Drawings Of Dog Breeds With A Twist

Hello, bored pandas!

Last year I posted my drawings of colorful beetles that hide minerals under their wing cases. The link to my last post is here.

Today I wanted to share my dog drawings. I played around with names of dog breeds to emphasize the character of the breeds. Here is what I came up with. Puns intended.

Let me know which illustration you liked the most. All suggestions regarding similar puns of dog breeds are welcome! I would love to draw the coolest ones and add to my current collection. Happy scrolling! 

All images are subject to copyright, please do not use my images without my permission.

More info: Instagram

#1 Borzoi

The elegant Borzoi is dancing ballet in the Bolshoi.

#2 Whippet

The happy Whippet whips its tail.

#3 Basset

Basset is very good at playing the bass guitar. He loves to sing to it too.

#4 Bichon Freeze

The little Bichon Frise may look like a snowball, but cold weather turns him into a Bichon Freeze.

#5 Border Controllie

The Border Controllie knows where the border lies and makes sure you don’t cross it.

#6 Captain Of The Ship

The well-behaved Schipperke is being the Captain of the Ship.

#7 Shipwrecke

But as soon as it comes to wrecking paper ships, he is called a Shipwrecke.

#8 Dachshund

The Dachshund is diggin’ it! Literally and figuratively.

#9 Weimaraner

A Weimaraner who gets 1000K likes on his posts is certainly a Famearaner.

#10 Doodle

The Doodle is doodling a doodle.

#11 Nova Scotia Duck Trolling Retriever

When a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever makes a duck face in front of a duck, it is called a Nova Scotia Duck Trolling Retriever.

#12 Papillon

Little Papillon (dog with butterfly ears) wearing a headband with antennae.

#13 Phalène

Little Phalène (dog with moth ears) wearing a headband with antennae.

#14 Fox Terriers

Fox Terriers dancing Slow Fox.

