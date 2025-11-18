We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

by

Few things are cuter than hearing the sound of paws hitting the floor when your dog runs to greet you at the door or watching your cat purr lovingly in your lap. While a pet—any pet—is a huge responsibility, they are also an immense joy, a part of the family, making life just a little bit more exciting when they’re around; which, in some cases, can be up to 10, 15, or even 20 years.

Today, we want to celebrate the beloved pets that accompany their owners through many ups and downs over the years. We have put together a list of some of the cutest ‘then and now’ pics of critters posing with their favorite humans, showing just how loyal and loving they are; so scroll down to find the pictures below, but view them at your own risk – some of them might simply be too cute.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Dr. Anastasia Stellato, an Assistant Professor in Companion Animal Science at Texas Tech University, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about the human-animal bond.

#1 How I Met My Human

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: vladgrinch, alahmaad7

#2 Received My Cat, Chandni, For My 10th Birthday. I Turned 30 Yesterday, So We Celebrated 20 Years Together

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: prizbokc

#3 10 And 15 Years Later. My Old Pal Is Still Going Strong

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Gordondel

#4 The Ratio Of Dog To Boy Stayed Constant, That’s So Cute

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Anonymousacc

#5 Mojo And I In 2005 And 2024. This Year, He Turns 20 And I Turn 50

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Dr_Ponzu, Dr_Ponzu

#6 My Dog Lexi Is Turning 10 Soon. Through College, 3 Cities, 2 Apartments, And Our First Real House – Anywhere We Go, We Go Together

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: diam8827

#7 Me And My Cat Shadow Then And Now, 19 Years Later

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: catmanslim

#8 My Best Friend Has Survived Cancer Twice And Made It To 15 Years Old This Week

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: EUSharpie

#9 Fifteen Years Later, Still Best Friends

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: BufordTeeJustice

#10 Even After 10 Years, Some Things Never Change

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: chubbyfish03

#11 Me And My Baby Boy On The First Night We Ever Met And Now 12 Years Later. Haven’t Missed A Single Night Snuggling To Sleep While At Home With Him, Not Once

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: ChrispyPringleChip

#12 Then And Now. 1996 vs. 2013

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Jmtrapas

#13 He’s Given Me 19 Years Of Love

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Rubensloth

#14 Photos Are 6 Years Apart. They’re Such A Sweet Pair

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: _AcerPalmatum_

#15 20 Years Of Love

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: ILoLynx

#16 17 Years Later, Dodger The Doxie Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: AlabamaIceMan

#17 Prom And Wedding Day, 16 Years Apart! Beaker Has Been With Me Through Milestones, Heartaches, Celebrations, And Challenges. She’s 19 Now And Still My Favorite Girl

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: notabiochemist, notabiochemist

#18 I Got Photos Taken Of Me And My 13-Year-Old Dogs To Recreate Some Old Ones For Christmas

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: emmazingxx

#19 He’s Been My Comfort From Beginning To End

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: SSJ_JARVIS

#20 17 Years Together

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: smolprincess928

#21 My Cat And Me 14 Years Ago vs. Us Today

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: kasey8

#22 True Love, 13 Years Later

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: emmareddit

#23 Best Friends Then And Now, 18 Years Later

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: catmanslim

#24 4 Years Later, Still A Smitten Kitten

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: ShadeeLeeann

#25 Today I Said Goodbye To My 15-Year-Old Cat That Grew Up With Me. Love You, Pumpkin

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: ISU-linguist

#26 13 Years Later, My Dog Still Does This To Me When I Lay On The Floor

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: The-SpaceGuy

#27 From Crazy 4-Month-Old Rescue To 8-Year-Old Medical Alert/Response Service Dog. My Best Friend And Lifeline

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: DiphthongBikini

#28 My Dog And I, 15 Years Apart. The Day We Met, And The Day We Said Goodbye

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Crislips

#29 A Picture Of My Cat And Me 12 Years Apart. 2009 vs. 2021

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: lelzpickle

#30 It’s This Little Diva’s Birthday Today! She Was My Birthday Present 18 Years Ago

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Erd91

#31 Wiggles And I 13+ Years Later

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: LiftingNurse

#32 When We Brought Her Home, And 22 Years Later

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Idoleyesed

#33 Little Guy Wouldn’t Let Me Hold Him This Year, But Here’s Another Year Later

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: lukeb285

#34 My Cat Ralf And Me In The Same Place, 20 Years Later. She Was A Bit Grumpy During The Photoshoot

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: L1nkaN, L1nkaN

#35 17 Years Of Unconditional Love

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: stubbs_mcgee

#36 22 Years And Counting

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: tgalen

#37 My Cat And I, Pictures Taken 18 Years Apart

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: TrevorIsTheGOAT

#38 I Had To Say Goodbye To My 19-Year-Old Childhood Cat Ophelia. I’m Making This Post To Memorialize Her Because She Is So Special To Me And Has Such A Big Place In My Heart

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: pudnin

#39 Me And My Best Friend, Fuzzy, 11 Years Apart

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: griffnin

#40 Me And My Sweet Girl, Taz. Been My Best Friend For 19 Years And Counting

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: yssup_taf

#41 Got My Best Friend 10 Years Ago Yesterday

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: pm_geoff_2k16

#42 They Grow Up So Quick

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: Dirtyromo

#43 10 Years Goes By Fast

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: mike_frtn

#44 Growing Old Together. 2001 vs. 2021

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: babouinette

#45 Growing Girls, One Year Apart

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: jrinneard

#46 14 Years Later. Me And My Pup

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: hollinator19

#47 10 Years Later We Still Love This Book

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: French_toast33

#48 Me And My Dog After 11 Years, Best Friends Forever

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: RadiantRileyx

#49 Almost 4 Years With Daisy

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: StereotypicalPisces

#50 17 Years With My Beautiful Pup

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying: 50 People Share Adorable Then Vs. Now Pics With Their Pets

Image source: supermegafox

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made These 35 Funny Comics To Keep Myself From Being Bored And To Entertain Other People
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
After Their Mother Passed Away These Siblings Threw A Message In A Bottle And In 2 Years Received An Unexpected Response
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Serena Williams Finally Breaks Silence On Using Weight Loss Jabs For Dramatic Transformation
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Live PD: Getting to Know the Richland County Deputies
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2018
Kylie Jenner Breaks Down In Tears After Internet Trolls Mock Her Looks In Unedited Pics
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Why Did You Pick Your Profile Picture? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.