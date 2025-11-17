“I’m Sorry, But Unless It’s A Trained Service Dog, Your Dog Simply Does Not Need To Come With You On All Your Errands”: Woman’s Thread About Dogs Goes Viral On Twitter

If you’re anything like us, then you’re a huge fan of animals of shapes and sizes, from cuddly cats and derpy doggos to inquisitive iguanas and witty parrots. However, part of being a good owner is being very aware of your environment and the people around you. Sure, there are plenty of animal lovers out there! But there are also folks who are less than thrilled to meet your pet. They might be allergic, have a phobia from childhood, may expect all dogs to be on leashes before they can relax, or might simply not like the mess your forever friends make.
Twitter user @madisontayt_, from New York, went viral on the social media network after sharing her thoughts about pet culture becoming far too permissive. According to her, owners shouldn’t be bringing their dogs with them every single time they leave to do an errand. This started a fiery discussion online with people on both sides of the doggy fence. Read on to see how the net reacted.
Bored Panda reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s largest veterinary charity, for some insights on coexisting with dogs in public. We were interested to know what owners can do to ensure it’s safe for everyone to be around their dogs—including what’s best for their own pets! PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Walsh was kind enough to answer our questions, and you’ll find her advice as you read on.
One Twitter user went massively viral after suggesting that dog owners shouldn’t bring their pets absolutely everywhere with them
Madison’s thread was viewed a jaw-dropping 11.2 million times and got 123.8k likes. It just goes to show how much people care to share their thoughts and feelings when the topic turns to dogs!
The OP’s argument is very straightforward. She points out that even though she loves dogs, she’s “tired of tripping over” them every time she goes to a shop. She’s also not a fan of watching canines put up their paws on coffee shop counters. According to her, dog owners simply shouldn’t bring their best buddies with them every time they go out, unless they have an actual trained service dog.
Madison also doesn’t suggest outright banning dogs in public, she simply wanted to start a discussion about how prevalent pets have become in throughout life in the city.
Many people understood the woman’s nuanced line of thought. After all, no matter how much we might love dogs doesn’t mean that the entire world is going to enjoy them rubbing up against every surface in public and acting all derpy around their food: some people expect dog owners to ensure that their pets are highly trained. Other internet users, however, were less than friendly with their response. Some folks were even rude to the OP instead of discussing the topic.
“Training is recommended for all dogs, but this is especially important if they are going to be coming with you for days out in public”
“We are a nation of dog lovers and for many, dogs are part of the family. For some people, their dogs are their only companion and for a multitude of reasons, they may wish to keep their dog by their side no matter where they go, or they may not be able to leave their dog at home. Additionally, dogs are very sociable and shouldn’t be left home alone for prolonged periods of time,” PDSA Vet Nurse Walsh told Bored Panda.
“Regardless of where you are, there could always be someone out walking their dog. This is why it’s important that all people, not just dog owners, have the knowledge and skills they need in order to safely coexist. If you see a dog and wish to meet them, be sure to check with their owner first—whilst a dog may look excited or happy to see you, understandably, they may find a stranger approaching very worrying and they may not be a fan of strokes,” she said.
“Similarly, dogs all have their own individual personalities and whilst some can be super social and want to make friends with any dog they come into contact with, other dogs may prefer their own space. It’s always sensible to check with their owner before allowing your dog to approach another dog. If you see another dog on a lead whilst out walking your own dog, it’s a good idea to pop your dog back on their lead whilst you walk past,” Walsh gave some excellent advice.
Meanwhile, if dog owners know that their pets are uncomfortable being in loud, busy places, it’s best to avoid taking them there. “However, sometimes these situations are unavoidable, so it’s key to be able to keep your dog happy and otherwise occupied—this can be done by rewarding them with high-value treats, or keeping their favorite toy in sight or letting them carry it around. Your dog will have their own individual preference, but if you need help with getting your dog to adjust to certain situations that are unavoidable, speak to your vet or get support and advice from a qualified behaviorist,” Walsh told Bored Panda.
“Training is recommended for all dogs, but this is especially important if they are going to be coming with you for days out in public. Knowing and using basic commands like ‘sit’, ‘stay’ and ‘lie down’ will help your dog to know what they should be doing, and ensure they aren’t doing anything undesirable!” she stressed the importance of this.
“Off-lead adventures give your dog many opportunities to sniff and explore—which is what they love to do! For your dog to do this safely, you will need to use reward based training to help them learn a recall command so they come back to you no matter what might pique their interest. If your dog doesn’t currently have strong recall training, it’s wise to keep your dog on a lead whilst in public, unless you are in a safe space like an enclosed park, or dog field,” the vet advised.
“Your dog should always be on a lead near roads, in shops and cafes, or if they are nervous around other dogs and people. You can use an adjustable lead to give them more freedom in suitable areas, whilst still keeping them safe.” For more information, you can visit the PDSA’s website. The vet charity has 48 pet hospitals across the UK, provided 2 million veterinary treatments in 2022 and saved the lives of 141,000 pets with life-threatening conditions.
She started a fiery discussion online, with people on both sides of the fence. Some folks completely disagreed with her and called her out
As we’ve mentioned before, one of the reasons why someone might not want to be surrounded by dogs when they’re having a cup of coffee or doing their grocery shopping is that they’re scared of them. Usually, we develop phobias due to traumatic events in our lives or because of how we were raised.
“If parents or people of influence have anxiety about dogs, for example, then it is more than likely a child growing up with them will also develop the same irrational reaction around dogs,” a representative of the UK Addiction Team Group explained to Bored Panda during a previous interview.
“Unfortunately genetics and learned behavior can trickle into the development of other behaviors and disorders, such as substance misuse, eating disorders, or unhealthy relationships with food, as well as gaming and gambling,” he shared.
“Regardless of how a phobia originates, overcoming them can be difficult but is possible. It’s important to recognize if more than one person is suffering and encourage all to participate. Gradual desensitization or self-exposure to the cause is encouraged,” he suggested.
“A more complex and long-term phobia may need similar treatment given to someone with an anxiety disorder or mental health illness; counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy or psychotherapy are all good options to explore.”
But even if you’re the biggest canine lover in the area, you shouldn’t be rushing up to strange dogs without their owners’ permission! Talk to them first, ask them if you can pet the dog. And don’t feed the animals anything without learning more about their dietary requirements. You might want to show how generous you are by giving them a little treat, but they might be on a vet-supervised exercise and healthy diet routine. Again—communicate with the owner.
Meanwhile, you should always be aware of a dog’s body language. If you’re given the owner’s go-ahead and if the doggo has a wagging tail and floppy ears, it’s probably in a relaxed mood. In that case, go ahead and give it some head pats and belly rubs.
However, if the dog’s tail is low or tucked underneath them, their ears are pinned back, and they seem tense, it’s best to err on the side of caution and leave them alone. Some of these animals also show their belly when they’re feeling anxious. What’s more, try not to avoid looking canines straight in the eyes because you might come off as too aggressive.
The owners, on their part, should strive to be in control of their pets the entire time they’re out in public. That means putting on a leash, and sometimes even a muzzle (depending on the animal’s character and the local laws). But the very best thing that an owner can do is to take the time and energy to train their pets to obey commands and to behave like a gentledoggo when surrounded by people.
However, other Twitter users agreed with the author of the thread. Here’s their stance
