sadness

#27 Dancing In Public

Image source: megortron

#28 How To Get Yourself Banned From A Restaurant And Waste The Waitstaff’s Time

Image source: cottageyarn

#29 Ruining The Gym For Everyone. Poor Grandpa

Image source: handaids

#30 Woke Up To This Message From A Colleague In Our Group Chat. She Started Prank Videos And Has Received A Warning From Work About Some Of Her Content Too!

Image source: Unlucky_Low_6254

#31 Jumping Onto People And Being Surprised They Ain’t Having It

Image source:  RuPoleDrugRace

#32 “No Thanks “

Image source: Direct-Friendship650

#33 Cringe

Image source: Environmental_Ad3087

#34 Throwing A Basketball At Random Strangers

Image source: AggravatingCorner133

#35 This Is Her Hallway How Dare You Use That To Walk

Image source: anon

#36 The Cringe

Image source: violetxstar

#37 “Now, If You Ask A Kid, They Want To Be Salt Bae”

Image source: thetimes

#38 People’s Reaction To Me

Image source: angealhassan

#39 Look, Im Special Because I Go To The Pub Like Everyone Else

Image source: mitcheg3k

#40 Kayne Seems Really Disconnected

Image source: M0N3Y7INE

#41 This Guy Owns The Sidewalk

Image source:  iron_man_2019

#42 Madonna Hasn’t Changed Much!!

Image source: Madonna

#43 The Amount Of, ‘You’re Getting Paid By Exposure’ Cb’s These Days. She Has Less Than 60k Followers, Most Of Which Seem Purchased

Image source: Exact_Apricot_5322

#44 Not This “Influencer” Being A Potential Cause Of Accident On An Escalator

Image source: lurkingsheets

#45 Sure Jan

Image source: pastaandpasta

