45 ‘Karens’ That Went Too Far And Got Shamed For It Online, As Shared By This Online Group

by

An inflated sense of self or a staggering lack of self-awareness are generally pretty hard traits to make friends with, but entitlement has a way of coming up in people who have absolutely not earned it. But a great way to keep ballooning egos in check is to shame them online.

So it’s not surprising that there are multiple internet groups all dedicated to showcasing just how ridiculous some people’s behavior is and documenting it for the rest of the internet. So prepare to roll your eyes as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite examples of “Karens” in their natural habitat, and comment your own experiences below. 

#1 I’m Dead

Image source: k1410407

#2 Karen’s Revenge

Image source: kalelfaneditor

#3 Oh Karen. You So Funny

Image source: realcoronavirus1

#4 And That Is Why You Shouldn’t Be A Karen

Image source: anthony_ugh

#5 Karen You Can Wear A Mask For 3 Minutes

Image source: KoolAidMan20

#6 A Story Shared By A Friend In A Discord Server

Image source: Nerscylliac

#7 My Mom Asked Me What Makes A Woman A Karen. I Showed Her This. She Immediately Understood

Image source: CamoShado

#8 Karen In Training

Image source: The-Blaha-Bear

#9 When Karen Misses Breakfast

Image source: tconn8

#10 I Hate The Sound Of Children’s Laughter

Image source: arcsliu

#11 Karen Still Doesn’t Get It

Image source: realcoronavirus1

#12 Karens Assemble!

Image source: euclidofalexandria

#13 I Think She Belongs Here

Image source: queenofthenorth_04

#14 This One Is Just A Gem

Image source: minxie_mayhem246

#15 Well That’s One Way To Shill Your Mlm

Image source: darkelfbear

#16 Mckaren

Image source: jussbethesdagirl

#17 “Military Spouses Serve More Than Anyone, We Deserve Free Wine!”

Image source: Le-Deek-Supreme

#18 Sorry Karen. We Can’t Be Friends Anymore

Image source: StaghornTheDruid

#19 Disney Is For Everyone Karen

Image source: Camry11987

#20 Somethin’ Bout A Truck

Image source: DamnSon81

#21 Tupperware Karen Gets Sat Down

Image source: Mental_Maintenance43

#22 No One Cares About Your Religion, Karen

Image source: UnalteredCyst

#23 This Just Sums It Up

Image source: Jacobster111

#24 How Dare Contractors Use The Bathroom

Image source: inbetweensound

#25 Found This On Quora

Image source: Nifan-Stuff

#26 Not. A. Fucking. Word

Image source: SusBurnerAcc

#27 Have A Heart Karen You Entitled Wretch!

Image source: mellainadiba

#28 Other People In Labor? But I Had An Appointment!!

Image source: NovelTAcct

#29 Carpooling Karen Reports A Fart

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Entitled Grandma Shaming Disney Employees And Interns For Crying About Being Laid Off

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Karen: Reloaded

Image source: realcoronavirus1

#32 Review For A School I Found Online

Image source: NeilTheProgrammer

#33 Oh Karen!

Image source: cwizzle72

#34 How Do These Brains Even Work?

Image source: percy___potter

#35 Karen Wants To Speak To The Manager Of Netflix

Image source: raumeat

#36 “Nothing Relaxing Or Fun” About Server’s Mom Dying

Image source: NoddyBloop

#37 Karen On Twitter

Image source: Odd-Bee9539

#38 Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!

Image source: DamnSon81

#39 Christmas Is Apparently Ruined For This Karen

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Karen Does Not Care About Your Kids Or Hers

Image source: NoNiceGuy71

#41 I’ve Had A Long Day

Image source: KoolAidMan20

#42 That’s Not How It Works

Image source: papayamucha

#43 Actual Karen And The Pool

Image source: ronniejoe13

#44 How Dare You Not Make Me Food 1 Min. Before Close?

Image source: PrincessHeffalump

#45 The “I Dont Need A Mask In The Drive-Thru!” Karen

Image source: McNuggeteer

