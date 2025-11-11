One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway

Hi. I would love to share with you my pictures from one of the most wonderful place in Europe I have ever seen. I spent one week in Lofoten, Norway. I had sleepless nights because of auroras. I took pictures in the rain, in the snow, in the wind.

I’ve been photographing landscapes for 10 years now, however Lofoten beat all the records. Mountains, beaches and sea – it’s a wonderful connection.

Just have a look at my pictures that I took during one week I spent in Lofotem. It’s really worth to get frozen, get wet and don’t sleep.

One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway
One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway

Patrick Penrose
