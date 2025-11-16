170 Disney Movie Quotes From Everyone’s Favorite Films

From doe-eyed Bambi (what other kind of eyes would he have, he’s a deer, after all) to the classy cast of the Aristocats and all the Princesses, Disney characters sure are quotable and citable. Unlike you’d expect, though, not all Disney quotes are tooth-achingly sweet; some of them also share some pretty wise insights on life, love, and friendship. Especially when considering the newer Disney movies – Soul, Frozen, The Incredibles, for instance – as they were more aimed at moral values and broadening kids’ understanding of the world. So, we’ve gathered all of those wise, inspiring, and motivating quotes that come from Disney movies and put them all into this one thorough collection made for you.
Although you might think that Disney is just for kids, remember that the creators of these movies aren’t kids themselves (and here I thought…). They are wise professionals who care about their audience’s education on life and morals. They provide subtle nudges onto the right path by inserting these intelligent quotes into their seemingly lighthearted movies. So, even Dory, the amnesiac happy-go-lucky fish, has a thing or two to say that is of value, and don’t even get us started on Rafiki’s wisdom or 22’s intelligence. Some of their smart quotes have wedged into our hearts, and we will keep them there forever.
Want to read the beautiful words for yourself? Then scroll on down below as these Disney quotes are just within reach of a lion’s tail-tip. Pick the quotes that fit your outlook as well as the glass slipper fit Cinderella, and don’t forget to give them your vote. Also, share this article with anyone who needs some motivation or just good old reassurance that everything will be swell!
#1
“I never look back, darling! It distracts from the now.” – Edna Mode, The Incredibles
#2
“Some people are worth melting for… just maybe not right this second.” – Olaf, Frozen
#3
“Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind… or forgotten.” – Lilo, Lilo & Stitch
#4
“I was hiding under your porch because I love you.” – Dug the dog, Up
#5
“Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. As king, you need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.” – Mufasa, The Lion King
#6
“Ladies do not start fights… but they can finish them!” – Marie, The Aristocats
#7
“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” – Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh
#8
“Pull the lever, Kronk! Wrong Lever! Why do we even have that lever?” – Yzma, The Emperor’s New Groove
When Yzma and Kronk head to their secret lab, comedy, and chaos ensue.
#9
“First rule of leadership: Everything is your fault.” – Hopper, A Bug’s Life
#10
“The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and beautiful of all.” – Emperor of China, Mulan
#11
“When I look at you, I can feel it. And I, I look at you and…I’m home.” – Dory, Finding Nemo
#12
“You think the only people who are people, are the people who look and think like you. But if you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew you never knew.” – Pocahontas, Pocahontas
#13
“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.” – Rafiki, The Lion King
Rafiki offers this advice to a young Simba who is still grappling with the death of his father and returning to the pride lands.
#14
“Phenomenal cosmic powers … Itty bitty living space.” – Genie, Aladdin
#15
“You must be imaginative, strong-hearted. You must try things that may not work, and you must not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from. Your only limit is your soul. What I say is true—anyone can cook… but only the fearless can be great.” – Chef Gusteau, Ratatouille
#16
“I’m a damsel, I’m in distress, I can handle this. Have a nice day.” – Meg, Hercules
#17
“Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.” – Pooh, Winnie the Pooh
#18
“Don’t worry, they’re fine. You can’t crush a soul here. That’s what life on Earth is for.” – 22, Soul
Soul, will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next. It’s the character 22 who often gets the big chuckles, as she’s determined not to make it to Earth from the beyond.
#19
“Always let your conscience be your guide.” – Blue Fairy, Pinocchio
#20
“Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” – Merida, Brave
#21
“Doomsday and Armageddon just had a baby and it… is… ugly!” – Sergeant Calhoun, Wreck-It Ralph
#22
“Artistic talent runs through my family. In fact, it practically stampedes.” – Owl, Winnie the Pooh
#23
“Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.” – Mufasa , The Lion King
#24
“I don’t want to survive. I want to live.” – Captain, WALL-E
#25
“A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early.” – Queen Clarisse Renaldi, The Princess Diaries
#26
“How do you spell love? You don’t spell love. You feel it.” – Piglet and Pooh, Winnie the Pooh
#27
“When you’re the best of friends having so much fun together, you’re not even aware you’re such a funny pair.” – Best Of Friends by Pearl Bailey and Richard Johnston, The Fox and the Hound
#28
“You have sustained no injuries. However, your hormone and neurotransmitter levels indicate that you are experiencing mood swings, common in adolescence. Diagnosis: puberty.” – Baymax, Big Hero 6
#29
“Oh, Friar Tuck. It appears that I now have an outlaw for an in-law.” – King Richard, Robin Hood
Robin Hood’s King Richard never dreamed he’d be related to the thief who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, but when his daughter Maid Marian falls in love he finds himself with a new son-in-law.
#30
“The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability.” – Remy, Ratatouille
#31
“The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem. Do you understand?” – Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean
#32
“From failure, we learn, from success not so much.” –Billie, Meet the Robinsons
#33
“Hakuna Matata.” – Pumbaa , The Lion King
#34
“Every adventure requires a first step.” – The Cheshire Cat, Alice In Wonderland
#35
“Darling forever is a long, long time. And time has a way of changin’ things.” – Big Mama, The Fox and the Hound
#36
“It’s called wayfinding, princess. It’s not just sails and knots, it’s seeing where you’re going in your mind. Knowing where you are by knowing where you’ve been.” – Demigod Maui, Moana
Demigod Maui says this to Moana in the 2016 film about a young girl who sets out to save her island from a curse.
#37
“Success doesn’t come for free. You have to do whatever it takes to seize your moment.” – Ernesto De La Cruz, Coco
#38
“Crying helps me slow down and obsess over the weight of life’s problems.” – Sadness, Inside Out
#39
“Sometimes you gotta get through your fear to get to the beauty on the other side.” – Arlo’s Poppa, The Good Dinosaur
#40
“You’re mad. Bonkers. Off your head. But I’ll tell you a secret, all the best people are.” – Charles Kingsleigh, Alice in Wonderland
#41
“Even miracles take a little time.” – Fairy Godmother, Cinderella
#42
“To infinity… and beyond!” – Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story
#43
“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.” – Thumper’s dad, Bambi
#44
“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
It’s tough to get your tongue around the word made famous by Mary Poppins, played by Julie Andrews, in the 1964 classic, but once you do, you can kind of use it for just about anything.
#45
“Miserable, darling, as usual, perfectly wretched.” – Cruella De Vil, One Hundred and One Dalmations
That’s Cruella De Vil’s response when Anita tries to exchange a simple pleasantry by asking how she’s doing.
#46
“Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” – Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas
#47
“If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.” – Gusteau, Ratatouille
#48
“Now, think of the happiest things. It’s the same as having wings.” – Peter Pan, Peter Pan
#49
“You are my greatest adventure.” – Mr. Incredible, The Incredibles
#50
“You’re never too old to be young.” – Happy, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
#51
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything. No. Never. Your friendship is the best present ever.” — Tigger, Winnie the Pooh
#52
“If you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.” – Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
In terms of Disney princesses, Tiana really hits the mark with this sweet sentiment in The Princess and the Frog.
#53
“Father, for many nights now I’ve been having a very strange dream. I think it’s telling me something’s about to happen. Something exciting.” – Pocahontas, Pocahontas
This Disney movie quote appears in a conversation Pocahontas has with her father, an Algonquin chief.
#54
“Around here, however, we don’t look backward for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things… and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” – Lewis, Meet the Robinsons
#55
“They need a hero to tell them that sometimes the impossible can become possible.” – Rhino, Bolt
The character Rhino relays this message to Bolt, an animal actor who thinks that he really must save his missing television co-star.
#56
“If you’re going hard enough left, you’ll find yourself turning right.” – Doc Hudson, Cars
#57
“Everything is possible. Even the impossible.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns
#58
“When life gets you down you know what you’ve gotta do? Just keep swimming.” – Dory, Finding Nemo
#59
“Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.” – Rapunzel, Tangled
#60
“You don’t lose hope, love. If you do, you lose everything.” – Mrs. Potts, Beauty and the Beast
#61
“For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.” – Mowgli, The Jungle Book
Mowgli shares these iconic words that appeared in Rudyard Kipling’s The Law of the Wolves poem, included in his novel The Jungle Book, upon which the film is based.
#62
“Teenagers. They think they know everything. You give them an inch, they swim all over you.” – Sebastian, The Little Mermaid
#63
“Kids, these days. They just don’t get scared like they used to.” – Mr. Waternoose, Monster’s Inc.
This is Mr. Waternoose, CEO of Monster’s Inc., lamenting the lack of screams being brought in by the company’s team of scarers.
#64
“Today is a good day to try.” – Quasimodo , The Hunchback of Notre Dame
#65
“Just because it’s what’s done, doesn’t mean it’s what should be done.” – Cinderella, Cinderella
#66
“Can anybody be happy if they aren’t free?” – Belle, Beauty and the Beast
#67
“If you don’t know where you want to go, then it doesn’t matter which path you take.” –Cheshire cat, Alice in Wonderland
#68
“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface.” – Moana, Moana
#69
“No matter how the wind howls, the mountain cannot bow to it.” – The Emperor , Mulan
#70
“Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.” – Grandmother Willow, Pocahontas
#71
“The thing that makes Woody special is that he’ll never give up on you.” – Andy, Toy Story 3
#72
“Sometimes you try your hardest, but things don’t work out the way you want them to.” – Nani, Lilo & Stitch
#73
“A lie keeps growing and growing until it’s as plain as the nose on your face.” –The Blue Fairy, Pinocchio
#74
“I’m bad, and that’s good. I will never be good, and that’s not bad. There’s no one I’d rather be than me.” – Ralph, Wreck-It-Ralph
#75
“You got the makings of greatness in you, but you gotta take the helm and chart your own course. Stick to it, no matter the squalls.” – John Silver, Treasure Planet
#76
“If everybody got somebody by the hand, maybe everyone could learn and understand.” – Sebastian, The Little Mermaid
#77
“When you find out who you are, you find out what you need.” – Mama Odie, The Princess and the Frog
#78
“I swear, I’m sweatin’ like a sinner in church!” – Charlotte, The Princess and the Frog
#79
“Can you feel the love tonight? You needn’t look too far. Stealing through the night’s uncertainties, love is where they are.” — Timon, The Lion King
#80
“If you keep on believing, the dream you wish will come true.” – Cinderella, Cinderella
#81
“Life’s a little bit messy. We all make mistakes. No matter what type of animal you are, change starts with you.” – Judy Hopps, Zootopia
#82
“What’s the matter with his ears? I see nothin’ wrong with ’em. I think they’re cute.” – Timothy Q, Dumbo
When everyone else poked fun at the sweet baby elephant with extra-large ears, it was Timothy Q. Mouse who had the character’s back.
#83
“Hockety pockety wockety wack! Odds and ends and bric-a-brac!” – Merlin, The Sword in the Stone
The Sword in the Stone’s wizard Merlin has a lot of fantastical magic spells up his sleeve, but this one for packing up in a jiffy is one we really wish we could put into play ourselves.
#84
“For a true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.” – Zeus, Hercules
#85
“Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to day 255,642 aboard the Axiom.” – Axiom’s captain, WALL-E
#86
“All it takes is faith and trust.”– Peter Pan, Peter Pan
#87
“The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” – Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
#88
“It’s up to you how far you go. If you don’t try, you’ll never know.” – Merlin, The Sword in the Stone
#89
“If watchin’ is all you’re gonna do, then you’re gonna watch your life go by without ya.” – Laverne, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
#90
“That’s a pie-crust promise. Easily made, easily broken.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
#91
“Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” – Anton Ego, Ratatouille
#92
“Nothing is more important than our friendship.” – Sully, Monsters, Inc.
#93
“Goodbye may seem forever, farewell is like the end. But in my heart’s a memory, and there you’ll always be.” –Fox, The Fox and the Hound
#94
“The only limit is your imagination.” – Hiro, Big Hero 6
#95
“We may have our differences, but nothing’s more important than family.” – Miguel, Coco
#96
“Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.” – Pooh, Winnie the Pooh
#97
“Every minute spent in your company becomes the new best moment of my life.” – Bolt, Bolt
#98
“When will my reflection show who I am inside?” – Mulan, Mulan
#99
“There it is, Wendy! Second star to the right, and straight on ’til morning.” – Peter Pan, Peter Pan
#100
“They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” – Princess Aurora, Sleeping Beauty
#101
“I am not a toy. I’m a spork. I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash. I’m litter. Freedom!” – Forky, Toy Story 4
#102
“Where Are You Going ASAP? You Better Be Back ASAP! And Leaving That Suit!” – Frozone, The Incredibles 2
Lucius Best, better known as Frozone, is keen to get back in the superhero game but his wife isn’t so sure.
#103
“That does it! We were in a time-out, Foxy. Prepare to hurt, and I don’t mean emotionally as I do!” – Chicken Little, Chicken Little
#104
“Because it’s not worth winning if you can’t win big.” – Coach Reilly, The Mighty Ducks
#105
“Whatever choice you make, let it come from your heart.” – Queen Clarisse, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
#106
“It’s important to always look where you’re headed rather than where you were.” – Pumbaa, The Lion King
#107
“If you ain’t scared, you ain’t alive.” – Butch, The Good Dinosaur
#108
“Though at times it may feel like the sky is falling around you, never give up, for every day is a new day.” – Chicken Little, Chicken Little
#109
“The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up.” – Timothy Mouse, Dumbo
#110
“You gotta put your past behind you. Look, kid, bad things happen.” – Timon, The Lion King
#111
“No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.” – Cinderella, Cinderella
#112
“To face the future with another who means more than any other is to be loved.” – Kendyl Smith, The Rescuers
#113
“Love is a song that never ends.” — Bambi, Bambi
#114
“Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” – The Queen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
#115
“Put me down! Put me down! Pick me up! Pick me up!” – Jane, Tarzan
Like Jane, this would probably be anyone’s response after being swept up in the arms of Tarzan in the jungle as he tries to save you from peril.
#116
“Giving up is for rookies.” – Hercules, Hercules
#117
“Practically perfect in every way.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
#118
“She warned him not to be deceived by appearances, for beauty is found within.” – Lumiere, Beauty and the Beast
#119
“Let love guide your actions.” – Tanana, Brother Bear
#120
“Being young and beautiful is not a crime, you know.” – Meredith Blake, The Parent Trap
#121
“This cannot be a team of common men because common men go nowhere. You have to be uncommon.” – Herb Brooks, Miracle
#122
“I remember daddy told me ‘Fairytales can come true’. But you’ve got to make them happen, it all depends on you.” – Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
#123
“Why are you threatened by anyone different than you?” – Tarzan, Tarzan
#124
“Attitudes reflect leadership, captain.” – Julius Campbell, Remember the Titans
#125
“You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold. Darling.” – Lumière, Beauty and the Beast
#126
“We didn’t set out to be superheroes. But sometimes life doesn’t go the way you planned.” – Hiro, Big Hero 6
#127
“You shine like the light from the sun.” – Isabella, The Lizzie McGuire Movie
#128
“I am not a prize to be won.” – Jasmine, Aladdin
#129
“Admit defeat, and defeat will surely admit you into permanent custody.” – Beret Girl, An Extremely Goofy Movie
#130
“No matter what anyone says, you’ll always be a prince to me.” – Genie, Aladdin
#131
“Everybody’s got problems. The world is full of problems.” – Merlin, The Sword in the Stone
#132
“The heart is not so easily changed but the head can be persuaded.” –Pabbie, Frozen
#133
“Faint hearts never won fair lady.” – Robin Hood, Robin Hood
#134
“There’s always a chance, Doctor, as long as one can think.” – Basil, The Great Mouse Detective
#135
“Motto? Nothing, what’s a motto with you?” – Timon, The Lion King
#136
“My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” – Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
#137
“Don’t just fly, soar.” – Dumbo, Dumbo
#138
“Listen with your heart. You will understand.” – Grandmother Willow, Pocahontas
#139
“What you give is what you get.” – Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
#140
“All at once everything looks different, now that I see you.” — Rapunzel, Tangled
#141
“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere.” —Belle, Beauty and the Beast
#142
“Remember who you are.” – Mufasa, The Lion King
#143
“Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.” – Helen, The Incredibles
#144
“You want something done, you’ve got to do it yourself.” – Sebastian, The Little Mermaid
#145
“Do not be fooled by its commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.” – Aladdin, Aladdin
#146
“Adventure is out there.” – Charles Muntz, Up
#147
“Do you believe in miracles? YES!” – Al Michaels, Miracle
#148
“You will always be in my heart.” – Tarzan, Tarzan
#149
“You see when the world turns upside down, the best thing is to turn right along with it.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns
#150
“Disappointments are to the soul what thunderstorms are to the air.” – Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks
#151
“In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun. You find the fun and snap, the job’s a game.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
#152
“Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.” –Olaf, Frozen
#153
“I don’t see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad.” – Ariel, The Little Mermaid
#154
“I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my Squishy.” – Dory, Finding Nemo
#155
“Open different doors, you may find a you there that you never knew was yours. Anything can happen.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
#156
“That might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.” –Russell, Up
#157
“I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be all right.” – Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
#158
“Life is a harsh sentence to lay down for yourself.” – Walt Disney, Saving Mr. Banks
#159
“This is the perfect time to panic!”– Woody, Toy Story
#160
“Remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” – Snow White, Snow White
#161
“Man has always learned from the past. After all, you can’t learn history in reverse!” – Archimedes, The Sword in the Stone
#162
“I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.” – John Smith, Pocahontas
#163
“Your library makes our small corner of the world feel big…” – Belle, Beauty & The Beast
#164
“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.” – Eeyore, Winnie the Pooh
#165
“When you hear that music playin’, hear what I’m saying, it makes you feel all right.” – Tiana, The Princess and the Frog
#166
“My love is not fragile.” —Kristoff, Frozen 2
#167
“You were my new dream.” – Flynn, Tangled
#168
“You just focused on the bad stuff when all you had to do was let go of the past and keep moving forward” – Lewis, Meet the Robinsons
#169
“To laugh at yourself is to love yourself.” – Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse
#170
“Close your mouth, please, Michael. We are not a codfish.” – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins
