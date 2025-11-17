45 Times People Interacted With A ‘Karen’ And Shamed Their Behavior In This Online Group (New Pics)

Entitled people are annoying and we can’t escape them, however, they also tend to provide us with endless hilarious content.
You could be casually walking your dog or patiently waiting in line for some coffee when, out of nowhere, a random stranger might approach you and start demanding that you prove you are allowed to do something or yell at you for doing it wrong. Despite their passion for nitpicking others, these people are also somehow the ones who confidently wear a wedding dress to a wedding as mere guests.
Getting to know all the possible situations in which you could accidentally interact with a ‘Karen’ might get you prepared to stand your ground more confidently and record it while you are at it because usually, those situations turn into comedy gold.
#1 In Honor Of Today …
Image source: breezfan22
#2 This Restaurant Is Really Sick Of Karen’s S***!
Image source: depressed_popoto
#3 I’m Doing This From Now On Lol
Image source: ifallupthestairsalot
#4 Run Away, And Never Come Back
Image source: Immidandy
#5 Satisfying
Image source: proviking6000
#6 To All The Karens Out There
Image source: nanotrone
#7 B A R B A R A
Image source: The_Fire_King_
#8 You Would Think They Would Be Nicer After Leaving Church
Image source: ifallupthestairsalot
#9 Karen Upset Because A Tornado Delayed Her Food
Image source: K1nsey6
#10 Humans Have Feelings, Karen
Image source: lionheart724
#11 Karen Never Heard Of Condom
Image source: informationtiger
#12 You White People Need To Stop
Image source: Dillontvh
#13 Evangelical Karen Pissed That Someone Use Science To Break Her Cool Story. (How Dare You Called Me Out On My Bs)
Image source: Tatarkingdom
#14 Karens Then, Karens Now
Image source: Pransant
#15 How Dare You Curse In A Video I Allowed My Child Access To!
Image source: mypoorliver
#16 Karen Places An 11usd Order And Thinks She Now Owns Us. But We Created A Clause Especially For Her
Image source: Liels87
#17 Restaurants Fight Back Against Karen
Image source: Sandboxhero_0311
#18 She Was ***not*** The Bride
Image source: berzio
#19 So Be It
Image source: Master1718
#20 As A Parent It’s So Sad Some People Have Come To This
Image source: playmegadrive3
#21 Time To Gatekeep Middlenames
Image source: sofa
#22 Mind Your Goddamn Business Karen!
Image source: TheAstronomer
#23 Karen Has Been Around Since At Least The 1900’s
Image source: heyjpark
#24 Customer Karen
Image source: Adelu1219
#25 Using The Only Fan In A Crowded, Warm Waiting Room To Cool Off Your Hot Box
Image source: thetakingtree2
#26 Not Sure Who Made This But I Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: Fido_And_The_Cakes
#27 Some Customers Are Worth Losing
Image source: thestudlife
#28 How Privileged Can You Get
Image source: berzio
#29 Buys House Next To Pub, Complains When Pub Is Noisy
Image source: NecessaryDingo
#30 Karen Want To Get Rid Of Her Fiancé’s 5 Years Old Kid
Image source: Tatarkingdom
#31 A Karen With A Twist Of Jesus
Image source: Neolithique
#32 Karen Decides That Children’s Fun Isn’t Enough Of A Reason To Have A Tree House
Image source: jajalian
#33 Imagine This Being Your Mom
Image source: SnixPlaysAlot
#34 What Is It About The Suburbs That Makes People This Way?
Image source: Scaulbylausis
#35 Complaining About A Place That Makes Donuts Smells Like Donuts. Has To Be The Work Of A Karen
Image source: Synthee
#36 What Do You Mean You Can’t Afford It?!
Image source: Complete-Zucchini-85
#37 What Do You Mean My Underage Daughter Can’t Have Alcohol?
Image source: TheDuck00
#38 Okay, Karen
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#39 Met My First Male Karen. Complained About Us Talking, But Was On Conference Meetings At 4:55am On The Train
Image source: Affectionate_Olive53
#40 Karen Goes To A Plantation But Doesn’t Want To Learn About Slavery
Image source: Available_Cup_9588
#41 Karen And Her Husband Blocking Parking Spots For Their Family Who Were “Right Around The Corner”
Image source: melann2199
#42 Karen Feels Targeted By Ice Cream Company
Image source: stevie7
#43 She Must Be Fun At Parties…
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Interesting Letter Received Today
Image source: Kabechet
#45 Someone Wants More Lights In The Neighbourhood
Image source: hotshots724
