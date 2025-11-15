Hey Pandas, What Is Something Your Body Does That You’re Not Sure Anybody Else’s Does? (Closed)

Something strange your body does that you don’t know if anyone else can do it/does it as well?
Keep it PG-13, please.
#1
I don’t know about anyone else. I’m sure other people have experienced this but no one I’ve known has.
I have very sensitive hearing and can pick up very high frequencies, and low frequencies. Those mosquito boxes some businesses like to set up outside to deter teens from loitering I can not only hear but feel in my nervous system and teeth. I’m in my mid 30s.
Cars with very squeaky brakes is agonizing to my ears and head. Others around me may hear something, but it’s amplified 10x to me.
Same goes with low frequency set subwoofers. Some, not all, some people set the base so intensely it feels like my head is caving in and about to explode all at the same time. It doesn’t appear to affect anyone else around that much.
#2
I’m really good at differentiating colours to the point people think I’m lying.
#3
whenever i wear a sweater it’s too hot but i take it off and it’s suddenly freezing
#4
When I get a cold, it switches on instantly. I’m feeling fine, chugging along with work or whatever, then I sneeze…then I sneeze again, and again and again… About 6-8 times within 20 seconds, and then it stops and I feel sick, instantly. Every feeling of sickness is suddenly there in full force – congestion, headache, drowsiness – with no hint of it coming prior to that. It frightens people who witness it.
#5
Do you see patterns of swirling color when you close your eyes? Color changes, but is usually purple. Sometimes just swirls, sometimes images appear. Last night, there was a little black water skipper going thru, that was new. If the color isn’t there, it makes me stressed!🤪
#6
I have tinnitus, but when I am in a quiet room with a fan or other type of white noise I often hear “ghost radio” where I can hear music, announcers, even commercials, but all vague and far away. Sometimes I can identify the genre of music (country vs. rock or classical etc.) but everything I’ve read says it is all an auditory hallucination form of pareidolia.
#7
My eyes can look at two different direction at the same time!
#8
I can voluntarily shake my eyes, called Nystagmus
#9
I always sneeze (usually two times) after eating dark chocolate or something minty. Sometimes also after drinking dry wine. I’m not allergic to those things, but something triggers my nose.
#10
I often see in black and white when I wake up in the morning. Even in full light it can take a few minutes for my colour vision to kick in. I long assumed this was the same for everyone, but no one I have mentioned it to has experienced it. Makes for a fair few unmatched pairs of socks!
#11
I have 2 things. One of which, I know other people don’t have.
1. I have a teratoma in my right ovary, a kind of non-cancerous tumour that can grow its own teeth, hair, and eyes! I currently have teeth in mine :D
2. This one I’m not so sure about, but I have an unusually good sense of smell. Like, I can differentiate between people by smelling them. Before you ask, no I can’t describe what people smell like. They smell like people. But interestingly, bad smells have less of an impact on me as I’m so used to smelling them strongly that they just don’t affect me anymore.
#12
I can get my elbows to meet behind my back.
I can pull my arm and make it longer.
And my pinkie finger on my left hand bends the wrong way.
#13
When i get hiccups it usually hurts badly and i almost throw up everytime
#14
I can whistle through my tear ducts.
#15
When I get hungry, like to the point where I get nauseous, I have sneeze attacks.
Like, if I haven’t eaten breakfast or lunch that day (which is most school days) I will get that nauseous feeling you get when you’re really hungry, and then I will just sneeze. over and over again. It’s really strange.
I looked it up: all i found was people sometimes sneeze after having a big meal, nothing about sneezing when you’re hungry
#16
If anything is pointed at my forehead from less than a foot away is paralyes my whole body and I can’t talk or move. Found this out in school when someone was holding out a pencil for me and I could not move at all and I couldn’t breath and my face started to turn red.
#17
okay so I miiiiiight be too late but when I lay down on my stomach, with my head turned to the side, i get really dizzy and my eyes start hurting and i have to move out of that position. it sounds stupid written out blargh but it only started recently, bcz thats my usual sleeping position oh god this sounds so stupid written out
#18
I can only wink with my left eye. It is physically impossible for me to wink with my right eye.
#19
If I get annoyed I have sneeze attacks. Why.
#20
I usually only get a single hiccup and I’m done
#21
Touch thumb to forearm. Dislocate by pointing. Become randomly deathly allergic to who knows what for who knows how long. Faint by standby. Woohoo. BTW if this sounds familiar please get checked for EDS MCAD and POTS
#22
I can blow bubbles through my tear ducts when I have a cold.
#23
My shoulders and hips can pop out of socket just about every way you could imagine
#24
If I’m not congested, close my mouth, and pinch my nose, I can blow air out of my tear ducts.
I sometimes wake up with air caught behind my eyelids. I rub my eyes to work it out, but it eventually will go away.
I wonder if these are related.
#25
I get *super* nauseous before sneezing, to the point I often run to garbage pails/bathrooms and end up only sneezing
#26
Sometimes, I’ll start shaking randomly. Like, really randomly.
Also, I have a hard time keeping my limbs warm. Everyone else doesn’t have that problem in my family though
#27
I’m 59 and haven’t puked since I was 9, even with a fair amount of boozing over the years.
#28
my feet are super sensitive to touch. Normally you can’t tickle yourself, because your body doesn’t sense danger coming from your own fingers or tickly thing you’re holding (your brain doesn’t associate your own body with self-destruction, I think). But I can barely touch my feet without triggering a sort of defense reaction as though they were being tickled (no laughter, just discomfort and intense shaking)
#29
I have a few but the most bizarre is that certain smells and textures make me talk with like a weak but dry hoarse voice. My throat feels so dry like a desert and feel a slight tightness in my upper chest. Things that cause it to happen is the smell 5-10 mins BEFORE the rain comes (a dirt type smell) but the feeling goes after it has rained a few minutes. If I touch certain cardboards and paper or dry dusty smooth concrete etc. There is some toilet paper I can’t use because of it. My family thinks it’s bizarre and I have never met someone else it happens to.
#30
Years ago, I decided not to be ticklish anymore. I kinda regret it.
#31
I’m not sure if I’d call it weird or anything like that, and I know not many believe in things like this, but I can see shadows. Almost everyone sees that thing out of the corner of their eye when they’re doing something, but I see it head-on. I’ll be sitting at my desk at work drinking coffee and then I’ll sense a slight movement and turn in that direction. Usually, there’s a shadow standing there. Not quite formed, but clear enough to see that it is a human-like shape. It’s always freaked me out slightly, since whenever I tell anyone I’m with they just shake their heads and ask me how much I drank the night before.
#32
Ooh, another! I cannot visualize faces in my mind. I know there are people like that…
#33
Don’t take this wrong way (I know there are some creeps out there but I can get rid of my gag reflex. Like I have one fs but I can make it go away. It’s not really something only I can do but it doesn’t work for everyone, I’ll share how I do it real quick.
1) test your gag reflex, see where you are currently
2)put your left hand into a fist with all your fingers covering your thumb, press down hard (it might hurt a bit)
3) take your index finger on your right hand and press down on your chin for five seconds (continue squeezing your thumb during this)
4)open you’re left hand and squeeze that space of skin in-between your thumb and pointer on your left hand for five seconds
5) test your reflex again and see if it works on you
#34
I don’t know how to explain it, but my tounge can do this thing where it folds several times on top of each other and people say it looks like a dancing turkey
#35
I can move my right baby toe independently from the rest of my foot; it has surprised my Providers.
#36
Idk how to explain it, but the pointer finger on my left hand is weird. Basically, I can put the upper bone (the bone after the knuckle) over the lower bone (the bone below the knuckle) and lock it. It’s strange. But basically, I can do weird stuff with my bones. (sorry if it’s not PG-13 or grosses anyone out.)
#37
i can’t remember the last time i burped, it just never happens to me, and also if i press my hand to my leg my skin will turn white and leave a handprint that slowly fades, this happens everywhere and some days it is worse than others
#38
I can tell who someone is by their footsteps, even in larger places with several people. I have been in the library and known exactly when my friend walks in even though I can’t see her and she is not talking. I do mix up my sister and Mum a lot though
#39
Not sure if it’s just me but when my hands get cold I can’t put all my fingers together in a straight line with my hand.
#40
I can’t drink pop or carbonated anything. It hurts my mouth and throat and makes me throw up. Found this out the hard way at a bowling alley party when I had a cup of sprite thinking it was water! My oldest brother is the same way!
#41
whenever i look at the sun i sneeze
#42
#43
My fingers and toes turn grey or purple when im cold, i cant feel them and cant pick anything up its really annoying! I always wear gloves to keep warm even in summer, im also ALWAYS cold. I think its called reynalds syndrome dont know how to spell it my grandma had it and always had to wear gloves too
#44
i not really sure how to explain this but my tongue kinda knows how everything i look at will feel.
#45
I pee alot! Like alot! I dunno why, it’s been about 2 years now and last year my doctor said it wasn’t any high blood sugar problems but paranoia and how it might be a habit.
#46
Ever get a sudden pain in an organ, and you think, “Well, this is it….” Or is it just me?
#47
I dry sneeze. No phlegm, no need to blow my nose afterwards. Can be one or two, or eight/nine in a row.
#48
I can make myself Lucid dream. It started when I was 13, I was taunted and bullied so bad in school I would write songs,poems,books and plays of what I would do to my bullies. I would write in my books during class, at lunch, on the bus, at home, trips in the car going to my granny’s. When I would fall asleep I would wake up in the middle of the night 2 to 4 hours right when I’m in deep sleep. I would wake up remembering every detail of my dreams so I would write em down in my journal (later in my teen years it became my dream journal). But I didn’t know it was cause I wrote all the time about doing stuff to my bullies, well when I got in highschool 2 years later, I started writing about my crushes(I changed the names lol) and my favorite singers (made up different names) and I went into details in my books so I started having very detail um..”sexual” dreams I would wake up 4 hours after I fall asleep thinking about what I wrote. Soon as I woke up I would write my dream down(usually I also had to go to the bathroom) and then when my mom used to wake me up for school I used to get so mad at her when she woke me up in the middle of one of my Lucid dreams… But it wasn’t every night that I would wake up during my deep sleep cycle. This would also happen Everytime I watched movie that had a real life act of nature in it(ex… Twister, Backdraft, Daylight….ect). I would end up reliving the movie in detail but it would take place where I live or went to school happening to me instead of being the movie.(s**t still happens if I watch those movies and also 2012, Day After Tomorrow, and Tornado so I won’t watch those anymore… The dreams are too real…. Stuff with Volcanos and earthquakes doesn’t bother me nor does any horror movie. The only tornado that doesn’t faze me is off of wizard of oz… Crap is too fake lol) Well when I got married in 2001, I would get bored at home while my husband at the time was at work so I would write in my books and listen to music. I would reread my other books I wrote over the years that my mom didn’t throw away(cause it was very detail and I was always high in my books so I had to hide my books away from her so only about half of my books from middle school and highschool I still had)… I would fall asleep reading em, grandmother in law would get so mad at me for being asleep while husband was at work so would go into our room hollering for me to get up I would just be going into my deep sleep phase I would only remember bits and pieces of my dreams… Well in 2003 I discovered legal tripping(dxm) and I did that up until this past September (got put in the hospital for taking legal delta8 oil spent 5 weeks my lungs basically collapsed got put on a ventilator and they put a trake in my throat… since I was 5 weeks without anything in my system haven’t touched dxm and I will never mess with delta8 oil again, cause of that I can’t work for quite a while hospital suggested for me to get on disability)and all those years doing that I can lucid dream on demand all I gotta do is to think of the person or whatever I want to dream about and I’ll fall asleep. I can wake up anytime in my sleep and I can remember my dreams in detail… Unfortunately I can see things shift if I look at something for at least 30 sec(it’s like I’m tripping but I’m not)…
I don’t know if anyone else can Lucid dream on demand or not, accidental lucid dreaming sucks when it’s something bad so 80% of the time I will force myself to Lucid dream IF I don’t fall asleep on my phone playing my game or I’m sick unless I gotta go to the bathroom in the middle of the night then I’ll start dreaming about trying to find a toilet or every toilet I find is nasty or overfloods(that’s something that I can’t help been doing that since I was 2. My mom used to put me on the toilet in the middle of the night and then wakes me up to try to pee. That’s how I was potty trained at night)
#49
I don’t know if this is unusual, but I don’t hiccup. last twenty five years, nothing.
#50
Got another one…
When I close my eyes and tighten them just a smidge, I hear a sound that is like the initial whoosh of a strong fire.
#51
I can crack the part between my hand and my arm repeatedly. I don’t really have to try, I can just point my hand downwards and it cracks. I can keep on going and the sound doesn’t get muffled nor stop cracking.
#52
I have symptoms of pms 2 whole years before I should be getting my period. Just based on the fact that my mom was 2 years older than I am now when she got her first period. Not sure if this means I have less time where I’m spared from Aunt Flo or if my body is just weird.
#53
Sometimes I will randomly imagine some texture in my mind and get all cold and get goosebumps. For example, I would imagine licking cardboard.
#54
I’m ambidextrous. It’s really handy (sorry)
#55
I remember all of my dreams. I usually spend five minutes when I wake up and just go trough them. People say I should write them down but they are too long and complicated.
#56
I can crack my left thumb on its own, indefinitely.
#57
my nose runs NON_STOP most days, its really horrible and gross and i go to school, IN MASKS so i just have snot running down INSIDE my mask, its rly gross and its rly horrible litrally hell. its been going on my whole life, and no one i know has the same problem.
#58
I can hold something made of metal in my hand, and identify the metal by how it tastes – without licking it!
I also have Exploding Head Syndrome, but Prazosin helps that.
I’ve had episodes of Alice in Wonderland or Todd’s Syndrome in childhood. Everything feels big and small at the same time, distance and time are distorted, it’s weird.
My body doesn’t make vitamin D, causing degenerative disc disease in my entire spine.
I’ve had “susto” twice – a fear so intense you feel your soul leave your body.
#59
Sometimes it feels like I can’t. Like if I try I can make myself speak but it feels like I can’t It happens a lot in choir. Also sometimes, like if someone mentions a food or something, it will tast like I’m eating that food. Same with most senses, although it feels more like a ghost of the sense than like it’s actually happening. Also I dream in all five senses sometimes, although it again doesn’t feel exactly like it would.
#60
I can tell when it’s about to rain. I can feel it in the air. In my waters 😆
#61
This thing called W O R K I N G for a living
#62
When I see couples down the hall or anywhere I start to gag and slowly die
