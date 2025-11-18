19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

by

Waiting can be excruciating, especially when you desperately want something to happen — sooner. Whether stuck in a long line, checking your inbox for an important message, waiting for a sign from the heavens, or counting down the minutes until the weekend, the feeling of time dragging by is sometimes unbearable.
 
But don’t let boredom get the best of you. We at Bored Panda like to embrace the moment with funny, relatable memes that capture the absurdity of the everyday wait.

Our “waiting meme” collection has some of the funniest and spot-on depictions of what it’s like to be stuck on lingering. When we say these memes capture the frustration, restlessness, and hopelessness that comes with the wait — we mean it. So, instead of longingly staring at the clock, scroll through this list, and don’t forget to tag a friend who also might be stuck waiting. 

#1 All Pets Go to Heaven

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

#2 “Change My Mind”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: shiny-spleen

#3 After Pushing the Wrong Button

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: TCLP

#4 “Since Last Millennium”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: Mister_Posting

#5 “Still Loading”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: Blueyboy33

#6 “When You’ve Finished the Series”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

#7 The Look of The Excruciating Wait

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: ableck

#8 Waiting for an Apology

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: @girls

#9 A Lesson in Patience

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: 20Akif

#10 “Wake Me Up When You’re Done”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: Butterflies_Books

#11 Waiting for Productivity to Arrive

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: Accounting Memes

#12 The Hidden Dangers of Facebook Marketplace 

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

#13 “Your Order Has Been Shipped”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: Memes

#14 “The Hardest Part”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: Chapters – Interactive Stories

#15 Sitting Pretty

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: @pettybetches

#16 “Still No Season Four on the Horizon”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

#17 Overwhelmed Little Man

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: LookUnderThere

#18 That Long-Awaited Cuddle

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: ButterscotchWooden54

#19 “What Happens in the Meantime”

19 Waiting Memes For When You’ve Got Nothing But Time

Image source: shreyadoodles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Glee Season 2 Episode 10 “A Very Glee Christmas” Review
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2010
I Spent Over 60 Days Making A Graphic Novel Version Of My Favorite Song, Hotel California
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Grossest Habit? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Monique Coleman: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Unpopular Travel Opinions That Might Ruffle The Feathers Of Travel Snobs
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
51 Times People Saw Real Glitches In The Matrix And Had To Look Twice
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.