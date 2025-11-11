One Week Of Winter In Lofoten, Norway

Hi. I would love to share with you my pictures from one of the most wonderful place in Europe I have ever seen. I spent one week in Lofoten, Norway. I had sleepless nights because of auroras. I took pictures in the rain, in the snow, in the wind.
I’ve been photographing landscapes for 10 years now, however Lofoten beat all the records. Mountains, beaches and sea – it’s a wonderful connection.
Just have a look at my pictures that I took during one week I spent in Lofotem. It’s really worth to get frozen, get wet and don’t sleep.
