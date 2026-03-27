Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts

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Learning your partner is cheating on you is one of the most gut-wrenching experiences imaginable. And since every situation can be a little different, the way people react can vary as well.

Sometimes they lash out, sometimes they hook up with someone in revenge, and sometimes they just walk out and never come back.

This woman, after much deliberation, decided to actually contact the lady her husband was sleeping with. However, even though tons of scenarios were running through her head about how it might play out, nothing could have prepared her for the messages she received.

As a warning to others to think twice before going down the same path, she uploaded their conversation to r/Manipulation.

This woman got in touch with her husband’s mistress

Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts

Image credits:  GSR-PhotoStudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

And it did not go well

Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts

The conversation was super manipulative and full of gaslighting

Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts

Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts

Image credits: anonymous

Everyone was appalled by what was happening and told the woman she needs to leave

Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts
Woman Sleeps With Married Man, Has The Audacity To Give His Wife A Lecture Through These Wild Texts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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