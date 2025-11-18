We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Few things are cuter than hearing the sound of paws hitting the floor when your dog runs to greet you at the door or watching your cat purr lovingly in your lap. While a pet—any pet—is a huge responsibility, they are also an immense joy, a part of the family, making life just a little bit more exciting when they’re around; which, in some cases, can be up to 10, 15, or even 20 years.
Today, we want to celebrate the beloved pets that accompany their owners through many ups and downs over the years. We have put together a list of some of the cutest ‘then and now’ pics of critters posing with their favorite humans, showing just how loyal and loving they are; so scroll down to find the pictures below, but view them at your own risk – some of them might simply be too cute.
Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Dr. Anastasia Stellato, an Assistant Professor in Companion Animal Science at Texas Tech University, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about the human-animal bond.
#1 How I Met My Human
#2 Received My Cat, Chandni, For My 10th Birthday. I Turned 30 Yesterday, So We Celebrated 20 Years Together
#3 10 And 15 Years Later. My Old Pal Is Still Going Strong
#4 The Ratio Of Dog To Boy Stayed Constant, That’s So Cute
#5 Mojo And I In 2005 And 2024. This Year, He Turns 20 And I Turn 50
#6 My Dog Lexi Is Turning 10 Soon. Through College, 3 Cities, 2 Apartments, And Our First Real House – Anywhere We Go, We Go Together
#7 Me And My Cat Shadow Then And Now, 19 Years Later
#8 My Best Friend Has Survived Cancer Twice And Made It To 15 Years Old This Week
#9 Fifteen Years Later, Still Best Friends
#10 Even After 10 Years, Some Things Never Change
#11 Me And My Baby Boy On The First Night We Ever Met And Now 12 Years Later. Haven’t Missed A Single Night Snuggling To Sleep While At Home With Him, Not Once
#12 Then And Now. 1996 vs. 2013
#13 He’s Given Me 19 Years Of Love
#14 Photos Are 6 Years Apart. They’re Such A Sweet Pair
#15 20 Years Of Love
#16 17 Years Later, Dodger The Doxie Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family
#17 Prom And Wedding Day, 16 Years Apart! Beaker Has Been With Me Through Milestones, Heartaches, Celebrations, And Challenges. She’s 19 Now And Still My Favorite Girl
#18 I Got Photos Taken Of Me And My 13-Year-Old Dogs To Recreate Some Old Ones For Christmas
#19 He’s Been My Comfort From Beginning To End
#20 17 Years Together
#21 My Cat And Me 14 Years Ago vs. Us Today
#22 True Love, 13 Years Later
#23 Best Friends Then And Now, 18 Years Later
#24 4 Years Later, Still A Smitten Kitten
#25 Today I Said Goodbye To My 15-Year-Old Cat That Grew Up With Me. Love You, Pumpkin
#26 13 Years Later, My Dog Still Does This To Me When I Lay On The Floor
#27 From Crazy 4-Month-Old Rescue To 8-Year-Old Medical Alert/Response Service Dog. My Best Friend And Lifeline
#28 My Dog And I, 15 Years Apart. The Day We Met, And The Day We Said Goodbye
#29 A Picture Of My Cat And Me 12 Years Apart. 2009 vs. 2021
#30 It’s This Little Diva’s Birthday Today! She Was My Birthday Present 18 Years Ago
#31 Wiggles And I 13+ Years Later
#32 When We Brought Her Home, And 22 Years Later
#33 Little Guy Wouldn’t Let Me Hold Him This Year, But Here’s Another Year Later
#34 My Cat Ralf And Me In The Same Place, 20 Years Later. She Was A Bit Grumpy During The Photoshoot
#35 17 Years Of Unconditional Love
#36 22 Years And Counting
#37 My Cat And I, Pictures Taken 18 Years Apart
#38 I Had To Say Goodbye To My 19-Year-Old Childhood Cat Ophelia. I’m Making This Post To Memorialize Her Because She Is So Special To Me And Has Such A Big Place In My Heart
#39 Me And My Best Friend, Fuzzy, 11 Years Apart
#40 Me And My Sweet Girl, Taz. Been My Best Friend For 19 Years And Counting
#41 Got My Best Friend 10 Years Ago Yesterday
#42 They Grow Up So Quick
#43 10 Years Goes By Fast
#44 Growing Old Together. 2001 vs. 2021
#45 Growing Girls, One Year Apart
#46 14 Years Later. Me And My Pup
#47 10 Years Later We Still Love This Book
#48 Me And My Dog After 11 Years, Best Friends Forever
#49 Almost 4 Years With Daisy
#50 17 Years With My Beautiful Pup
