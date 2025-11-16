50 Most Popular TV Shows Right Now That You Might Want To Give A Shot

Wonder what is hot right now? Well, besides you, chicken nuggets, and the weather, there are quite a few popular TV shows that have been getting clicks and views recently. However, popular shows are sometimes trending and hot not because they are incredibly good, but because they are freshly released, and, let’s be honest, we just want to find out what the studios came up with again. And to everyone’s surprise, many of the most popular TV shows we have assembled this time are actually very likable and highly rated.
And although this list of the most popular shows might be absolutely irrelevant and incorrect in a month’s time, as some other shows might be released or some fresh ones will lose their appeal, this is what’s trending now. Below, we’ve gathered the most popular TV Shows 2022 August edition. Let us know if you have seen any of these and what you think!
Also, if you are looking for the best TV shows in general, we suggest you check out our series of the best TV shows right now on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, HBO, and Netflix! However, if you are looking for the best TV shows of all time, check out this list of the best shows on TV recommended by binge-watchers!
#1 The Sandman: Season 1
2022 – | Netflix | Seasons: 1
The epic series of comic books by Neil Gaiman that followed Morpheus, The Lord of Dreams, and his family of Death, Desire, Destruction, Delirium, Destiny, and Despair is the inspiration for Netflix’s new show The Sandman. So far, it has stayed relatively faithful to the comic books. Perhaps not a 100% accurate, yet proper adaptation. The way the tale develops is interesting, and it’s enjoyable to see how various realms are portrayed differently. The acting is good, the usage of camera angles and visual effects is top-notch, and the series works really well with the dark concept. It has a strong feeling of history and mythology that draws you in right away. The Sandman is for you if you desire a dark and entertaining voyage. Rooting for Netflix to renew the comic book adaptation for a second season.
Image source: imdb.com
#2 Only Murders In The Building: Season 2
2021 – | Hulu | Seasons: 2
The show centers on a group of three murder-podcast enthusiasts who become friends after an actual murder occurs in their luxurious apartment complex. They will soon start researching and podcasting. But in a fantastic mystery within a mystery framework, they are also individually harboring secrets from one another, which is a terrific setup for a whodunit. The chemistry between the three main characters is fantastic, and there is ridiculous physical comedy and hilarious banter. You’ll be happy if you enter this thinking it will be more of a comedy than a murder mystery because the mystery itself is light and fluffy.
Image source: imdb.com
#3 Better Call Saul: Season 6
2015 – 2022 | AMC; AMC+ | Seasons: 6
Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are the creators of the American crime and legal drama television series Better Call Saul, a spin-off, prequel, and sequel to Gilligan’s prior series, Breaking Bad. The series follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con artist seeking to become a respectable lawyer, as he develops into the flamboyant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. While other characters from the previous show struggle with their own issues, he engages in all sorts of nefarious conduct. It’s a series with cliffhanger-ending episodes, the same as the prior show. There have been criminal dramas and lawyer shows, but they have never been blended so beautifully. The combination of comedy, tragedy, and thriller is immaculate. Basically, it’s the type of series you must see to believe. And although the show has officially ended with its 6th season, it deserves the hype it gets.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 The Bear: Season 1
2022 – | FX on Hulu | Seasons: 1
After a tragic family death, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a talented young chef from the world of fine dining, is forced to relocate to run his family’s sandwich store. Carmy must combine his strained family relationships with the soul-crushing reality of leaving the prestigious restaurant world for the small company kitchen. More than that, he must also deal with the effects of his brother’s suicide. It would be an understatement to say that this series is intense. It’s indeed a series about a former top chef trying to operate a dilapidated sandwich business. Yet, it’s so much more than that. It’s realistic, and it’s about family. It contrasts running a restaurant with the demands of daily living. It’s sincere, comforting, and stirring. Additionally, there is a story of redemption and hope for everyone in perseverance. It’s heartfelt without resorting to forced dramatization or trite, clichéd soap opera dialogue.
Image source: imdb.com
#5 Stranger Things: Season 4
Image source: netflix.com
#6 House Of The Dragon: Season 1
2022 – | HBO | Seasons: 1
House of the Dragon is essentially a prequel to, arguably, one of the best shows ever made, Game of Thrones. In this one, the story is of the House Targaryen set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones took place. Following the phenomenal success and (not-so-good) ending of the GoT series, it’s no wonder the filmmakers jumped on the opportunity to revive the franchise. And honestly, so far, so good. Two episodes into the show, it already has staggering critic and user reviews, which hopefully means one thing: it might be another good one. The thrill we experienced and loved from Game of Thrones is exactly what House of The Dragon offers. HBO has remarkable resilience in the face of criticism. Definitely looking forward to further episodes.
Image source: imdb.com
#7 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law: Season 1
2022 – | Marvel Studios | Seasons: 1
The show’s plot follows the challenging existence of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green, 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk navigated by Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Two episodes into the show so far, well… The reviews are not very much in favor of the show. Yet, the fandom is divided into two: those who absolutely hate this adaptation of Marvel’s She-Hulk comic book and those who, well, don’t mind it. However, as we all know, any publicity, whether good or bad, is good publicity, so it makes sense why this show is currently one of the most popular ones out there. It’s hard and early to judge the show as only two episodes have been aired so far, but we have some potential in this one. Check this one out yourself and let us know what you think.
Image source: imdb.com
#8 Black Bird: Limited Series
2022 | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
A criminal drama hasn’t been this compelling, intriguing, or gripping since True Detective‘s first season. The miniseries Black Bird is centered on Jimmy Keene, given a minimum security jail sentence of 10 years. However, he strikes a deal with the FBI to become friends with a possible serial killer. The bodies of up to 18 women may be found if Keene can get Larry Hall to confess. But the issue is that he might not genuinely be a serial murderer… Because it is based on a true story, the suspenseful thriller is all the more riveting. Each episode of Black Bird keeps you interested from start to finish. It’s beautifully shot, has an outstanding cast, great music, and an engaging story. Its biggest drawback is that it only has six episodes. Okay, and Taron Egerton, with his ripped physique, is hot.
Image source: imdb.com
#9 This Fool: Season 1
2022 – | Hulu | Seasons: 1
The comedy series This Fool centers on punk-ass [female dog] Julio Lopez, who goes above and beyond to assist everyone but himself. Those who claim it’s offensive don’t understand Mexicans. However, you will enjoy it just as much if you are not Mexican or Latina. Watching This Fool is like being a fly on the wall and observing everything, good, terrible, and ugly going on in Lopez’s family. You can’t help but just laugh. This show has been a real breath of fresh air. Seriously worth the hype and definitely worth renewal for the second season.
Image source: imdb.com
#10 Bad Sisters: Season 1
2022 – | Apple TV+ | Seasons: 1
Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters, who are connected by their shared pledge to always look out for one another after their parents have passed away. The brilliance of this series is how the sisters get along and bounce ideas off one another in believable banter. Their bond feels entirely genuine. There are some clichéd situations in the series, but there are also some exhilarating moments and gorgeous or inventive shots. Psst, it’s shot in the beautiful country of Ireland, so get ready for some stunning scenery! This UK remake of the Belgian drama by Malin-Sarah Gozin, The Out-Laws, looks like it will stand on its own.
Image source: imdb.com
#11 A League Of Their Own: Season 1
2022 – | Amazon Prime Video | Seasons: 1
A League of Their Own is a comedy show centered on the All-American professional women’s baseball league during World War II. As you might have guessed, this series focuses on the women and the problems they encounter outside of baseball. And that, in our humble opinion, makes for a much, much more enjoyable and fascinating series. This program pays homage to the film while elaborating on historical details that the film could not cover. You can tell it was made with much thought, talent, and love. It’s amusing, well-written, has excellent casting, and most importantly, has a lot of heart. Honestly, what more could you ask from it? Also, the cup is brimming with gratitude for the queer stories presented in this program. Deserves all the praise.
Image source: amazon.com
