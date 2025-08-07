20 Darkly Hilarious Comics That Are A Perfect Blend Of Humor And Weirdness By Ryan Mason (New Pics)

If you enjoy comics that are funny, weird, and a little unexpected, you’re in for a treat. Ryan Mason, the cartoonist behind At Random Comics, has been creating cartoons every week since 2007. His work is full of clever twists, dark humor, and relatable everyday moments, all told with a punchy line.
Ryan’s comics are loved for their unique style and surprising humor. Whether it’s a strange scene or a joke that takes a second to land, his goal is to make people laugh—and think a little too. Scroll down to see some of his newest comics, and get ready for a good dose of unexpected fun.
More info: Instagram | atrandomcomics.com | Facebook | patreon.com
#1 “Secret Son”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#2 “Cat Call”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#3 “Learning To Dance In The Rain”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#4 “New Backpack”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#5 “LEGO Legs”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#6 “Strong Perfume”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#7 “Shopping List”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#8 “Super Brave”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#9
Image source: atrandomcomics
#10 “Friendly Hoard”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#11 “Surprise Trade”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#12 “Secret Message”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#13 “Veggie Burgers”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#14 “Dog Box”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#15 “Spider Closeup”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#16 “Secret Identities”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#17 “A Familiar Pigeon”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#18 “Frog Kisser”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#19 “Samantha Dumpty”
Image source: atrandomcomics
#20 “Burn Pile”
Image source: atrandomcomics
Follow Us