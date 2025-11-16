9 Enlighting Pictures Telling The Truth Of The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Ukraine did nothing wrong. All of this has sparked because of one man’s greed.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is out there fighting with his soldiers, rather than sitting and simply ordering his military about like Putin.
And please, it is not a meme. Here are some of the most enlightening images.
#1 Ukraine’s President Is On The Front Lines Fighting For His People
#2 Russian Protesters
#3 Elderly Woman With A Gun
#4 Say No To Putin
#5 Cnn Inside Subway Turned Bomb Shelter As Russia Attacks Ukraine
#6 A Bunker
#7 Dmytro Kuleba On Twitter
#8 People Protest Around The World
#9 A Mother On The Phone, Her Child In A Stroller
